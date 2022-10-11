Read full article on original website
Oregon officials receive complaints about people going door to door looking for election fraud
PORTLAND, Ore. — A voter in Roseburg was confused after someone knocked on her door last month asking questions about the November 2020 election. The canvasser carried an official-looking document titled, ‘Douglas County Resident Affidavit’ that included questions about her voting history and voter registration. Following the...
EPD disrupts gathering of armed men in downtown area, confiscates weapons
Eugene Police believe they may have prevented an armed conflict in the downtown area Sunday morning. Around 2:00am on October 9, EPD units responded to sightings of masked men with handguns in the streets and a parking garage. It’s suspected that two groups of these individuals were looking for each other and were just blocks apart when police intervened.
Eugene Police: Gun violence prevented between groups of armed and masked subjects downtown
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police say a chaotic scene in downtown Eugene in the early hours of Sunday morning led to multiple firearms being seized from multiple people. Shortly before 2:00 a.m. Sunday, October 9, extra patrol units and the Street Crimes Unit were staffed downtown in an effort to curb increasing issues with gun violence downtown, say police.
Here's what on the minds of the two candidates for Lebanon mayor
Both candidates in the race to be Lebanon’s next mayor say they’re conservative, pro-police and public safety, and against raising taxes. But one says his position outside the city’s circle of key movers and shakers is a strength. The other is running on the expansive network he weaves through some 12 boards, committees and the City Council.
University of Oregon hosts conference on academic freedom
Some states have placed limits on topics that can be taught in schools. Some have tried to ban the practice of tenure, which gives professors job security. Some universities have bowed to pressure from students or outside influences to censure or fire teachers. These attacks on academic freedom may not be new, but they feel particularly acute right now. This week, the University of Oregon is hosting a conference on the present and future of academic freedom. Michael Dreiling, professor of sociology at the University of Oregon, and Lori Latrice Martin, professor in the Department of African and African American Studies at Louisiana State University, are both speaking at the conference. They join us to explain what’s at stake.
As voting elsewhere comes under attack from partisans, Oregon’s election officials say decades-old mail system has many checks and balances
Ben Morris likes to say voting is in Oregon’s DNA. “We were the first state to create the ballot initiative process over 100 years ago,” said Morris, communications director for Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan. “We were among the first states to let women vote during the suffrage movement.”
Three arrested in Corvallis and Colorado after fatal shooting in Springfield, police say
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Three people, including a 17-year-old, have been arrested in connection to a shooting death on October 4, the Springfield Police Department said. According to the SPD, officers responded to a medical emergency that turned out to be a gunshot wound in the 6100 block of Graystone Loop at about 10:53 p.m. on October 4. Police said the victim, Cayden Reed Torkelson, 22, of Springfield, was taken to a nearby hospital but died from his injuries. Detectives say they found evidence that Torkelson’s death was a homicide, and were able to identify three suspects.
Eugene police investigating after stopping downtown shooting incident
EUGENE, Ore. -- The Eugene Police Department is maintaining increased patrols in the downtown area after a shooting incident that involved over a dozen suspect was narrowly averted early Sunday morning. The incident is still under investigation. The EPD started a new program in 2022 to station more police patrols...
Police units downtown respond to armed and masked subjects
Shortly before 2 a.m. on October 9, Eugene Police staffed extra patrol units and the Street Crimes Unit as part of a program to help address issues with violence downtown. Over the last year, the downtown core has seen an increase in gun violence. Three males were observed wearing gloves and masks in the downtown area and at least one male was observed with a handgun. Soon, there were nine individuals with masks and gloves on, and multiple handguns were observed. EPD deployed patrol units to attempt contact with the armed subjects to prevent what could potentially be a shooting incident.
Multiple arrests avert suspected gun incident, Eugene police say
EUGENE, Ore. -- Multiple arrests were made early Sunday morning as police disrupted what appeared to be an impending shooting, according to the Eugene Police Department. According to the EPD, downtown Eugene has seen an increase in gun violence over the last year, leading police to station extra patrols in the area. Officials say that just before 2 a.m. on October 9, three men were spotted in downtown Eugene wearing masks and gloves. Police say at least one of the men was seen with a handgun. According to police, soon after the initial sighting those three were joined by six more to make nine people with masks, gloves and handguns. The EPD says patrol units were deployed to the scene to avert what seemed to be a developing shooting incident.
