Read full article on original website
Related
Mariners announce game times for weekend playoff games at T-Mobile Park
The Seattle Mariners unveiled start times for division series games against the Astros at T-Mobile park for both Saturday and Sunday (if necessary). Game 2 will be Thursday, Oct. 13, in Houston, at 12:37 p.m. Luis Castillo will start for Seattle, while lefty Framber Valdez will take the hill for the Astros.
Phillies leave ex-Yankees reliever off NLDS roster after bizarre injury
The Phillies return to action Tuesday. But reliever David Robertson won’t be with them. MLB.com’s Todd Zolekci reports “David Robertson and Nick Maton off NLDS roster. Nick Nelson and Dalton Guthrie on.”. NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Jim Salisbury reports Robertson “suffered (a) right calf strain jumping up celebrating...
Mariners manager burned by controversial move in 9th inning
Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais got burned by a controversial move he made in the 9th inning on Tuesday. Servais’ Mariners blew a 7-3 lead in Game 1 of their ALDS with the Houston Astros. Andres Muñoz allowed a 2-run home run to Alex Bregman in the 8th inning to make it 7-5.
CBS Sports
Braves vs. Phillies: TV channel, time, prediction, live stream odds, pitching matchup for NLDS Game 1
The division-rival Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies are set to meet Tuesday in Game 1 of the best-of-five National League Division Series at Truist Park, home of the Braves. The Braves won the NL East and finished as one of the top two division winners in the senior circuit (along with the Dodgers) and as such earned a first-round bye. They come into this series with their rotation lined up as they choose and on five days of rest. The Phillies earned a wild-card berth and advanced to the second round with a two-game sweep over the St. Louis Cardinals in the Wild Card Series. They come in with two days of rest.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mariners vs. Astros ALDS preview: Seattle's biggest playoff test looms
The Mariners have a tough task in the Divison Series against the league's best pitching staff. It all started with a shoe and a prayer Saturday evening. The Mariners were facing a 8-1 deficit in the sixth inning, with the looming prospect of a do-or-die elimination game in Toronto. Thousands...
CBS Sports
Mariners' Carlos Santana: Nursing hamstring issue
Santana aggravated a pre-existing hamstring injury during Saturday's Game 2 against Toronto but is expected to be ready for Game 1 of the American League Division Series on Tuesday against Houston, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports. A few days of rest has been beneficial for Santana, who was able to...
Phillies announce NLDS roster
The Phillies broke their decade-plus postseason drought, then went to St. Louis and swept the Cardinals in the wild-card round. Now they square off against their divisional rivals in Atlanta in the NLDS. They’ve made a few changes for this series, swapping out right-hander David Robertson for fellow righty Nick Nelson, while subbing in outfielder Dalton Guthrie for infielder Nick Maton.
CBS Sports
Orioles' Jake Reed: Designated for assignment
Reed was designated for assignment by the Orioles on Tuesday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. After a 2022 season that saw Reed record a 7.02 ERA while bouncing between three different teams, he has now been cast off Baltimore's 40-man roster to make room for Jake Cave. Unless he is claimed by another team, Reed will almost certainly begin 2023 in Triple-A where he had a respectable 3.37 ERA and 1.27 WHIP over 21.1 innings.
RELATED PEOPLE
CBS Sports
Red Sox's Abraham Almonte: Designated for assignment
Almonte was designated for assignment by the Red Sox on Tuesday, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports. Almonte spent most of his time in Triple-A during 2022, slashing .293/.417/.534 over 360 plate appearances in the minors. It's possible he could be claimed by another team and enter spring training with a chance to compete for a bench role. Caleb Hamilton was claimed off waivers from Minnesota to fill Almonte's spot on Boston's 40-man roster.
San Diego Padres fight off Los Angeles Dodgers to tie NLDS up 1-1
The NLDS between the league-best Dodgers and NL West rival Padres is now a best-of-three as the series shifts to San Diego.
