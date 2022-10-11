PITTSBURGH (AP) — A federal jury awarded a former Allegheny County jailer close to $1 million Friday in his lawsuit alleging he was fired in retaliation for reporting racist comments and texts from a supervisor. Jeffrey Kengerski filed the lawsuit against the county and the jail warden in 2017 after his 2015 termination for what Kengerski’s attorneys said were false allegations of misconduct by subordinates. An attorney for the county maintained Tuesday that Kengerski was fired for proper cause, that the county does not condone racism, and the county will likely appeal.

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO