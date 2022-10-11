Read full article on original website
Christian Bale Asked Chris Rock Not to Talk to Him on 'Amsterdam' Set: 'I Found Myself Giggling'
Christian Bale had a polite message for funnyman Chris Rock while the two filmed director David O. Russell's upcoming comedic mystery Amsterdam: Don't speak to me. "I had to ask Chris Rock not to talk to me anymore because I found myself giggling during the takes," Bale, 48, tells PEOPLE. In the movie, set in the 1930s, the Oscar-winning actor plays a disgraced doctor and World War I veteran named Burt Berendsen who's framed for murder; Rock, 57, plays a fellow vet named Milton King.
Margot Robbie says police had to shut down 'Amsterdam' filming because the director never called 'cut'
Margot Robbie told "The Tonight Show" that the director David O. Russell refused to stop filming. The Pasadena, California, police department was forced to shut down production, she said. Christian Bale was acting right up until the authorities told the crew to stop, she added.
Eileen Ryan, Actor and Mother of Sean, Chris and Michael Penn, Dies at 94
Eileen Ryan, the actor and mother of composer Michael Penn and actors Sean Penn and Chris Penn, died at her home on Oct. 9. She was 94. Ryan’s acting work included portraying Sean and Chris’ grandmother in 1986’s “At Close Range,” as well as appearing in 1995’s “The Crossing Guard,” directed and written by Sean.
Neil deGrasse Tyson Reveals Gruesome ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Truth, Fans Aren’t Having It
Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson got around to seeing 'Top Gun: Maverick' and 1 allegedly inaccurate scene irritated him, so he took to Twitter.
Jessica Chastain Shares First Look From George Jones and Tammy Wynette Series
The worlds of prestige TV drama and country music are set to collide with the miniseries on Paramount+, George & Tammy. The upcoming miniseries stars Michael Shannon and Jessica Chastain as music icons George Jones and Tammy Wynette. The limited series will serve as an acting showcase with Michael Shannon...
'It's like stumbling across a cult whose members are waiting reverently to worship their deity': DAVID LEAFE witnesses the bizarre moment Damien Hirst, 57, sets light to thousands of his paintings in front of fans inside his £36m London showroom
Parked outside a trendy south London art gallery on a crisp October afternoon, there is a sleek, black Mercedes limousine and it’s a fair bet that it is waiting for one Damien Hirst – one of the world’s richest artists. This is Newport Street Gallery, a Victorian...
Collider
'Red One' Casts Lucy Liu to Star in Dwayne Johnson, Chris Evans-led Action-Comedy
Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans will be sharing the spotlight with another veteran star in Prime Video's holiday action-adventure comedy Red One. Per Deadline, the film has brought on Lucy Liu to lead alongside the two action mainstays and Kiernan Shipka in a currently unknown role. Details surrounding the high-profile project are still under wraps, though it's expected to be ready by the time the holiday season rolls around in 2023.
Collider
18-Year-Old Filmmaker William Atticus Parker Lands Alec Baldwin, Whoopi Goldberg and Jeffrey Wright for His Second Feature Film
The cast of Atrabilious, the sophomore feature by 18-year-old filmmaker William Atticus Parker, is taking shape with some heavyweight acting talent confirmed as joining the cast. Deadline reports the student filmmaker has added some serious acting talent to his latest film. Leon Addison Brown, Whoopi Goldberg, Alec Baldwin, and Jeffrey Wright have hopped aboard the project, which is now in the process of wrapping principal photography. Parker, the son of actors Mary Louise Parker and Billy Crudup, shot the film with A-list acting talent in New York City on a minuscule budget, not dissimilar to his debut feature, Forty Winks.
Collider
Sydney Sweeney to Star in and Executive Produce 'The Caretaker' Adaptation
Deadline reports that Sydney Sweeney is officially set to star in and executive produce an upcoming adaptation of The Caretaker, based on the short story by Marcus Kliewer. Universal will distribute the film after acquiring the rights in a competitive bidding war. The film will follow a young woman who takes up a catetaker position she found on Craigslist, only to discover that her job is much bigger and more terrifying than she could ever have imagined.
