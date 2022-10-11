ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon deal: Batman, Superman and Zack Snyder's Justice League 4K trilogy drops to super price

By Matthew Forde
T3
T3
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ENs6L_0iUb7zgJ00

Amazon Prime Early Access has many sales on at the minute, however, this new deal just dropped the price of Zack Snyder's Justice League Trilogy Ultimate Collector's Edition by 20% caught my eye immediately.

Made up of Man of Steel, Batman v Superman and Zack Snyder's Justice League, the collection is perfect for superhero fans. These three DC films promise blockbuster action and stellar performances from the likes of Henry Cavill, Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa, Amy Adams, Ray Fisher, and more.

Additionally, this is the best way imaginable to watch the DC movies in the comfort of your own living room, offering stunning 4K Ultra HD. It also includes ack lenticular character cards and three Jim Lee-illustrated art cards.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EPzex_0iUb7zgJ00

Zack Snyder's Justice League Trilogy Ultimate Collector's Edition (4K UHD): £49.99 £39.99 at Amazon
There's no better way to experience Man of Steel, Batman v Superman and Zack Snyder's Justice League than this 4K Ultra HD collection. View Deal

Looking for more deals? Check out T3's best Prime Day Early Access deals for 2022 including the latest offers across entertainment, gaming, tech, and more.

Why get Zack Snyder's Justice League Trilogy Ultimate Collector's Edition today

Look, I'm not going to lie and say these movies are the most critically revered movies of all time and how they are loved by the entire world. They're not. While the MCU thrived, the DCEU stumbled time and time again... and yet, I believe these three movies have a lot of good and entertaining properties to them.

I've already written about my love of Ben Affleck as Batman and Zack Snyder's Justice League is a genuinely great watch, even if it is over four hours long. The cinematic version from Joss Whedon was a mess in comparison, so it was amazing to see the director's original vision come to life. Split into six chapters and an epilogue, it can be treated as an expensive TV series or just marathon the whole thing if you're mad like me.

Otherwise, for anyone that is a fan of Zack Snyderverse already, this is the best way to experience all three of the director's DCEU entries. I'm also going to be picking it up myself because often these collector's editions end up going up in price after a while more than down, so it's an easy decision for me. Don't miss out!

