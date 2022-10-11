ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

IGN

Daily Deals: Get the Nintendo Switch OLED Model for $25 Off

Check out the hot daily deals for today, including the Nintendo Switch OLED Model for $25 off, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 and other Switch games on sale, a 65" LG Evo C2 TV, discounted Arcade1Up gaming cabinets with bonus Dell eGift Cards, an RTX 3080 video card for only $699, and more.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Where Is Xur in Destiny 2? Week of October 14-18

Each week the enigmatic vendor, Xur, shows up in Destiny 2 with a selection of wares to sell. We’ll show you where to find him and which of his offerings you might consider picking up. This week for a look at Destiny 2 Xur inventory we have Hawkmoon, Dead Man's Tale, and several exotics including Hard Light, Liar’s Handshake, Lion Rampant, and Crown of Tempests.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's Campaign Includes Significant Multiplayer Unlocks

Activision is incentivising players to jump into Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's campaign by including significant multiplayer unlocks within the single player. A Call of Duty blog post outlines the 17 separate rewards that players can earn for completing missions in the campaign, including operators Hutch, Chuy, Reyes, and Nova. Also available are double XP boosts, unique calling cards and emblems, and Captain Price's M4 weapon blueprint.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Scorn Video Review

Scorn reviewed by Leana Hafer on PC. Also available on Xbox. If Scorn were much longer than it is, I think it would have overstayed its welcome. But the fact that it's such a bite-sized sprint through the grisly and surreal made it memorable and satisfying. The frustrating combat, mercifully, only haunts a fraction of that playtime. But the superb, darkly mystifying art direction and ambient soundtrack suffuse the whole thing like rancid blood bringing a creaky corpse back to life. It's an uneasy, sometimes disorienting experience from end-to-end. Yet, it's one I don't regret plunging into.
VIDEO GAMES
Video Games
Technology
PlayStation
Twitch
IGN

Steelseries Apex Pro TKL Series Keyboards Announced

Steelseries has announced the Apex Pro TKL and Apex Pro TKL Wireless, the latest keyboards to feature the company's customizable OmniPoint 2.0 mechanical switches. First debuted on the Apex Pro Mini 60% keyboard series, the OmniPoint 2.0 switches offers users 37 levels of actuation, allowing them to go as low as 0.2mm to 3.8mm with a response time of just 0.54ms. Steelseries claims the switches are at least 11x quicker than standard mechanical switches, and have 10x swifter actuation when set to 0.2mm.
ELECTRONICS
IGN

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Will Reward Players for Finishing Campaign; Details About Postpaid SMS Verification Out, and More

Players who finish the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 campaign will receive in-game rewards and more, according to an announcement on the game’s site. The campaign will offer “a multitude of rewards” that can be used in the multiplayer and special ops modes. These can even be used in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 when it launches. If you digitally pre-order Modern Warfare 2, you can earn all the rewards through Campaign Early Access, before the game is released. The pre-order is listed for Rs. 4,999, and the Vault Edition for Rs. 6,699 across all platforms in India. The game is set to release on October 28.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Project Devaraja: Test Footage of an Upcoming Soulsborne-Game That Includes Indian Gods Spotted Online

The India gaming industry has been growing steadily thanks to the influence of gaming streamers and the introduction of esports in India. This growth has also let to activity in the development sector of gaming, with highly anticipated titles such as Indus Battle Royale and Underground Gang Wars being developed in the country. Today, we have learned about another game that is being developed by an India based game studio.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Scorn: Act 4 - Rotating Maze Puzzle Solution

This video shows you how to solve the rotating maze puzzle in Act 4 of Scorn. It requires you to guide the orb of light through the three different maze faces on the rotating device. For more Scorn puzzle solutions, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/scorn.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Game Scoop! 695: A Game of the Year Conundrum

Welcome back to IGN Game Scoop!, the ONLY video game podcast! This week your Omega Cops -- Daemon Hatfield, Sam Claiborn, Justin Davis, and John Davison -- are discussing Overwatch 2, the Xbox/Activision Blizzard acquisition, the Nintendo Seal of Quantity, and more. And, of course, they play Video Game 20 Questions.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Weird and Wonderful Fans Still Playing Fallout 76 - Official Trailer | IGN Inside Stories

Roleplaying cannibals, black markets and Shakespeare plays. Check out the trailer for The Weird and Wonderful Fans Still Playing Fallout 76, coming October 22 only on IGN. The launch of Fallout 76, was a disaster. The once-lauded series went from controversy to controversy and according to most, was dead on arrival. But 4 years later, not only are vault dwellers still emerging, but they’re being extremely weird.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Spider-Man: Our 9 Favorite Suit Mods

Check out some gameplay of our 9 favorite suit mods in Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered for PC!. Between Venom, Spider-Gwen, and even CJ from GTA San Andreas, modders have done some crazy things while modding Spider-Man’s suits on PC. These suit mods will overwrite other suits in your menu, but they’re all pretty easy to install with Nexus Mods. Kingpin, Wolverine, and even Stan Lee all make an appearance in this video!
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Genshin Hyakunin Ikki Teams Guide: Day 3

Hyakunin Iki Day 3 throws a few new characters in the mix, including Genshin Impact 3.1's new Electro DPS, Cyno. The battles are tougher this time around, so proper team optimization is more important than ever. This Genshin Impact guide covers which enemies you face off against in round three...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Scorn Gameplay Walkthrough – Act 1

IGN’s Scorn gameplay walkthrough shows you how to make it through Act 1 by solving the crane slide puzzle, getting a hand, and getting the bolt gun. 00:01 - Cutscene: Out of the Frying Pan... 00:59 - Wakeup Call. 02:37 - Wrist Augment. 04:35 - Crane Puzzle. 09:05 -...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Which Fighting Game Franchise Has the Most Iconic Characters?

Iconic characters in fighting games like Street Fighter's Ryu and Ken or Scorpion and Mortal Kombat's Sub-Zero are often as famous as the games that made them. As the industry has evolved, numerous other iconic characters have entered the fighting game pantheon and made a lasting impact. Some franchise's more iconic characters even live on outside their individual games, like Soulcalibur's Ivy and Tekken's King.
VIDEO GAMES

