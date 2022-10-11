ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

saturdaydownsouth.com

Florida vs. LSU: 3 matchups that will define the game ... and a prediction

Florida and LSU meet for the 69th time Saturday night in Gainesville (7 p.m. ET, ESPN). Both teams enter the contest 4-2, but the Gators are coming off a Homecoming victory over Missouri, while the Tigers are coming off one of their worst home losses this century, a 27-point trouncing at the hands of Tennessee. Florida is desperate to end a 3-game losing streak to LSU, while the Tigers have seniors hoping to go 4-0 against the Gators, which would be a first for any LSU 4-year senior class. With 2 1st-year coaches at the helm in Brian Kelly at LSU and Billy Napier at Florida, this game may partially serve — fairly or unfairly — as a referendum on the better hire.
GAINESVILLE, FL
saturdaydownsouth.com

LSU vs. Florida: 10 biggest blowouts in rivalry history

The Florida-LSU game has been one of college football’s most compelling rivalries. The schools have met 68 times, and Florida leads the all-time series by just 1 game, 33-32-3. When the Gators and Tigers renew their rivalry Saturday night (7 pm, ESPN), there’s a great chance the game will deliver another classic.
BATON ROUGE, LA
tdalabamamag.com

Eli Ricks posts picture of him in LSU uniform

A recent post to his Instagram story has Eli Ricks at the center of social media attention. Ricks posted a picture of him in a LSU uniform Tuesday with the song lyrics, “I know what to do, Then come back for you.” Many social media users begin to speculate about the post after no Alabama content was found on Ricks’ Instagram page.
BATON ROUGE, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Florida QB Anthony Richardson inks NIL deal with Fanatics

Anthony Richardson has added a new NIL deal to his portfolio. The Florida quarterback in September signed with Champs Sports, and on Monday, he came to terms on another deal with Fanatics, the sports apparel retailer, according to On3:. As part of the deal, Richardson is signing jerseys, posters and...
GAINESVILLE, FL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Angel Reese, LSU Forward, named No. 1 WBB impact transfer by ESPN

Angel Reese was named the No. 1 impact transfer for the upcoming women’s basketball season by ESPN. Rees hails from Maryland and announced her intent to transfer to LSU and Kim Mulkey at the end of last year. The star forward will be a dangerous threat in the SEC this season.
BATON ROUGE, LA
#Lsu Football#College Football#Sec Football#American Football#Lsu#The Florida Gators#Sec#Espn
calcasieu.info

Louisiana Governor Announces John Deere Expansion to Manufacture Models Currently Made in China

Louisiana Governor Announces John Deere Expansion to Manufacture Models Currently Made in China. Louisiana — The Louisiana Office of the Governor announced on October 11, 2022, that Deere & Company, the global firm that makes the famed John Deere brand of agriculture, construction, and forestry equipment, will invest $29.8 million to expand operations at its Thibodaux site. The company will generate 70 new direct employment positions with an average annual pay of $47,472 and keep 311 existing employees in Louisiana, including 284 in Lafourche Parish. According to Louisiana Economic Development, the project will create 110 new indirect jobs, for a total of 180 new jobs in the Bayou Region.
LOUISIANA STATE
calcasieu.info

Fatal Boating Incident in Louisiana Being Investigated After Boat Crashes into Jetty Ejecting Occupants

Fatal Boating Incident in Louisiana Being Investigated After Boat Crashes into Jetty Ejecting Occupants. On October 10, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported that enforcement agents are investigating a deadly boating incident that occurred on October 8 in Plaquemines Parish. Jose Granados, 49, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana,...
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, LA
Magnolia State Live

Man recovering after he said he was ‘jumped on’ and stabbed 10 times by group of women and children at Mississippi apartment complex

A Louisiana man said he was “jumped on” by a group of women and children Saturday at a Mississippi apartment complex and stabbed 10 times. Joseph Tucker, 52, of Baton Rouge, said he was in Natchez visiting his mother who is on dialysis when he was assaulted by what seemed like a group of six to eight people, including an even mixture of 13- and 14-year-old boys and adult women.
NATCHEZ, MS
Natchez Democrat

Louisiana’s Chronic Wasting Disease regulations

The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission adopted regulations for the Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) Control Area in northeast Louisiana. The current CWD Control Area includes all of Tensas Parish and portions of Madison and Franklin parishes. The regulations are intended to reduce further spread of the disease. The regulations are...
LOUISIANA STATE
WCJB

Gainesville Country Club shows no signs of reopening

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Country Club has yet to give any indication that it plans on reopening, despite the club’s target reopening date being this month. The golf course was closed back in July to “perform maintenance on the course and surrounding facility.”. The target date...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WAFB

Baton Rouge man killed in boating incident, officials say

PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge man was killed in a boating incident on Saturday, Oct. 8, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. Officials said they recovered the body of Jose Granados, 49, near Empire. They added his body was turned over to the Plaquemines Parish Coroner’s Office to determine an official cause of death.
BATON ROUGE, LA
workboat.com

Shipyards are building several unconventional new barges

Covid-19, worker shortages, and the price of steel curbed the number of inland barge deliveries over the past year. Conrad Shipyard LLC, Morgan City, La., was awarded a $140 million contract in March from the Navy for the design and construction of up to eight 151'×49'×14' yard, repair, berthing, and messing (YRBM) barges.
MORGAN CITY, LA
lakewoodsnn.com

The lunch line issue is getting out of hand

Imagine getting to the Lakewood cafeteria at 10:17 a.m., only two minutes after the bell, sounds great, right? Imagine how short the line would be, how close you’d be to getting your meal when suddenly a swarm of other students rush the line cutting in front of you and now you would have to wait twenty minutes to get your food. Twenty minutes, maybe more, out of a half-hour lunch period.
LAFAYETTE, LA

