Maine State

California expands largest US illegal pot eradication effort

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — With California's four-year-old legal marijuana market in disarray, the state's top prosecutor said Tuesday that he will try a new broader approach to disrupting illegal pot farms that undercut the legal economy and sow widespread environmental damage. The state will expand its nearly four-decade multi-agency...
California governor's wife among accusers at Weinstein trial

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jennifer Siebel Newsom, a documentary filmmaker and actor who is married to California Gov. Gavin Newsom, is among the accusers of Harvey Weinstein who will testify at his rape and sexual assault trial that began Monday, her attorney said. “Like many other women, my client...
CA WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, October 10, 2022. ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Kern. County through 145 PM PDT... At 113 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm. about 10 miles southeast of Bodfish, moving to the southeast at. around...
KERN COUNTY, CA

