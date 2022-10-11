Read full article on original website
saturdaydownsouth.com
Florida vs. LSU: 3 matchups that will define the game ... and a prediction
Florida and LSU meet for the 69th time Saturday night in Gainesville (7 p.m. ET, ESPN). Both teams enter the contest 4-2, but the Gators are coming off a Homecoming victory over Missouri, while the Tigers are coming off one of their worst home losses this century, a 27-point trouncing at the hands of Tennessee. Florida is desperate to end a 3-game losing streak to LSU, while the Tigers have seniors hoping to go 4-0 against the Gators, which would be a first for any LSU 4-year senior class. With 2 1st-year coaches at the helm in Brian Kelly at LSU and Billy Napier at Florida, this game may partially serve — fairly or unfairly — as a referendum on the better hire.
saturdaydownsouth.com
LSU vs. Florida: 10 biggest blowouts in rivalry history
The Florida-LSU game has been one of college football’s most compelling rivalries. The schools have met 68 times, and Florida leads the all-time series by just 1 game, 33-32-3. When the Gators and Tigers renew their rivalry Saturday night (7 pm, ESPN), there’s a great chance the game will deliver another classic.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Details revealed for first-ever 'Tom Petty Day' as part of Florida-LSU weekend
Florida’s athletic department announced on Oct. 2 that renowned musician and Gainesville native Tom Petty will be honored during a “Tom Petty Day” celebration being held as part of the Gators’ game against LSU on Saturday. On Wednesday, details for the event were revealed by the...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Stephen A. Smith says he's 'not hearing anything good' about Brian Kelly
LSU took it on the chin last Saturday at home against Tennessee and its No. 25 ranking is long gone. Brian Kelly’s Tigers fell to 4-2, their winning streak halted at 4 in embarrassing fashion after a 40-13 loss to the No. 6 Volunteers. Now comes the fallout. ESPN...
tdalabamamag.com
Eli Ricks posts picture of him in LSU uniform
A recent post to his Instagram story has Eli Ricks at the center of social media attention. Ricks posted a picture of him in a LSU uniform Tuesday with the song lyrics, “I know what to do, Then come back for you.” Many social media users begin to speculate about the post after no Alabama content was found on Ricks’ Instagram page.
NOLA.com
LSU's Kim Mulkey talks country music, not dating and more 'real stuff' in BR Classic lunch
Kim Mulkey never missed a day of school from kindergarten through 12th grade. She was the valedictorian of her class. She has never had a drop of alcohol in her life — or coffee, for that matter. "I played ball. I studied till the wee hours of the morning....
saturdaydownsouth.com
Florida QB Anthony Richardson inks NIL deal with Fanatics
Anthony Richardson has added a new NIL deal to his portfolio. The Florida quarterback in September signed with Champs Sports, and on Monday, he came to terms on another deal with Fanatics, the sports apparel retailer, according to On3:. As part of the deal, Richardson is signing jerseys, posters and...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Angel Reese, LSU Forward, named No. 1 WBB impact transfer by ESPN
Angel Reese was named the No. 1 impact transfer for the upcoming women’s basketball season by ESPN. Rees hails from Maryland and announced her intent to transfer to LSU and Kim Mulkey at the end of last year. The star forward will be a dangerous threat in the SEC this season.
Washington Examiner
WATCH: University of Florida protesters disrupt Q&A with Ben Sasse
A group of protesters disrupted a forum for students at the University of Florida with Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE), who is the sole finalist to be the new president of the university. The group had congregated outside the hall Monday while Sasse held a Q&A forum with students. The crowd...
calcasieu.info
Louisiana Governor Announces John Deere Expansion to Manufacture Models Currently Made in China
Louisiana Governor Announces John Deere Expansion to Manufacture Models Currently Made in China. Louisiana — The Louisiana Office of the Governor announced on October 11, 2022, that Deere & Company, the global firm that makes the famed John Deere brand of agriculture, construction, and forestry equipment, will invest $29.8 million to expand operations at its Thibodaux site. The company will generate 70 new direct employment positions with an average annual pay of $47,472 and keep 311 existing employees in Louisiana, including 284 in Lafourche Parish. According to Louisiana Economic Development, the project will create 110 new indirect jobs, for a total of 180 new jobs in the Bayou Region.
Columbia County and Lake City Launch the “North Florida Rural” Hurricane Ian Relief Project
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Columbia County Board of County Commissioners and City of Lake City launched the North Florida Rural Hurricane Ian Relief project this week. The project is in partnership with CDT, Inc. to collect emergency relief items for those in need due to Hurricane Ian devastation. A...
calcasieu.info
Fatal Boating Incident in Louisiana Being Investigated After Boat Crashes into Jetty Ejecting Occupants
Fatal Boating Incident in Louisiana Being Investigated After Boat Crashes into Jetty Ejecting Occupants. On October 10, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported that enforcement agents are investigating a deadly boating incident that occurred on October 8 in Plaquemines Parish. Jose Granados, 49, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana,...
Man recovering after he said he was ‘jumped on’ and stabbed 10 times by group of women and children at Mississippi apartment complex
A Louisiana man said he was “jumped on” by a group of women and children Saturday at a Mississippi apartment complex and stabbed 10 times. Joseph Tucker, 52, of Baton Rouge, said he was in Natchez visiting his mother who is on dialysis when he was assaulted by what seemed like a group of six to eight people, including an even mixture of 13- and 14-year-old boys and adult women.
Natchez Democrat
Louisiana’s Chronic Wasting Disease regulations
The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission adopted regulations for the Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) Control Area in northeast Louisiana. The current CWD Control Area includes all of Tensas Parish and portions of Madison and Franklin parishes. The regulations are intended to reduce further spread of the disease. The regulations are...
WCJB
Gainesville Country Club shows no signs of reopening
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Country Club has yet to give any indication that it plans on reopening, despite the club’s target reopening date being this month. The golf course was closed back in July to “perform maintenance on the course and surrounding facility.”. The target date...
Baton Rouge man killed in boating incident, officials say
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge man was killed in a boating incident on Saturday, Oct. 8, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. Officials said they recovered the body of Jose Granados, 49, near Empire. They added his body was turned over to the Plaquemines Parish Coroner’s Office to determine an official cause of death.
A hunter finds a bit of history along the Mississippi River
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Along the banks of the Mississippi River, among the ropes and tangles of driftwood, you’ll find Patrick Ford. “I like to just come walking by the river to see what’s happening,” he said, “or just look for fun little treasure.”. The...
theadvocate.com
What restaurant serves the best gumbo in Baton Rouge? Tell us here.
Louisiana thermometers have dipped below 70, even fleetingly — so you know what that means. It's gumbo time!. We're looking for the best gumbo in Baton Rouge and would like your input. Vote for one of the following or write-in your choice.
workboat.com
Shipyards are building several unconventional new barges
Covid-19, worker shortages, and the price of steel curbed the number of inland barge deliveries over the past year. Conrad Shipyard LLC, Morgan City, La., was awarded a $140 million contract in March from the Navy for the design and construction of up to eight 151'×49'×14' yard, repair, berthing, and messing (YRBM) barges.
lakewoodsnn.com
The lunch line issue is getting out of hand
Imagine getting to the Lakewood cafeteria at 10:17 a.m., only two minutes after the bell, sounds great, right? Imagine how short the line would be, how close you’d be to getting your meal when suddenly a swarm of other students rush the line cutting in front of you and now you would have to wait twenty minutes to get your food. Twenty minutes, maybe more, out of a half-hour lunch period.
