Shantaram, based on Gregory David Roberts’ internationally best-selling novel of the same name, is Apple’s latest TV project set to receive its streaming premiere later this month. The drama thriller (driller?) is somewhat inspired by the author’s life as an armed robber, former heroin addict, and wanted fugitive hiding out in the slums of 1980s Bombay, India. It’s there that the author and his novel’s protagonist would find that the most important questions in life are answered at the end of a long and winding spiritual road. Unless, of course, that question is when and where can I catch every episode of this upcoming adaptation. In which case, read on for our guide on how to watch Shantaram online.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO