Jury sides with ex-jailer from Western Pa. who reported racist texts
PITTSBURGH (AP) — A federal jury awarded a former Allegheny County jailer close to $1 million Friday in his lawsuit alleging he was fired in retaliation for reporting racist comments and texts from a supervisor. Jeffrey Kengerski filed the lawsuit against the county and the jail warden in 2017 after his 2015 termination for what Kengerski’s attorneys said were false allegations of misconduct by subordinates. An attorney for the county maintained Tuesday that Kengerski was fired for proper cause, that the county does not condone racism, and the county will likely appeal.
wtae.com
Former Allegheny County Jail employee wins civil suit against county over his firing
PITTSBURGH — A former Allegheny County Jail employee won a lawsuit over his firing, claiming he was retaliated against for reporting racist comments made about his family and coworkers. This verdict comes roughly eight years after Captain Jeffery Kengerski was fired from his 13-year career as a corrections officer...
Boyfriend pleads guilty for intentional crash that left 4 trapped in overturned vehicle
Just before Jamar Freshley was escorted out of a Westmoreland County courtroom he turned to tell his girlfriend, “I love you.”. Freshley, 33, of New Kensington, pleaded guilty Wednesday to aggravated assault and other offenses. Police said he slammed his car into the vehicle driven by his girlfriend last...
Fired Allegheny County Jail guard awarded $1.2 million in federal employment case
PITTSBURGH — Over $1.2 million was awarded to a fired Allegheny County Jail employee in his federal employment case against the jail. Jeffrey Kengerski had been employed at the jail for 13 years and oversaw its highest-security areas. On Oct. 7, the jury ruled that Kengerski was fired after...
Fishermen at center of walleye cheating scandal indicted on felony cheating, attempted theft charges
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A grand jury on Wednesday indicted two walleye fishermen who were snagged in a cheating scandal last month after weights were discovered stuffed inside their five winning fish at a Cleveland walleye tournament. Jacob Runyan, 42, of Ashtabula and Chase Cominsky, 35, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, each face...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Former Allegheny County Jail captain wins nearly $1M verdict in retaliation lawsuit
A federal jury has awarded a former captain at Allegheny County Jail almost $1 million in damages in a lawsuit he said filed after being fired for reporting racist comments by a supervisor. Jeffrey Kengerski filed suit against the county in August 2017 alleging retaliation. Five years later, after the...
wtae.com
Charges pending against New Kensington student after investigation into threat
NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. — Charges are pending against a student after apparent threats made in a conversation with another student, according to the police chief of the New Kensington Police Department. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 learned about the investigation after several parents said they learned about the situation from...
Pa. man charged with homicide after deadly shooting
A 23-year-old western Pennsylvania man was arrested and charged with homicide in connection with a shooting that killed one person, according to a story from KDKA. Dominic Saunders, of Penn Hills, Allegheny County, is facing one count of criminal homicide, the news station said. The incident occurred just before 3:30...
Pittsburgh police: Man arrested after gun threats in Allegheny East
PITTSBURGH — A man has been arrested for allegedly making gun threats in Allegheny East on Monday night, according to Pittsburgh police. A news release said that Zone 1 officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of Howard Street for a reported gun threat at 10:50 p.m. Police said...
wtae.com
Beaver County DA investigating 10-month-old child's death
BEAVER FALLS, Pa. — A 10-month-old baby died in an incident in the area of Fourth Avenue and 15th Street in Beaver Falls, Beaver County 911 confirmed. Watch the video above to get the latest from the scene. The nature of the child’s death, as well as an identity,...
Woman arrested on 2015 warrant has drug charges added
Princess Brown, 49, of Youngstown, is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in municipal court on a fifth-degree felony charge of possession of drugs and a third-degree felony charge of illegal conveyance of drugs into a detention facility.
Woman arrested for allegedly letting Finleyville shooting victim fall out of her car, driving away
FINLEYVILLE, Pa. — A woman is facing charges after she admitted to police that she let a shooting victim fall out of her car, then kept driving. PREVIOUS COVERAGE >> Gunshot victim found dead in Washington County; victim identified. 23-year-old Maurissa Spencer has been charged with tampering with evidence...
Pennsylvania student charged with raping teacher; Said he has ‘urges’
A student in Pennsylvania is being charged with rape after he allegedly physically and sexually attacked a teacher in a classroom. KDKA reports that a 15-year-old at Pittsburgh Oliver Citywide Academy was sitting next to the teacher when he grabbed the teacher’s clothing and when the teacher resisted, he threw her to the ground. That’s […]
Latrobe fire ruled arson; man arrested
LATROBE, Pa. — A man was arrested in connection to a Wednesday morning fire in Latrobe. Dale Smith Jr., 34, was taken into custody and charged with arson after allegedly causing a fire at 18 E. Monroe Street around 6:15 a.m. Latrobe police said Smith set the fire after a domestic dispute. A fire chief at the scene told Channel 11 it started in the basement.
Police: Woman found in West Mifflin apartment was deceased for 2 weeks
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — The Allegheny County Housing Authority police chief told Channel 11 a woman was found dead inside an apartment, and they believe her body was there for about two weeks. Officials also believe a man lived in the unit, but they haven’t been able to get...
Target 11 Exclusive: Student charged with raping teacher apologized, said he has ‘urges’
PITTSBURGH — According to a police report obtained exclusively by Target 11, the teacher said she was alone in her classroom at Oliver Citywide Academy on the morning of Sept. 29, when a 15-year-old student grabbed her chest. According to the report, she immediately “pushed his hand away and...
wtae.com
Greensburg man accused of smashing multiple vehicles with hammer
GREENSBURG, Pa. — A Greensburg man is accused of using a hammer to damage a half-dozen vehicles. Troy Konieczny, 42, is facing multiple felony charges after police said he admitted to smashing up the vehicles near his West Otterman Street home. According to court documents, Konieczny targeted the vehicles because the owners did not show up for a birthday party for his brother. Police said Konieczny claimed his brother was "Jesus Christ" and admitted to targeting his neighbor's vehicles.
Pa. maintenance man accused of stealing, pawning items
Things aren’t going as planned for one Monroeville man who is facing charges for allegedly stealing and pawning items from the apartment complex where he worked, according to WPXI. 47-year-old Damian Rivers is accused of breaking and entering an apartment at Walnut Crossings of Monroeville on 4175 Ivanhoe Drive,...
Youngstown man facing drug, firearm charges
A Youngstown man was taken into custody Tuesday night in Austintown after police noticed a firearm and drugs on him, according to a police report.
Long-term effects of closing Pittsburgh's only juvenile detention center
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It couldn't have come at a worse time: the closing of the region's only juvenile detention center at a time when youth gun violence has escalated to terrifying levels. Young people are being arrested for serious crimes but there's no place to put them.It's been a spike in juvenile crime unseen in the Pittsburgh region. Teenagers, some as young as 14 and 15, are getting guns and using them at the slightest provocation. To make matters worse, if police arrest them for anything less than murder, they're generally set free."They don't have no fear because they know...
