This is so wrong. Taylor was not bullied. She started early in her strategy to hang with the boys. When the girls wanted to get rid of her, she cried foul. But they should have voted her out, because she continued to have little game play except to sleep with one of the top 2players in the las t few days of the game. She was put up 6 times for eviction, that’s telling. She didn’t win many comps?. As far as a player thinking an all white alliance would be good, racist?? That’s what happened the previous season. Black players, the cookout,banned together to assure a Black player would win. Double standard, short memory or just another baseless accusation . It’s a game, forget black white ,Asian , just come to play.
I said it before, Production did all that they could to see that she made it to the end. No more Big Brother for our household.
Still crickets 🦗 on her comments to not put up a woman of color for eviction or voting against one. She screwed Monte literally and figuratively. She is your textbook example of a grifter
