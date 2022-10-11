Read full article on original website
epicstream.com
Margot Robbie Finally Breaks Silence on Lady Gaga Getting Cast as Harley Quinn
Say what you will about the DC Universe but it's quite evident that the "Elseworlds" concept has done wonders for the franchise. Following the unprecedented success of 2019's Joker starring Joaquin Phoenix, Warner Bros. was able to maintain the momentum with Robert Pattinson's The Batman and as it stands, both projects have received their respective follow-up films.
Dwayne Johnson Says He “Absolutely” Intends To Make Black Adam-Superman Crossover Film: “That Is The Whole Point” Of Upcoming Anti-Hero Standalone
Dwayne Johnson has confirmed that he “absolutely” intends to make a Black Adam-Superman crossover film – going so far as to say that this prospect was “the whole point” of making his forthcoming DC antihero standalone pic. Johnson’s comments came in a recent interview with...
thedigitalfix.com
Superman actor Christopher Reeve refused to leave Smallville set
Superman has had many iterations over the years – originating in the classic comics, of course and then there’s been movies and TV shows (both live-action and animated). Following on from the 1990s TV series starring Dean Cain and Teri Hatcher as Lois & Clark, the 2000s saw another take on the material – with a young, teenaged Clark (played by Tom Welling) in Smallville. And the most iconic of all Supermen – Christopher Reeve – had to have a cameo on the show.
iheart.com
REPORT: Henry Cavill Back As Superman...Because The Rock Demanded It
Possible spoilers for upcoming DC superhero movies. You've been warned -- turn back now if you don't want to know. With that out of the way, word is circulating that Henry Cavill has signed back on to play Superman. The Marvelvision podcast dropped the info on two recent episodes. The show, hosted by brothers Devin and Derek Faraci, primarily covers the Marvel Cinematic Universe TV shows. They kick off the episodes with a rundown of breaking superhero movie and TV news. Devin says he has heard from a reliable industry source that Cavill returns to the DCEU as Superman in a Black Adam post-credits scene. Since these since these episodes went up, tons of fan sites are reporting leaks confirming this scenario, and the buzz on Twitter has "Cavill Superman", "Cavill Black Adam", etc. trending.
msn.com
Margot Robbie addresses Lady Gaga playing Harley Quinn in Joker sequel
Margot Robbie has said she feels "so happy" that Lady Gaga is taking on the role of Harley Quinn in Joker: Folie à deux. MTV News' Josh Horowitz recently asked the actress – who played the anarchic supervillain across three movies between 2016 and 2021 – if it feels weird or cool that someone so famous will deliver a fresh interpretation of her beloved Harley.
IGN
Christopher Lloyd and Michael J Fox Reunite for Emotional Moment at NYCC
Doc and Marty are back... in the future. Seven years after Back to the Future 2's original vision of the future, the Back to the Future actors reunited at NYCC. Back to the Future fans witnessed the film’s original stars Christopher Lloyd and Michael J. Fox get together for an emotional reunion at New York Comic Con – appearing together on stage to huge applause.
ComicBook
Jumanji 3 Plans Get Major Update With Dwayne Johnson
A third installment in filmmaker Jake Kasdan's Jumanji series is "definitely going to happen," according to executive producer Hiram Garcia. Garcia, who regularly works with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson on his film projects, promised that there are ongoing conversations about Jumanji, and that fans should expect to hear some news once Johnson, Kasdan, and Captain America star Chris Evans are done making Red One, the upcoming holiday action comedy for Prime Video. That project has been taking up a lot of bandwidth, according to Garcia, but that's the only reason nobody has been making some serious progress on the Jumanji franchise.
Complex
‘Spawn’ Reboot Led by Jamie Foxx Taps ‘Joker’ and ‘Captain America 4’ Screenwriters
Fans received a crucial update on the much-anticipated Spawn reboot starring Jamie Foxx. According to the Hollywood Reporter, three new writers have been tapped to pen the script based on the Todd McFarlane-created comic. The additions are Malcolm Spellman of Marvel’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and the upcoming Captain America: New World Order, Scott Silver (DC’s Joker, 8 Mile, The Fighter—all three of which won Oscars), and up-and-comer Matt Mixon, who wrote and directed the 2016 documentary Yesterday Was Everything.
ComicBook
DC Fan Art Imagines Stranger Things’ Caleb McLaughlin as Static Shock
Warner Bros. and DC Comics recently completed a merger with Discovery and everything has been topsy turvy. The newly merged Warner Bros. Discovery has been making a ton of changes under CEO David Zaslav, which sadly includes the cancelation of their recently filmed Batgirl. Zaslav looks to usher in a new era for DC Films as the executive is on the hunt for a Kevin Feige-type boss to run their comic book films. While they seem to be keen on cutting the fat on their superhero projects, things like Blue Beetle and Static Shock seem to be safe. Even though we haven't heard much about the latter, it's pretty safe to say that project is in good hands with Michael B. Jordan's Outlier set to produce. Fans have a few ideas of who could play Virgil Hawkings / Static Shock in live action with a certain Stranger Things star at the top of the list. One artist has created a new piece of fan art that shows Caleb McLaughlin in the role.
