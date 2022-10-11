ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

BBC

Essex drug dealers admit manslaughter of Dwayne Forrester

Two drug dealers accused of murdering a 21-year-old man who was "muscling in on their customers" have admitted his manslaughter. Dwayne Forrester suffered a single stab wound to the chest in Basildon, Essex, on 7 July 2018. Hayden Line, 25, and Jeffrey Goodwin, 26, from east London, denied murder when...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Nottinghamshire criminals 'risking own lives with makeshift firearms'

A police force has warned criminals are risking their own lives by using "lethal" makeshift firearms, with one suspect blowing part of his hand off. Nottinghamshire Police said it had seized several "slam guns" made from metal pipes welded together. The improvised firearms have been used by criminals unable to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Birmingham: Three held in Ali Salih Abdalaah murder probe

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found dead in the hallway of a block of flats in Birmingham. Ali Salih Abdalaah, 38, was discovered with serious injuries at the property on Guild Close, Ladywood, on Saturday. West Midlands Police arrested two men, aged...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Victoria coach station assault: Man charged with GBH

A man has been charged over an attack on a Polish man moments after he arrived at Victoria coach station. Jack Rogers, 33, of Beckenham, south-east London, is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court charged with grievous bodily harm with intent. Kamil Sobala, 31, previously told the BBC he...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Leicester man jailed for 'extreme' abuse of former partner

A man who attacked his ex-partner has been jailed for five years and four months. Simon Toussaint broke into her house before punching and kicking her and dragging her by her hair across a room. The 31-year-old, of Robin Close in Leicester, admitted eight offences, including actual bodily harm, coercive...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Millionaire's daughter dubbed London's 'most dangerous woman' jailed for five years for stalking church warden after he turned her down could be freed within days after paperwork blunder

A convicted stalker once dubbed London's 'most dangerous' woman could be freed within days despite absconding during her trial two years ago after a paperwork error meant a key charge was left off her arrest warrant. Farah Damji, 55, also known as Farah Dan, was jailed for five years in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Cambridge dealer caught selling drugs hidden in his bottom

A drug dealer who was caught selling wraps he kept hidden in his bottom has been jailed. Danyal Dumbia, 19, was spotted with Kevin Patrocinio, 22, selling crack cocaine to two people in Fen Causeway, Cambridge, last November. The pair, from Glasgow, were arrested and Dumbia later tried to flush...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

'Drug dealer' who was ninth person arrested over murder of council worker Ashley Dale who was shot dead 'in case of mistaken identity' is released on bail

An alleged drug dealer who was arrested yesterday as part of an investigation into the murder of a council worker has been released on bail. The 22-year-old man, from Liverpool, was the ninth person arrested by police investigating the death of Ashley Dale, 28, who was found with gunshot wounds in the garden of her home in Old Swan, Liverpool, on August 21.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

'Drive-by pooping' incident sparks inner-city mystery as locals release CCTV images of man who defecated in a laneway before driving off: 'It's beyond my comprehension that someone would be so foul'

A desperate manhunt has been launched to track down a motorist caught with his pants down defecating in an inner-city laneway just metres away from homes. Residents in the Sydney suburb of Stanmore woke up to find an unpleasant and smelly surprise on their doorstep on Tuesday morning. CCTV captured...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

