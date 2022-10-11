Bill Murray Allegedly Straddled & Kissed Female Staffer On Set Of 'Being Mortal' Prior To Departure

mega

Six months after Bill Murray was accused of inappropriate behavior on set of Being Mortal , new details have come to light about the situation.

According to a new report, the 72-year-old actor was "particularly friendly" with a younger woman on the production staff. During their time on set, Murray kissed her body and straddled her, despite both wearing masks due to COVID-19 protocols.

However, the comedian though the interaction was hilarious and was not meant to harm the woman. “I did something I thought was funny, and it wasn’t taken that way,” he told CNBC after filming shut down . “The world’s different than it was when I was a little kid.”

The woman was "horrified" and made a complaint against Murray, which got back to the Disney executives. As a result, Murray paid "just north of $100,000" to the woman.

“Notably, the deal included another component besides a non-disclosure agreement: The woman agreed to waive any legal claims she might make against the producers of Being Mortal , including Searchlight and Disney,” the reported noted of Aziz Ansari ’s directorial debut.

Murray "felt terrible" about the whole ordeal, as he cost some people their jobs .

As for what's next, “ Being Mortal has languished in purgatory, and neither Searchlight nor Ansari has said whether the under-$20 million film will move forward.”

Geena Davis also recently came forward about working with Murray on the 1990 film Quick Change .

"That was bad," she told The Times . "The way he behaved at the first meeting … I should have walked out of that or profoundly defended myself, in which case I wouldn't have got the part."

"I could have avoided that treatment if I'd known how to react or what to do during the audition ," the actress continued. "But, you know, I was so non-confrontational that I just didn't…"

Puck reported on Murray's on-set incident.