CAHOOTS, HOOTS Unanimously Vote to Unionize
Workers at White Bird’s crisis response programs CAHOOTS and HOOTS are on the same page when it comes to voting on unionizing. The two groups voted unanimously to move forward with unionizing and to join the Teamsters Local 206 chapter. It was a re-energizing election outcome, says CAHOOTS crisis worker Chelsea Swift, that has given workers some momentum as they advocate for better working conditions.
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN WHO ALLEGEDLY PUNCHED AN OFFICER
Roseburg Police jailed a man who allegedly punched a police officer in the face on Saturday afternoon. An RPD report said shortly after 1:00 p.m. 30-year old Brendan Flaeschel was contacted by officers in the 500 block of Southeast Rose Street due to being a city exclusion violator. Officers attempted to take Flaeschel into custody and during the process he ran before allegedly throwing the punch.
Brisa Mendez Leaving KVAL-TV: Where’s the Oregon Meteorologist Going?
For almost two years, Eugene residents have turned to Brisa Mendez on KVAL-TV for the latest weather updates. Now, this young meteorologist is moving to the next step of her career. Brisa Mendez announced she is leaving KVAL-TV in Oregon in October 2022. Her viewers want to know where the weather anchor is going next and if her new job will also take her away from Oregon. They especially want to know if she will continue in broadcasting. Find out what Brisa Mendez said about leaving KVAL-TV here.
Homeless man arrested after stabbing other homeless man, Linn County deputies say
SWEET HOME, Ore. -- One man is in police custody and another is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a stabbing at a remote camp on Quartzville Road, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office said. According to the LCSO, at about 6:08 a.m. on October 11, they received a...
PeaceHealth completes modernization efforts at Sacred Heart Medical Center
EUGENE, Ore. -- A major transformation of PeaceHealth’s Sacred Heart Medical Center University District has been completed after a year and a half, the hospital said. Several aged buildings that were once part of the Sacred Heart General Hospital were torn down starting in April of 2021 and replaced with a 100,000 square foot courtyard. PeaceHealth said the removed buildings had been empty since 2008 when RiverBend in Springfield opened, and the structure was not usable for healthcare purposes. PeaceHealth said contractors removed about 15,000 tons of material including concrete and metal, about 77% of which was recycled.
Lane County deputies investigating death after house fire
PLEASANT HILL, Ore. -- The Lane County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a person in a house that burned on Tuesday night. According to the LCSO, deputies and fire personnel responded to a house fire in the 36000 block of Stacey-Gateway Road in Pleasant Hill. Deputies said most of the house had burned before the fire was put out. After the fire, deputies said they found a deceased person in the ruins of the house. Officials have not identified the body yet, but say it is likely that of the 86-year-old male resident.
Bikman Building’s penthouse has new roof
I parked my bike at the foot of the Ellsworth Street Bridge in Albany, ignored the decades-old “closed” sign you see down there, and walked up the eastern sidewalk, high enough to look back at a new sight. The sight is the new roof on the penthouse on...
Air quality alert issued for Corvallis, Albany, Lebanon
Smoke from wildfires could hang in the air in Corvallis, Albany, Lebanon and surrounding areas for much of this week. The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency issued on Monday, Oct. 10 an air quality advisory through Friday, Oct. 14 that included the three largest cities in Linn and Benton counties.
Bad air hovers across eastern Lane County as large wildfire burns
Unhealthy to hazardous air will blanket the south Willamette Valley through Wednesday night, according to the Lane Regional Air Protection Agency. The Cedar Creek Fire is the prime culprit. Burning away east of Oakridge since August 1, the fire has become increasingly contained. But as Travis Knudsen of LRAPA explained to KLCC, there are still fuels within its perimeter, releasing smoke and particulates as they burn.
Oregon Quake, Oct. 10
A rare on land earthquake shook the Willamette Valley of Oregon on Friday, Oct. 7. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was measured at a 4.4-magnitude and was located east to southeast of Lacomb, Oregon, in Linn County near Green Peter Lake and the Santiam Wilderness just before 6 a.m., at a depth of 13.2-kilometers. The quake was reportedly felt from Eugene to Vancouver, WA.