Ryan O’Connell, Jim Parsons Starring in Comedy ‘Just by Looking at Him'(EXCLUSIVE)
Ryan O’Connell will make his directorial debut with “Just by Looking at Him,” an adaptation of his novel of the same name. In addition to directing and writing the script, O’Connell will play the lead role of Elliot, a gay television writer with cerebral palsy. “The Big Bang Theory’s” Jim Parsons will co-star as Elliot’s boss, Ethan. According to the official description, the comedy will follow Elliot as he tries “to find love and connection in a world that wasn’t built for him.” FilmNation Entertainment and Berlanti/Schechter Films’ Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter will produce the film. Lucas Wiesendanger will oversee...
‘Wednesday’: Fred Armisen Takes Over the Role of Fester Addams – Made Famous by Christopher Lloyd
Fred Armisen is a known actor and comedian who made his career on 'Saturday Night Live.' He joins the 'Wednesday' cast as Fester and keeps to Christopher Lloyd and Jackie Coogan's nostalgic roles.
Collider
‘Glass Onion’: Angela Lansbury & Stephen Sondheim to Make Posthumous Appearances in Sequel
The much-anticipated Knives Out sequel, Glass Onion, will have two unexpected stars in its already star-studded cast: Angela Lansbury and Stephen Sondheim will both make appearances in the film. It will be the final on-screen role for both now-departed legends. Playbill reports that Lansbury, who passed away earlier this week...
See an Exclusive First Look at Samuel L. Jackson, John David Washington in Broadway's The Piano Lesson
Tony Award nominee Danielle Brooks also stars in the revival of August Wilson's The Piano Lesson, directed by LaTanya Richardson Jackson and officially opening Thursday on Broadway Samuel L. Jackson is back on Broadway! The Academy Award nominee, 73, celebrates his star-studded opening night in the revival of August Wilson's The Piano Lesson Thursday at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre. His wife, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, directs. The play, which began preview performances last month, serves as a full-circle moment for Samuel, who originated the role of Boy Willie...
Collider
Kenneth Branagh's 'A Haunting in Venice' Casts Tina Fey, Michelle Yeoh, and Jamie Dornan
Fans of the Hercule Poirot film series can rejoice as more details about the third installation of the series have been released. Kenneth Branagh is billed to return to direct the upcoming film, 20th Century Studios announced, as reported by Variety. Based on Agatha Christie’s book 'Halloween Party', the supernatural...
Collider
‘House of the Dragon’: Showrunner Ryan Condal Explains Practical Reason For Inclusive Casting
The world of fantasy television has seen treated to two major projects in recent weeks and one of them is HBO’s House of the Dragon. The series is made based on the source material of George R.R. Martin’s book, Fire and Blood. As a prequel to the original HBO series, Game of Thrones there was much expectation and the series has held its own so far. However, the series has not been without controversy as the decision was made to have inclusive casting and this has angered some fans of the franchise.
13 Times Celebs Got Fed Up With Invasive Interview Questions And Walked Out
When a radio host made a joke about her close friend Drew Barrymore's childhood experiences with addiction, Cameron Diaz called him out on it, then swiftly ended the chat.
Unintentionally hilarious new horror movie being called worst film of the year
Grimcutty, a new horror movie about an Internet meme that comes to life and starts attacking children, is now being hailed as one of the worst movies of the year. I'm sure you're oh so surprised. The creature Grimcutty is similar to Jeff the Killer, Momo or Slenderman in that...
Collider
‘Old Man’ Review: Stephen Lang Stars in Psychological Thriller That Brings Nothing New to the Table
Whenever a movie boils its structure down to a single scenario and a handful of characters, it has to rely on the talent of its actors and the strength of its dialogue in order to keep viewers interested. This can result in interesting experiences such as the inventive 127 Hours, the dialogue-heavy What's In a Name?, or the surprisingly tense Buried. Much like these movies, Old Man knows it has to keep viewers interested, but it fails to perceive what interesting is.
tvinsider.com
Let in Showtime’s Teenage Vampire, Stanley Tucci Back in Italy, ‘NCIS: LA’ Returns, New Rookie on ‘Rookie’
Showtime adds to the ranks of TV vampires with a new adaptation of Let the Right One In. CNN’s Emmy-winning Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy returns with new episodes, starting in Calabria. Also back, for a 14th season: NCIS: LA, with alarming news from Syria. ABC’s The Rookie brings on a new rookie for Nathan Fillion’s former rookie to train.
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak 'bow out humbly' of submitting Silk Sonic album for Grammy consideration
Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, the superstar duo behind Silk Sonic, announced that they are not submitting their debut album for Grammy consideration.