CBS Sports
Jim 'Mattress Mack' McIngvale's $10M bet on Astros to win World Series would cash record payout
The Astros are back in the playoffs, which means Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale, who owns Gallery Furniture in the Houston area, is placing massive bets on them to win it all. He told Bleacher Report's Greg Ivory that he has $10 million in bets on the Houston Astros to win the 2022 World Series.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
2022 MLB Division Series, Game 2: Phillies vs. Braves, Padres vs. Dodgers
Yes, that’s former Cub Nick Castellanos pictured above making a fantastic diving catch in the Phillies’ Game 1 win over the Braves. Didn’t think he had it in him. The National League series continue today with Game 2. The American League series will have an off day before continuing tomorrow.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports
Dodgers' Trayce Thompson: Will start in Game 3
Manager Dave Roberts confirmed that Thompson will start in Game 3 of the NLDS against the Padres on Friday, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports. Thompson will take the place of Cody Bellinger in center field after Bellinger has struck out four times in the first two games of the NLDS. Thompson will face Blake Snell in Game 3, whom he is 1-for-5 against in his career.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Nick Maton: Left off NLDS roster
Maton was not included on the Phillies' NLDS roster, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports. Maton was part of the team's roster for the NL Wild Card Series but didn't make an appearance. His defensive versatility makes him interesting as a bench option, but the Phillies elected to go with Dalton Guthrie instead.
CBS Sports
Islanders' Anders Lee: Unavailable for practice
Lee (undisclosed) did not practice Tuesday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports. The Islanders did not give a reason for Lee's absence other than to say he was unavailable. Coach Lane Lambert also said he expects Lee to return to practice Wednesday and play in the season opener Thursday versus the Panthers. Lee is slotted to begin the season on a line with Brock Nelson and Anthony Beauvillier.
CBS Sports
Yankees' Jameson Taillon: Moves to bullpen for ALDS
Manager Aaron Boone said Taillon will be a relief option in the ALDS against Cleveland, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports. Scheduled off-days will allow the Yankees to use a three-man rotation on normal rest through Game 4 of the divisional series. Given the team's lack of bullpen depth, Taillon could be a prime candidate for middle-innings work, especially if any of the three starters fails to pitch deep into his game. The righty, who posted a 3.91 ERA and 151:32 K:BB in 177.1 innings this season, has never appeared out of the bullpen in six years of MLB action.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Dee Eskridge: Pops up on injury report
Eskridge did not participate during practice Wednesday due to an illness, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports. This illness will leave Eskridge's availability for Sunday's game against the Cardinals up in the air. The 25-year-old has caught three of five targets for 16 yards through the first five games of 2022, so his potential absence does not figure to make a significant impact in Seattle's passing game in Week 6.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny: Will undergo surgery Tuesday
Penny will undergo season-ending surgery on his fractured fibula Tuesday and faces a four-month recovery, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Penny suffered the injury during the team's Week 5 loss to the Saints and will miss the remainder of the 2022 campaign. However, per Rapoport, an MRI on Monday revealed that his ankle was relatively clean, so he should make a full recovery. Penny, who signed a one-year deal to return to Seattle this offseason, will be a free agent in March and, barring his return to health, could be one of the more sought-after players during the 2023 offseason. In the meantime, Kenneth Walker, a rookie second-round pick, is expected to take over as Seattle's primary running back while DeeJay Dallas handles his usual third-down role.
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Tim Jones: Sees playing time trend down
Jones took the field for just one of the Jaguars' 73 offensive snaps in Sunday's 13-6 loss to the Texans. Jones a second-year player out of Southern Miss, played a season-high 26 snaps on offense in last week's loss to the Eagles, but he saw his field time drop off considerably Week 5 with Zay Jones (ankle) returning from a one-game absence. Though his role on the Jaguars' coverage units was able to help him avoid the inactive list, Tim Jones will continue to see few opportunities on offense while all of Christian Kirk, Zay Jones, Marin Jones and Jamal Agnew are available to Jacksonville.
CBS Sports
Bears' Matt Adams: Goes on injured reserve
Adams (calf) was placed on IR on Tuesday. Adams left Sunday's loss the Vikings early with the injury, then was a DNP on the team's estimated practice report Monday. The fifth-year linebacker has struggled to stay healthy this season, already missing Weeks 3 and 4 due to a hamstring injury. He'll now be forced to miss at least the next four weeks, with a return of Nov. 13 against the Lions being his earliest eligibility.
Comments / 0