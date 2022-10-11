The world of fantasy television has seen treated to two major projects in recent weeks and one of them is HBO’s House of the Dragon. The series is made based on the source material of George R.R. Martin’s book, Fire and Blood. As a prequel to the original HBO series, Game of Thrones there was much expectation and the series has held its own so far. However, the series has not been without controversy as the decision was made to have inclusive casting and this has angered some fans of the franchise.

TV SERIES ・ 2 HOURS AGO