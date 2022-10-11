ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

news8000.com

DHS highlights efforts to remove lead from drinking water

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Monday highlighted statewide efforts to remove lead from the state’s drinking water. The Lead-in-Water Testing and Remediation Initiative helps childcare facilities find and remove lead from drinking water. Typically, children encounter lead from lead paint and paint chips, but 20% of a person’s exposure can come from water, specifically drinking water, the agency said.
