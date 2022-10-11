ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Comments / 0

Related
laptopmag.com

The best HP gaming laptops in 2022

The best HP gaming laptops encompass everything from modest, entry-level budget buys to the latest and greatest gaming tech on the market. HP’s catalog of affordable, made-to-order machines are more than worth a place on any potential buyer’s shortlist. Especially when considering the HP store’s routine sales and deals that could shave hundreds of dollars off your purchase.
COMPUTERS
laptopmag.com

MacBook Air M2 vs. Surface Laptop 5: Which laptop is best?

A new battle has emerged in the never-ending war between Apple and Microsoft with the two tech goliaths deploying a new era of troops this year: the MacBook Air M2 and Surface Laptop 5. Both are equipped with ultra-sleek designs, an arsenal of power under the hood, and battery life that keeps these machines on the battlefield for hours (as tested in the MacBook Air, at least).
COMPUTERS
laptopmag.com

Beats headphone deals: Beats Fit Pro x Kim Kardashian earbuds for $179

Beats Fit Pro x Kim Kardashian earbuds are back in stock and on discount. If you're looking for workout headphones or early holiday shopping, here's a deal for you. Amazon currently offers Beats Fit Pro x Kim Kardashian earbuds for $179 (opens in new tab). Usually, they go for $199, so that's $20 off. This is the lowest price we've seen for these Kim Kardashian earbuds since their release. Out of all the early headphone deals out there, this is one of the best.
ELECTRONICS
laptopmag.com

Razer may win the Internet with interchangeable ears on its new headset — oh, it has a handheld gaming console too

RazerCon 2022 is off and running today with the keynote for the third annual “celebration of gaming culture” from Razer showing off some of the latest hardware from the gaming giant. The Razer Edge 5G handheld console will be the highlight of the event for some; however, the updated Razer Kraken Kitty V2 Pro headset with its new interchangeable ears will steal the show for others.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Samsung Odyssey#Prime Early Access Sale#The Samsung Odyseey#Resolution Qled#Gaming Monitor
laptopmag.com

Razer Blade 15 RTX 3080 gaming laptop just got a massive $400 price cut

The 2022 Razer Blade 15 Advanced RTX 3080 gaming laptop just got a massive price cut. On top of the discount, it includes 3 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for free. Right now, the Razer Blade 14 Advanced RTX 3080 gaming laptop is down to $3,299 (opens in new tab) at the Microsoft Store. That's a massive $400 in savings and marks a record low price for a Razer notebook. It undercuts Amazon (opens in new tab)'s current price by $250 making it one of the best gaming laptop deals of the season.
COMPUTERS
laptopmag.com

How to add a custom boot animation to your Steam Deck

Custom boot animations have become the talk of the Steam Deck community, and we’re here to show you how to add one of your own. From adding a little bit of stylistic flair to match your personality, or celebrating one of the best Steam Deck games to one maniac having their Steam Deck boot animation be the entirety of the movie Shrek, users have been tinkering hard and creating some incredible start-up videos.
VIDEO GAMES
laptopmag.com

How to resize and convert images on macOS using Preview

MacOS offers a treasure trove of features for creators. One of our favorites is Preview, the lightweight photo editing application baked in to each version of Apple’s desktop operating system. Preview is a built-in PDF and image viewer that lets you make simple edits, convert images, and resize them...
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
AMD
NewsBreak
Amazon
laptopmag.com

How to watch Shantaram online: Where to stream, plot, release dates and trailer

Shantaram, based on Gregory David Roberts’ internationally best-selling novel of the same name, is Apple’s latest TV project set to receive its streaming premiere later this month. The drama thriller (driller?) is somewhat inspired by the author’s life as an armed robber, former heroin addict, and wanted fugitive hiding out in the slums of 1980s Bombay, India. It’s there that the author and his novel’s protagonist would find that the most important questions in life are answered at the end of a long and winding spiritual road. Unless, of course, that question is when and where can I catch every episode of this upcoming adaptation. In which case, read on for our guide on how to watch Shantaram online.
TV & VIDEOS
laptopmag.com

Best headphones and earbuds for battery life in 2022

Putting together a list of the best headphones and earbuds for battery life requires lots of testing and research. Fortunately, the Laptop Mag crew has had the privilege of reviewing the market’s top performers, helping you decide which model best suits your needs and budget. Ideally, you want something...
ELECTRONICS
laptopmag.com

How to make your Chromebook more secure to use

Chromebooks are hard-to-crack computers. By default, Google secures them with a series of vital safeguards — like automatically isolating infected apps or web pages — that can withstand some of the deadliest threats. But attackers come up with new methods to hack you every other day and sometimes even Google can’t keep up with their pace. Thankfully, you can easily bulk up your Chromebook’s defenses in a few steps.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy