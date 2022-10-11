Read full article on original website
New Netflix releases: 6 movies and shows everyone will be talking about next week
One of the most anticipated Netflix releases of the year — Blonde, in which Ana de Armas gives a career-best performance as Marilyn Monroe — hits the streamer next week, following an initial and limited theatrical run. This one is noteworthy for so many reasons, not the least of which are that it has Oscar bait all over it; it will also be Netflix’s first movie rated NC-17; and Ana has once again shape-shifted, chameleon-like, into a role that will no doubt leave many viewers’ mouth agape and in awe.
Best Horror Movies on Netflix
Spooky season is upon us, and as the days grow shorter and the nights grow longer, it's the perfect time to settle down inside under the covers with a horror movie. As the countdown to Halloween 2022 begins, horror movie viewing season is underway, and Netflix is packed to the brim with an impressive horror catalogue sure to conjure up more than just a few screams.
New on Netflix in October 2022: All the new movies and shows
Everything new on Netflix this October
Netflix's new releases in October: Here are 4 movies you shouldn't miss
It’s that time of the year again. Spooky season is officially here as we crawl into the second week of October. With shorter days, longer nights, and not to mention Halloween coming up, there is a lot of eeriness in the air. And Netflix is here to add to the general spookiness of the season.
Lena Headey Gets Married Surrounded By 'Game Of Thrones' Co-Stars
It was a Game of Thrones family affair over the weekend as stars of the hit HBO fantasy series reunited for the wedding of Cersei Lannister herself: Lena Headey. The actress, 49, married Ozark star Marc Menchaca, 47, in Puglia, Italy, on Oct. 6, surrounded by a small number of friends and family, including Thrones stars Peter Dinklage (Tyrion Lannister), Michelle Fairley (Catelyn Stark) and Conleth Hill (Varys). Sophie Turner (Sansa stark) was also in attendance with her husband, Joe Jonas, and rumor has it Emilia Clarke and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau may have been there, too.
'Women Talking' Trailer Introduces Sarah Polley's Bleak But Hopeful Drama
As we inch closer to the end of the year, we finally can look forward to seeing some of the movies that will be forever remembered as some of the best we’ve ever seen – or the ones who were grossly overlooked throughout the awards season. Early screenings of Women Talking in film festivals had already suggested the upcoming movie is one to keep your eye on, but now the official trailer unveiled today makes it clear to all audiences why.
Barnes and Noble releases its list of the best books of 2022
With all the books out there at any given moment, the only issue is one of abundance. Given the volume, sorting through new releases can sometimes seem like a full time job. So when you're done with the latest Read With Jenna pick (or whatever other good book you've been lost in lately), check out the selections on Barnes and Noble's list of the best books of 2022.
‘Yellowstone’: Season 5 Trailer Shatters Streaming Records; More Than 14 Million Watch John Dutton Swear In As Governor
EXCLUSIVE: When a network starts releasing the statistics on views for a trailer, then you know anticipation for a show is pretty freaking big. That’s what the Paramount Network experienced with the release of the season 5 teaser for Yellowstone, which begins with John Dutton (Kevin Costner) swearing in as Montana’s governor. Watch it above. Paramount reports the trailer shattered records with 14.4 million views and 1.7 million engagements within the first 24 hours of its Sept. 29 release. That’s three times as many organic views and six times more organic engagements versus the trailer for Season 4. There was also...
Velma is officially revealed to be a lesbian in new 'Scooby-Doo' film
"Scooby-Doo" character Velma is officially a lesbian in the beloved children's series' new upcoming film, after new clips depicted her romantically involved with another female character.
House of the Dragon Episode 8’s most emotional moment was improvised
One of the best scenes in House of the Dragon Episode 8 was the result of an “accident” during filming, and the actors improvised. It feels like we’ve had a reason to say this every week, but Episode 8 really does feel like a major turning point for House of the Dragon. A head rolled, a royal inheritance was settled, and – for a brief moment – the fate of the Iron Throne seemed to be decided.
