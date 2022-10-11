Week 7 will set the course for the rest of this year's College Football Playoff race. Several times in this space this year, I've lamented a particular week's slate barely mattering to the CFP race, barring an implosion by a contender against a much weaker opponent. No one would make any such assertions about this week, where we have several games with two teams who could at least conceivably make a playoff run facing each other.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO