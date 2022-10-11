Read full article on original website
Daily Deals: Get the Nintendo Switch OLED Model for $25 Off
Check out the hot daily deals for today, including the Nintendo Switch OLED Model for $25 off, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 and other Switch games on sale, a 65" LG Evo C2 TV, discounted Arcade1Up gaming cabinets with bonus Dell eGift Cards, an RTX 3080 video card for only $699, and more.
Save $200 on LG's Fantastic 34-inch Curved 1ms Ultrawide Gaming Monitor
Right now you can save 25% on a high-performance widescreen gaming monitor from LG. Gaming on PC comes with a wide range of requirements, if you want to make the most of your time, and LG is hitting it out of the park with many of its recent offerings. With...
Daily Deals: 65" LG Evo C2 4K OLED TV for $1597, Free Dell Gift Card with Arcade1Up Gaming Cabinets, and More
Check out the hot daily deals for today, including a 65" LG Evo C2 TV for $1598, discounted Arcade1Up gaming cabinets with bonus Dell eGift Cards, an RTX 3080 video card for only $699, LEGO Advent Calendars on sale on Amazon, and more. 65" LG Evo C2 4K OLED Gaming...
Where Is Xur in Destiny 2? Week of October 14-18
Each week the enigmatic vendor, Xur, shows up in Destiny 2 with a selection of wares to sell. We’ll show you where to find him and which of his offerings you might consider picking up. This week for a look at Destiny 2 Xur inventory we have Hawkmoon, Dead Man's Tale, and several exotics including Hard Light, Liar’s Handshake, Lion Rampant, and Crown of Tempests.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's Phone Number Requirement Will Only Affect Some PC Players
Update 10/14/2022: Activision has clarified that the controversial Overwatch 2 phone policy that was also thought to be in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will only affect some PC players. As reported by PC Gamer, an anti-cheat blog post on Call of Duty's website made clear that only those...
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's Campaign Includes Significant Multiplayer Unlocks
Activision is incentivising players to jump into Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's campaign by including significant multiplayer unlocks within the single player. A Call of Duty blog post outlines the 17 separate rewards that players can earn for completing missions in the campaign, including operators Hutch, Chuy, Reyes, and Nova. Also available are double XP boosts, unique calling cards and emblems, and Captain Price's M4 weapon blueprint.
Need for Speed Unbound: EA Shares Details About New In-Game City Lakeshore; Here Is Everything You Need to Know
Need for Speed fans are excited for Unbound as the latest entry in the series was revealed on October 6, 2022. The game is developed by Criterion Games and published by Electronic Arts for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. The game is set in a fictional city called Lakeshore City which is inspired by Chicago.
Scorn Video Review
Scorn reviewed by Leana Hafer on PC. Also available on Xbox. If Scorn were much longer than it is, I think it would have overstayed its welcome. But the fact that it's such a bite-sized sprint through the grisly and surreal made it memorable and satisfying. The frustrating combat, mercifully, only haunts a fraction of that playtime. But the superb, darkly mystifying art direction and ambient soundtrack suffuse the whole thing like rancid blood bringing a creaky corpse back to life. It's an uneasy, sometimes disorienting experience from end-to-end. Yet, it's one I don't regret plunging into.
Steelseries Apex Pro TKL Series Keyboards Announced
Steelseries has announced the Apex Pro TKL and Apex Pro TKL Wireless, the latest keyboards to feature the company's customizable OmniPoint 2.0 mechanical switches. First debuted on the Apex Pro Mini 60% keyboard series, the OmniPoint 2.0 switches offers users 37 levels of actuation, allowing them to go as low as 0.2mm to 3.8mm with a response time of just 0.54ms. Steelseries claims the switches are at least 11x quicker than standard mechanical switches, and have 10x swifter actuation when set to 0.2mm.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Will Reward Players for Finishing Campaign; Details About Postpaid SMS Verification Out, and More
Players who finish the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 campaign will receive in-game rewards and more, according to an announcement on the game’s site. The campaign will offer “a multitude of rewards” that can be used in the multiplayer and special ops modes. These can even be used in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 when it launches. If you digitally pre-order Modern Warfare 2, you can earn all the rewards through Campaign Early Access, before the game is released. The pre-order is listed for Rs. 4,999, and the Vault Edition for Rs. 6,699 across all platforms in India. The game is set to release on October 28.
