Dolphins' Thompson (thumb) leaves game, Bridgewater in
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Skylar Thompson’s expected one-week run as the Miami Dolphins’ starting quarterback lasted for just over one quarter. And the team’s revolving door under center continued. Thompson left Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings with a bloodied right thumb, marking the fourth consecutive week where the Dolphins saw their starting quarterback leave a game — and possibly the third consecutive game where Miami’s starter didn’t finish. The severity of the injury wasn’t immediately known. The Dolphins said Thompson was questionable to return.
NFL Week 6 fashion: Bengals' Joe Burrow's nod to Ja'Marr Chase and more arrivals
Week 6 of the NFL season is upon us. TheWashington CommandersandChicago Bearsgot things started with a mundane, er -- low-scoring affair on Thursday. Sunday promises to spice things up. The 4-1Buffalo Billstake on the 4-1Kansas City Chiefsin a rematch of January's divisional round showdown featuring young superstar quarterbacksJosh AllenandPatrick Mahomes....
NFL Week 6 injury report: Updates on Steelers' secondary, Baker Mayfield
Week 6 of the NFL season has several big-name players battling injuries heading into the weekend slate. Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield, who suffered a high ankle sprain in Week 5, was out of his walking boot Friday and "definitely could be the backup" to PJ Walker, Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks said.
AP Top 25 college football poll reaction: What's next for each ranked team?
The AP Top 25 college football poll is out after another wild weekend of games. Alabama, which trailed by as many as 18 in the second quarter, lined up for a go-ahead field goal with less than 30 seconds left. But afterWill Reichard's field goal hooked right,Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker orchestrated a 15-second drive, culminating with a walk-off 40-yard field goal by Chase McGrathin a 52-49 thriller on Saturday.
Daryl Morey: Sixers Fans’ Bad Rep is Real for Players, Agents
Do Sixers fans really have an impact on players and agents losing interest in the team?
How the College Football Playoff will be impacted by Week 7's key games
Week 7 will set the course for the rest of this year's College Football Playoff race. Several times in this space this year, I've lamented a particular week's slate barely mattering to the CFP race, barring an implosion by a contender against a much weaker opponent. No one would make any such assertions about this week, where we have several games with two teams who could at least conceivably make a playoff run facing each other.
Basketball Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo undergoing treatment for brain tumor, NBA announces
HOUSTON, Texas -- Basketball Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo is undergoing treatment in Atlanta for a brain tumor, the NBA announced on Saturday. Mutombo has been one of the NBA's global ambassadors for years, and recently appeared at Hall of Fame enshrinement events in Springfield, Massachusetts, and a pair of preseason games in Saitama, Japan.
Lakers to use Russell Westbrook with 2nd unit as a test
The Los Angeles Lakers will bringRussell Westbrook off the bench for their final preseason game, a move that might be a precursor to a longer look at the nine-time All-Star guard quarterbacking the second team. "He totally understood," coach Darvin Ham told reporters when asked about Westbrook before Friday night's...