Chris Pine Shows Off His Gray Hair With a Fresh New Haircut
Chris Pine is embracing his natural color again. The "Don't Worry Darling" actor debuted his new salt-and-pepper hairstyle — a short crew cut and a groomed beard that showed off his grays — at the Children's Hospital Los Angeles Gala on Oct. 8, which he attended alongside his father, Robert Pine.
5 underrated Stephen King movies you need to watch
It’s officially October, which means that spooky movie season is finally upon us. No October would be complete, either, without the release of a new Stephen King adaptation. Fortunately, Netflix’s adaptation of Mr. Harrigan’s Phone, which is based on King’s novella of the same name, is set to fill that annual spot this year.
'House of the Dragon': Mysaria's Mysterious Episode 8 Return Explained
Episode 8 of House of the Dragon provided a mix of gruesome and touching moments, from an unexpected death to a moving appeal from King Viserys to his wife and firstborn daughter to cut the drama. With all of the politics, murder and family bonding, you may have missed the 30 seconds or so Mysaria returned to the screen.
The Midnight Club, already #2 on Netflix in the US, has also set a world record
Netflix seems to have hit the streaming jackpot over the weekend, with viewers rewarding two of its new releases by sending them straight to the top spots in their respective categories. The dark new Mila Kunis drama Luckiest Girl Alive, for example, is currently the #1 Netflix movie in the US, while a TV series that was also released ahead of the weekend (The Midnight Club) is the #2 Netflix show at the moment in the US (it’s seemingly going to take a while to dislodge Ryan Murphy’s Dahmer series from the #1 spot).
Bond Girls Lana Wood And Ursula Andress Recall Working With Sean Connery
Two of the most famous Bond girls open up about working with the late Sean Connery. The film franchise James Bond is turning 60 this year and it is truly inspiring to look back on all of the wonderful films made over the years. Sean is a fan favorite Bond and was popular on set with the ladies as well.
Top picks coming to Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, and more this week (October 10)
You might not subscribe to every streaming service, but chances are you subscribe to more than one. If so, keeping up with all of the new releases every week might feel like a full-time job. That’s why we decided to round up the most exciting new releases on each service in a single post, so you don’t have to go digging for shows and movies.
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, October 3
What we're learning from these Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Movies and Shows lists is that you all love movies, but aren't really into Prime Video original movies. Following the no-show on the list by Naomi Watts' Goodnight Mommy, the new Prime Video original film My Best Friend's Exorcism, which was just released on Friday, also failed to make the list. Meanwhile, Ambulance and Firestarter, which were both released in theaters (Firestarter was also released on Peacock), made the list after debuting on Prime Video on Friday. Of the five films on today's list, only one — Samaritan — is a Prime Video original. You guys ever hear of movie theaters?
The 24 best Netflix action movies to watch right now
Our picks of the best Netflix action movies to stream right now. Netflix is packed with high octane flicks that are more than worth a watch, but pinning down the best Netflix action movies can often prove quite the challenge given how many titles are hosted on the platform. If you've found yourself scrolling endlessly through the streamer's selection but can't make up your mind on what to watch, we're here to help.
'House of the Dragon' Rotten Tomatoes Rating: Where It Currently Stands
House of the Dragon had a strong start with critics and fans, and it only seems to be getting stronger. At the time of this writing just before the premiere of Episode 8, the show has has an 86 percent positive score among critics on Rotten Tomatoes, and an 83 percent positive score among fans. With a few more weeks to go, it seems all but certain that Season 1 will end on a high note.
Paddy Considine Reveals What Killed King Viserys
With the conclusion of the eighth episode of House of the Dragon came the conclusion of a season-long journey toward death for one of the series’ main characters. After a long and gradual decline in health over the first season, King Viserys I Targaryen died in his sleep in the final moments of Sunday’s latest episode. In an interview, actor Paddy Considine gave some insight into the cause of the suffering and death for the now-deceased King of Westeros.
