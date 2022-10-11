ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Oregon high school football media poll: Top 10 teams in Class 6A entering Week 7

By Mike Wilson
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CtP7p_0iUb84Qm00

Each week throughout the football season, SBLive Oregon’s high school sports contributors and other members of the Oregon media will be voting on the top 10 teams in Class 6A, 5A and 4A. Here’s how the Class 6A media vote shakes out entering Week 7. (Photo by Leon Neuschwander)

(Note: If you cover high school football in Oregon and would like to vote in future polls, email jd@scorebooklive.com .)

***

Class 6A poll

(first-place votes in parentheses)

1. Sheldon (17) - 178

2. West Linn - 159

3. Central Catholic (1) - 144

T4. Jesuit - 118

T4. Tualatin - 118

6. Tigard - 92

7. Mountainside - 66

8. South Medford - 46

9. South Salem - 26

10. Nelson - 12

Others receiving votes: Westview 10, Sherwood 9, Lake Oswego 8, North Medford 2, Grant 1, Lakeridge 1

Our complete high school football preview:

Breaking down every 6A, 5A, 4A team in the state

Complete Week 6 recap:

Top stars, best games, biggest wins

Our Week 6 predictions:

How did we do?

Comments / 0

Related
Scorebook Live

Games to watch in Week 7 of Oregon high school football

By René Ferrán  Here is a look at the top high school football games across Oregon this week (Oct. 13-15).  Photo by Leon Neuschwander —Central Catholic (5-1, 4-0 Mt. Hood) at Barlow (3-3, 3-1), 7 p.m. ThursdayThe Bruins are the last team with a chance to forge a tie atop the conference ...
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tualatin, OR
City
Lake Oswego, OR
Local
Oregon Sports
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Education
City
West Linn, OR
City
Tigard, OR
Local
Oregon Football
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#Linus K12#Linus High School#American Football#Highschoolsports#Central Catholic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Scorebook Live

Top Michigan high school football games in week 8

We’re inching our way closer and closer to the end of the regular season and into the playoffs. The season is moving fast. There’s more exciting football this week, so let’s check out this week’s top games! SBLive's Michigan Power Rankings Vote now: Who Should be SBLive’s Michigan Athlete of the ...
MICHIGAN STATE
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy