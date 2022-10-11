Read full article on original website
The best HP gaming laptops in 2022
The best HP gaming laptops encompass everything from modest, entry-level budget buys to the latest and greatest gaming tech on the market. HP’s catalog of affordable, made-to-order machines are more than worth a place on any potential buyer’s shortlist. Especially when considering the HP store’s routine sales and deals that could shave hundreds of dollars off your purchase.
MacBook Air M2 vs. Surface Laptop 5: Which laptop is best?
A new battle has emerged in the never-ending war between Apple and Microsoft with the two tech goliaths deploying a new era of troops this year: the MacBook Air M2 and Surface Laptop 5. Both are equipped with ultra-sleek designs, an arsenal of power under the hood, and battery life that keeps these machines on the battlefield for hours (as tested in the MacBook Air, at least).
Beats headphone deals: Beats Fit Pro x Kim Kardashian earbuds for $179
Beats Fit Pro x Kim Kardashian earbuds are back in stock and on discount. If you're looking for workout headphones or early holiday shopping, here's a deal for you. Amazon currently offers Beats Fit Pro x Kim Kardashian earbuds for $179 (opens in new tab). Usually, they go for $199, so that's $20 off. This is the lowest price we've seen for these Kim Kardashian earbuds since their release. Out of all the early headphone deals out there, this is one of the best.
Razer may win the Internet with interchangeable ears on its new headset — oh, it has a handheld gaming console too
RazerCon 2022 is off and running today with the keynote for the third annual “celebration of gaming culture” from Razer showing off some of the latest hardware from the gaming giant. The Razer Edge 5G handheld console will be the highlight of the event for some; however, the updated Razer Kraken Kitty V2 Pro headset with its new interchangeable ears will steal the show for others.
Razer Blade 15 RTX 3080 gaming laptop just got a massive $400 price cut
The 2022 Razer Blade 15 Advanced RTX 3080 gaming laptop just got a massive price cut. On top of the discount, it includes 3 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for free. Right now, the Razer Blade 14 Advanced RTX 3080 gaming laptop is down to $3,299 (opens in new tab) at the Microsoft Store. That's a massive $400 in savings and marks a record low price for a Razer notebook. It undercuts Amazon (opens in new tab)'s current price by $250 making it one of the best gaming laptop deals of the season.
How to add a custom boot animation to your Steam Deck
Custom boot animations have become the talk of the Steam Deck community, and we’re here to show you how to add one of your own. From adding a little bit of stylistic flair to match your personality, or celebrating one of the best Steam Deck games to one maniac having their Steam Deck boot animation be the entirety of the movie Shrek, users have been tinkering hard and creating some incredible start-up videos.
How to resize and convert images on macOS using Preview
MacOS offers a treasure trove of features for creators. One of our favorites is Preview, the lightweight photo editing application baked in to each version of Apple’s desktop operating system. Preview is a built-in PDF and image viewer that lets you make simple edits, convert images, and resize them...
5 issues Meta faces with VR workplace adoption — is a metaverse-based workforce truly our future?
Wouldn’t it be nice to wake up in the morning and all you’d need to do is put on your Quest 2 (or Quest Pro) VR headset, dress up your 3D avatar with a cool new digital outfit, and meet your co-workers in the metaverse?. It’s the sci-fi...
iPhone users with PCs can now access photos, videos via Windows 11 Photos app — here's how
If you have a iPhone and a PC, there's now an easier, faster way to access your photos and videos from your Apple device. The Cupertino-based tech giant collaborated with Microsoft to integrate iCloud with the Windows 11 Photos app. Woo-hoo!. PCs aren't the only places you can now access...
How to watch Shantaram online: Where to stream, plot, release dates and trailer
Shantaram, based on Gregory David Roberts’ internationally best-selling novel of the same name, is Apple’s latest TV project set to receive its streaming premiere later this month. The drama thriller (driller?) is somewhat inspired by the author’s life as an armed robber, former heroin addict, and wanted fugitive hiding out in the slums of 1980s Bombay, India. It’s there that the author and his novel’s protagonist would find that the most important questions in life are answered at the end of a long and winding spiritual road. Unless, of course, that question is when and where can I catch every episode of this upcoming adaptation. In which case, read on for our guide on how to watch Shantaram online.
Best headphones and earbuds for battery life in 2022
Putting together a list of the best headphones and earbuds for battery life requires lots of testing and research. Fortunately, the Laptop Mag crew has had the privilege of reviewing the market’s top performers, helping you decide which model best suits your needs and budget. Ideally, you want something...
How to make your Chromebook more secure to use
Chromebooks are hard-to-crack computers. By default, Google secures them with a series of vital safeguards — like automatically isolating infected apps or web pages — that can withstand some of the deadliest threats. But attackers come up with new methods to hack you every other day and sometimes even Google can’t keep up with their pace. Thankfully, you can easily bulk up your Chromebook’s defenses in a few steps.
Paramount Plus deal takes 50% off first year — includes free Fire TV Stick Lite
Paramount Plus is one of the best subscription services for anyone who wants to cut the cable cord. It offers a vast library of shows, movies, sports and Paramount Plus exclusives and original hits like the Halo TV series, South Park: The Streaming Wars, and Seal Team. For a limited...
