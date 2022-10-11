Read full article on original website
Arvest Foundation Supports Price Tower
The Price Tower will have a boost in funding thanks to a $4,800 donation from the Arvest Foundation. Arvest commercial loan manger Jay Dyer and commercial banker Chad Cox recently presented the check to Price Tower Arts Center executive director Donna Keffer and operations manager Demarco Hudson. “It is an...
Teen Art at Bartlesville LIbrary Today
Fall break brings challenges on what teens can do with their time so the Bartlesville Public LIbrary is offering an opportunity to do something bad by creating something good. Bad Art for Teens is scheduled for today (October 14) from 2-3 pm in Meeting Room A. Teens can socialize while creating some really bad art. Trophies will be given for the worst art pieces. The event is FREE and all supplies are provided by the library.
Get Real Ministries Jesus Burger Event is Saturday
The daylight hours are getting shorter. With that in mind, Get Real Ministries in Bartlesville announced the monthly Jesus Burger event will start at 5pm on Saturday instead of 6pm. The Jesus Burger event is held behind the FYC Store on West 14th Street in the Get Real Ministries warehouse....
Osage County Tourism a Big Topic for Next Commissioners Meeting
The Osage County Commissioners will meet Monday, Oct. 17 for their regularly scheduled meeting. It is a big meeting for the Tourism department as four items on the agenda have Tourism involved in it. One is possibly approving and signing an extension with interim tourism director Mary Beth Moore for the rest of 2022. Another item is possibly approving the tourism budget and signing proposals with Griffin Communication and Bartlesville Radio.
Man's Extradition to Texas Denied
A man who has a history of being in court was at the Washington County Court today for a hearing on the possibility of being extradited to Texas to face charges in the state for allegedly being a fugitive from justice. During his arraignment, Stephen Lowery stated he wanted to sign a waiver of extradition and forego a governor’s warrant in order to be returned to Texas.
Bruins Fall to Pioneers
Bartlesville High hung with the No. 1 ranked team in 6A-II for nearly two quarters. However late in the second quarter the flood gates opened. BHS fell at Stillwater 55-7. Bartlesville trailed the Pioneers 13-7 late in the second quarter after the Bruin defense forced two turnovers on downs inside the Bruin 25 yard-line. After a couple of turnovers, Bartlesville’s offense would come alive. A 35-yard strike from Nate Neal to Damien Niko set up another Neal dime.
Poker Run to Benefit Bruins Special Olympics Team Set for Saturday
You're invited to participate in a benefit Poker Run for Special Olympics Bartlesville on Saturday, October 15, with registration @ 11:00 am at Humble Road Church, 304 S Seminole Ave. Bartlesville, OK 74003. The event is sponsored by Humble Road Church and the Priesthood Motorcycle Ministry, Humble Road Chapter. All...
Dewey Gets Back on Track Against Inola
The Dewey Bulldoggers finally got back in the win column last night at Inola 27-14. The score looks a little bit closer than what it actually was, with Dewey going up 27-0 at half, before taking their foot off the gas in the second half. The Bulldoggers struck quick and...
The Pawhuska Huskies and Salina Wildcats squared off for the second time in the schools’ history. Pawhuska would cruise to a 56-6 victory. Pawhuska would strike early on a Todd Drummond to Tahnahkeh Supernaw connection putting the Huskies up 6-0. Pawhuska would hold the Wildcats to one first down...
Bruin Football Underdogs at Stillwater
Bartlesville High football will look to pull a big-time upset on Thursday night, as the Bruins travel to Stillwater to take on the undefeated and No. 1 ranked Pioneers. Stillwater is 6-0 and looks to be the odds on favorite to win the 6A-II state title. BHS is coming off two straight blowout wins over US Grant and Putnam City West.
Guilty Plea in Federal Court for 2021 Murder
Justice was served earlier this week acccording to a press release from US Attorney Clint Johnson of the United States Department of Justice-Northern Oklahoma District Court when Koalton Ellis pleaded guilty to second degree murder in Indian Country and admitted to stabbing Buffie Raoulston in 2021 while they were at a hotel together in Bartlesville.
Bartlesville Woman Back in Jail For Failure to Appear at Felony Hearing
Kimbra Jane Taggart was first arraigned in early August for assault & battery with a deadly weapon after she stabbed her boyfriend during an argument while they driving on Highway 75 at West 3600 Road in Ramona. The argument was over whether or not the man’s recent inheritance belonged only to him or if he should give it to Taggart. During the altercation, the man threw Taggart’s phone out of the window because he thought she was calling someone to come harm him and that’s when she pulled out a 4-inch Old Timer brand folding pocket knife and stabbed him in the left forearm, striking a radial artery that required surgery. Kendra left the vehicle after the stabbing but the man was able to make it to a Quik Stop in Collinsville, OK where he was picked up by EMS and transported to Tulsa for medical attention.
