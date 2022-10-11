Read full article on original website
epicstream.com
Cyberpunk 2077 New Mod Lets You Experience Edgerunners' Cyberpsychosis
Are you ready to feel full cyberpsycho like in the anime series, Edgerunners? Well, this is your chance to experience it as you can get it with the new mod in Cyberpunk 2077 but it would not be like the doubled eyes version in the Netflix show. To start, cyberpsychosis...
GloRilla Reveals Her Real Name, Fans React
GloRilla is showing the world just how blessed she is. This past Saturday (Oct. 8), the CMG signee revealed her real name: Gloria Hallelujah Woods. The Memphis native appeared thrown off that people just learned her middle name but affirmed that her government name is further proof of why her life is currently flourishing.More from VIBE.comGloRilla Delivers Debut Performance, Wins Best Breakthrough Artist At 2022 BET Hip Hop AwardsCardi B And GloRilla Take Over Times Square In "Tomorrow 2" Music VideoYo Gotti Signs Rising Rapper GloRilla To CMG “& why y’all acting like Ian been told y’all my middle name hallelujah?”...
GTA 6 fans concerned map may be too big following latest leak
There are concerns that, after years and years of anticipation, Grand Theft Auto VI's map might actually be "too big" according to the footage leaked in the Rockstar Games security breach. The hack was devastating for the developer, showing off the modern-day Vice City, two player characters named Jason and...
Last journalist to interview Jeffrey Dahmer says fans of new series are attracted to show due to ‘morbid curiosity’
THE last journalist to interview Jeffrey Dahmer before he died insists that fans are attracted to the new series about his heinous crimes because of "morbid curiosity." Inside Edition's Nancy Glass, who interviewed the convicted serial killer and sex offender in 1993, pushed against criticism that the new Netflix series Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story romanticizes his crimes.
Every PS4 and PS5 game coming out in October 2022
There are some big game releases for the PS4 and PS5 in October. Here are some of the greatest titles to add to your collection.
hotnewhiphop.com
Young Thug Tweets Message To Lil Baby About His Upcoming Album
The incarcerated star is also featured on Lil Baby’s latest project. Young Thug may be behind bars, but that hasn’t stopped him from getting his messages across. After Lil Baby revealed the tracklist for his upcoming album It’s Only Me, the incarcerated YSL rapper took to Twitter with a message for the 4PF star.
Starfield is reportedly the biggest Bethesda RPG ever
We all knew Starfield would be massive, but it seems that the spacefaring adventure is Bethesda’s most expansive RPG to date. During an interview with PCGamesN, former Bethesda lead artist Nate Purkeypile explains that Starfield‘s development team is more than twice as big as any other game in the company’s history.
New Xbox console already being teased by Microsoft
We’re fast approaching the two-year anniversaries of the PS5 and the Xbox Series X/S. Thanks to stock issues and scalpers, for some of us, it probably feels like significantly less time has passed since those fateful releases - Sony’s new-gen console in particular is still notoriously hard to come by at the recommended retail price.
TechRadar
Become Iron Man with your Oculus Quest 2: the game reveals at Meta Connect 2022
The Meta Connect 2022 keynote is all wrapped up and it was full of big VR announcements. Alongside the full reveal of the Meta Quest Pro (formerly Project Cambria), Meta announced that several new titles and game updates are coming to Meta’s best VR headsets. So whether you’re looking to pick up the new Meta Quest Pro, or are already in love with your Oculus Quest 2, you’ll be able to enjoy everything that was shown off.
Polygon
Need for Speed Unbound leaves last-gen consoles behind, emphasizes style and speed
Electronic Arts’ next Need for Speed game, Need for Speed Unbound, takes street racing fans to a new open-world city called Lakeshore and features a heavily stylized look. Need for Speed Unbound will be available for PlayStation 5, Windows PC, and Xbox Series X, when it launches Dec. 2, the publisher announced Thursday.
ComicBook
Mortal Kombat 12 Teased by Ed Boon
Longtime Mortal Kombat boss Ed Boon has teased that Mortal Kombat 12 is going to release at some point. Ever since NetherRealm Studios wrapped up its work on Mortal Kombat 11 last year, fans have been wondering what the company might look to create next. And while those questions have continued to linger well into 2022, Boon has at least made it very clear that Mortal Kombat 12 is going to be a game that the studio will release one day.