Gotham Knights to Get Heroic Assault, a Free Four-Player Co-Op Mode, In November
While Gotham Knights' campaign will only support single-player or two-player co-op, a new mode called Heroic Assault will launch for free on November 29, 2022, that will let up to four players team up in arena-based challenges. WB Games Montréal announced the news on Twitter and on Gotham Knights' FAQ...
Project Devaraja: Test Footage of an Upcoming Soulsborne-Game That Includes Indian Gods Spotted Online
The India gaming industry has been growing steadily thanks to the influence of gaming streamers and the introduction of esports in India. This growth has also let to activity in the development sector of gaming, with highly anticipated titles such as Indus Battle Royale and Underground Gang Wars being developed in the country. Today, we have learned about another game that is being developed by an India based game studio.
Scorn: Act 4 - Rotating Maze Puzzle Solution
This video shows you how to solve the rotating maze puzzle in Act 4 of Scorn. It requires you to guide the orb of light through the three different maze faces on the rotating device. For more Scorn puzzle solutions, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/scorn.
Game Scoop! 695: A Game of the Year Conundrum
Welcome back to IGN Game Scoop!, the ONLY video game podcast! This week your Omega Cops -- Daemon Hatfield, Sam Claiborn, Justin Davis, and John Davison -- are discussing Overwatch 2, the Xbox/Activision Blizzard acquisition, the Nintendo Seal of Quantity, and more. And, of course, they play Video Game 20 Questions.
The Weird and Wonderful Fans Still Playing Fallout 76 - Official Trailer | IGN Inside Stories
Roleplaying cannibals, black markets and Shakespeare plays. Check out the trailer for The Weird and Wonderful Fans Still Playing Fallout 76, coming October 22 only on IGN. The launch of Fallout 76, was a disaster. The once-lauded series went from controversy to controversy and according to most, was dead on arrival. But 4 years later, not only are vault dwellers still emerging, but they’re being extremely weird.
Spider-Man: Our 9 Favorite Suit Mods
Check out some gameplay of our 9 favorite suit mods in Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered for PC!. Between Venom, Spider-Gwen, and even CJ from GTA San Andreas, modders have done some crazy things while modding Spider-Man’s suits on PC. These suit mods will overwrite other suits in your menu, but they’re all pretty easy to install with Nexus Mods. Kingpin, Wolverine, and even Stan Lee all make an appearance in this video!
Microsoft Xbox Game Pass, Razer and HBO House of the Dragon Partner for an Exclusive ‘Gaming Throne’ but You Can’t Get It
For the past few weeks, HBO's House of the Dragon TV series has been the talk of the town. The Game of Thrones prequel showcases the events that took place in House Targaryen, centuries before the events of the channel's hit TV show. House of the Dragon's story revolves around...
Genshin Hyakunin Ikki Teams Guide: Day 3
Hyakunin Iki Day 3 throws a few new characters in the mix, including Genshin Impact 3.1's new Electro DPS, Cyno. The battles are tougher this time around, so proper team optimization is more important than ever. This Genshin Impact guide covers which enemies you face off against in round three...
Scorn Gameplay Walkthrough – Act 1
IGN’s Scorn gameplay walkthrough shows you how to make it through Act 1 by solving the crane slide puzzle, getting a hand, and getting the bolt gun. 00:01 - Cutscene: Out of the Frying Pan... 00:59 - Wakeup Call. 02:37 - Wrist Augment. 04:35 - Crane Puzzle. 09:05 -...
Which Fighting Game Franchise Has the Most Iconic Characters?
Iconic characters in fighting games like Street Fighter's Ryu and Ken or Scorpion and Mortal Kombat's Sub-Zero are often as famous as the games that made them. As the industry has evolved, numerous other iconic characters have entered the fighting game pantheon and made a lasting impact. Some franchise's more iconic characters even live on outside their individual games, like Soulcalibur's Ivy and Tekken's King.
