Florida and LSU meet for the 69th time Saturday night in Gainesville (7 p.m. ET, ESPN). Both teams enter the contest 4-2, but the Gators are coming off a Homecoming victory over Missouri, while the Tigers are coming off one of their worst home losses this century, a 27-point trouncing at the hands of Tennessee. Florida is desperate to end a 3-game losing streak to LSU, while the Tigers have seniors hoping to go 4-0 against the Gators, which would be a first for any LSU 4-year senior class. With 2 1st-year coaches at the helm in Brian Kelly at LSU and Billy Napier at Florida, this game may partially serve — fairly or unfairly — as a referendum on the better hire.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 2 HOURS AGO