Watchmen author criticises ‘infantile’ adults for loving superhero films, says it’s a ‘precursor to fascism’
Alan Moore has hit out at “infantile” adults who are fans of superhero movies, warning that it can often lead to “fascism”.The British author and creator of DC’s Watchmen comic book series has long been vocal about his disdain for superhero films, once labelling them as a “blight” to cinema. Now, in a new interview with The Guardian, Moore has gone a step further to specifically criticise older fans of the genre. “I said ’round about 2011 that I thought that it had serious and worrying implications for the future if millions of adults were queueing up to see...
ComicBook
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Releases New Squad Up Live-Action Trailer
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is set to release at the end of October, and Activision Blizzard has released a new trailer to celebrate. The "Squad Up" trailer doesn't actually feature any new footage from the game or any specific details about it, instead focusing on squads around the world getting ready for the release. The trailer features a number of different celebrities throughout, including Nicki Minaj, Pete Davidson, Lil Baby, Lando Norris, Kane Brown, Bukayo Saka, Jalen Ramsey, David Long Jr., and Faze Clan's Nuke Squad.
dotesports.com
Sony and Microsoft shelled out millions to get ARK: Survival Evolved on PS Plus and Xbox Game Pass
ARK: Survival Evolved is in both Sony and Microsoft’s subscription service game catalogs, and that’s because both companies were willing to spend a lot of money. To get the game on their respective services, Sony paid $3.5 million and Microsoft paid $2.5 million, as indicated in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission by Snail Games USA, the owner of the ARK’s developer, Studio Wildcard. Kotaku reporter Ethan Gach broke down the deals and their peculiarities on Twitter.
IGN
Meta Acquires Resident Evil 4 VR Developer Armature Studio
Meta has announced that it has acquired Armature Studio, the Texas-based studio behind Resident Evil 4 VR. Meta and Armature teamed up with Capcom to port Resident Evil 4 onto the Meta Quest 2 last year, which was rebuilt from the ground up to accommodate the play style. Resident Evil 4 VR proved to be a huge success, making $2 million on the Quest Store within the first 24 hours of release, according to Meta and winning Best VR/AR Game at the 2021 Game Awards.
IGN
The First 19 Minutes of Stranded Alien Dawn Gameplay
Watch the opening minutes of Stranded Alien Dawn gameplay. Stranded: Alien Dawn, according to Haemimont Games is a planet survival sim that pits a marooned group in your hands who will need to fight to survive. You'll need to make vital decisions to protect the survivors from your typical challenges. These include starvation, disease, weather, and of course... aliens.
‘She-Hulk’ Nails Its Deranged, Meta as Hell Finale
A couple months ago, I said that “She-Hulk: Attorney At Law” needed to commit. Disney and Marvel’s latest superhero series claimed to be different, and it certainly was; poking fun at tropes of the genre, engaging directly with the audience, and refusing to hint at a series arc. But it seemed like “She-Hulk” was holding back, that the early episodes were the proverbial Jen Walters (Tatiana Maslany) refusing to engage with her true power. In later episodes, especially the finale, “She-Hulk” hulks out on meta comedy and commitment to the bit — with maximum payoff. Episode 9, “Whose Show Is This Anyway?”...
IGN
Undecember Bridges Genres For An All-New Multiplayer Experience
Undecember is a new hack-and-slash action RPG game developed by South Korea’s Needs Games and serviced by LINE Games. With a huge variety of character customizations, based on intricate item variations and skill systems, Undecember’s combat encourages players to build their characters and experiment to find their unique playstyle.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Losing Popular PS4 Horror Game Just Before Halloween
PlayStation Plus is about to lose one of its best horror games from PlayStation 4 just before Halloween arrives. When Sony revamped PS Plus earlier in 2022, it added an expansive library of titles from PS5, PS4, and other PlayStation platforms for subscribers to play. Much like Xbox Game Pass, though, these games don't stay in the PS Plus library forever, which means that titles end up departing from the service every now and then. And as of this time next week, one of the most seasonally appropriate games on PS Plus will no longer be available.
IGN
The Penguin: Colin Farrell Reveals How The Batman Spinoff Opens and When It Takes Place
The Penguin star Colin Farrell has revealed where HBO Max's upcoming The Batman spinoff series picks up while sharing new details about its opening scene. ExtraTV fished for news about The Penguin series in a recent interview with Farrell about his new movie The Banshees of Inisherin. The actor decided to take the bait by offering some additional morsels of information about the show, specifically when it takes place and where we will find his titular character in the first episode of the season.