IGN
Brendan Fraser Reveals Why He Thinks Tom Cruise's Mummy Movie Bombed, Open to a Fourth Movie
It’s been 14 years since Brendan Fraser last played Rick O'Connell in The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon, but the actor is open to reprising the role, and he also has some thoughts on why the 2017 series reboot starring Tom Cruise failed to take off. In an interview...
ComicBook
Dwayne The Rock Johnson Says "Welcome Home" To Major DC Super Hero At Black Adam Premiere
The official premiere of Black Adam took place last night, and a week before the movie hits theaters, there are some pretty major spoilers working their way around the internet. That's in part because journalists and critics got to chat with Dwayne Johnson after the screening, and asked the kind of questions you would expect to ask...after seeing a movie. Johnson responded in kind, seemingly confident enough in the film that he thinks the spoilers will do more good than harm, in terms of getting butts in seats for his long-awaited DC (live-action) debut next week.
Watch Barry Keoghan’s ‘The Batman’ Audition That Got Him Cast as Joker
His role was ultimately cut down to a tiny cameo, and he was credited only as “Unseen Arkham Prisoner,” but Barry Keoghan was The Batman’s version of the Joker. In the film, he appears in a very brief scene near the end of the story, where he strikes up a conversation with a fellow Arkham innmate, the Riddler, played by Paul Dano.
dexerto.com
Dwayne Johnson knows who “lands first punch” with Black Adam & Superman
Dwayne Johnson has opened up about a possible fight between Black Adam and Superman – and he knows who “lands the first punch” whenever they face off. While the Marvel Cinematic Universe thrived in the 2010s, the DCEU limped its way through the decade. There were successes, of course – but the failures threatened to define the whole endeavor, whether it was Suicide Squad (the first one) or 2017’s Justice League.
Lucy Liu joins Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans in Amazon Christmas movie
Red One is also set to star Mad Men's Kiernan Shipka
Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam Has Screened, And The First Reactions Are Online
Is the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe really about to change wit Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam?
ComicBook
Zack Snyder to Show Justice League in Theater for First Time Ever With Kevin Smith
Kevin Smith once again confirmed plans to bring Zack Snyder to New Jersey in 2023. In the latest episode of Fatman Beyond, Smith revealed that Smodcastle Cinemas will screen Zack Snyder's Justice League, marking the first time Snyder has screened it theatrically. The screening is part of a series of screening and Q&A sessions called "Directly Responsible: Face-to-Face With Filmmakers At Smodcastle," which Smith says will feature appearances by Joe and Anthony Russo, Snyder, and Jason Reitman. It's one of a number of initiatives Smith is putting into place at his newly-purchased theater, in the hopes of making it a destination for fans.
‘Welcome home:’ Dwayne Johnson appears to announce huge superhero return in Black Adam
Dwayne Johnson appeares to have revealed a massive Black Adam spoiler at the film’s premiere. The actor’s standalone film as the DC vllain will be released later this month. He stars in the film alongside Noah Centineo, Sarah Shahi, Aldis Hodge and Pierce Brosnan. It seems like another...
epicstream.com
DCEU Scoop Sheds Light on Rumored Solo Batfleck Project
The DC Extended Universe is seemingly in the midst of a major renaissance with Warner Bros. Discovery at the helm and it looks like CEO David Zaslav is truly committed to making the franchise as formidable as it can possibly be, after years of failing to hit the mark with fans and critics.
IGN
The Penguin: Colin Farrell Reveals How The Batman Spinoff Opens and When It Takes Place
The Penguin star Colin Farrell has revealed where HBO Max's upcoming The Batman spinoff series picks up while sharing new details about its opening scene. ExtraTV fished for news about The Penguin series in a recent interview with Farrell about his new movie The Banshees of Inisherin. The actor decided to take the bait by offering some additional morsels of information about the show, specifically when it takes place and where we will find his titular character in the first episode of the season.
epicstream.com
The Flash Star Ezra Miller Reportedly Set to be Fired by Warner Bros. Discovery
There have been conflicting reports surrounding Ezra Miller's true status in the DC Extended Universe and while it may have looked like his days as the Fastest Man Alive are numbered, most recent reports have claimed that his meeting with Warner Bros. Discovery went pretty well and the general belief currently is that he'll return for more projects after The Flash despite the slew of controversies that have plagued his personal and professional life.
