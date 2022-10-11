Read full article on original website
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne Sport Club announces date for last fish fry of the year
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Sport Club (FWSC) will be hosting its last fish fry of the year later this month as part of the club’s monthly tradition. The fish fry will be held at 3102 Ardmore Ave. from 4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28.
WANE-TV
Watch: Large section of St. Joe Hospital comes down
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A 6-story section of St. Joseph Hospital in downtown Fort Wayne was demolished Tuesday evening. Video shared with WANE 15 showed a large section of the structure fall. Traffic flowed on Broadway and residents watched the activity, which stirred up a cloud of dust after the section was dropped.
WANE-TV
Nicholas Ferreri is “Funniest in the Fort”
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Supporters of The Literacy Alliance in Fort Wayne voted WANE’s Chief Meteorologist Nicholas Ferreri as “Funniest in the Fort”. Various Fort Wayne personalities “competed” in the contest to find out who could deliver the funniest joke. Votes were made in the form of donations to The Literacy Alliance and the person delivering the joke with the most votes received the “Funniest in the Fort” title.
WANE-TV
Famous Taco set to open a southwest location on West Jefferson Boulevard
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A popular local taco restaurant is on its way to opening a second restaurant on the southwest side of Fort Wayne after an agreement was signed between restaurateur Martin Quintana and a condominium association. It’s likely Quintana will receive approval from the Fort Wayne...
WANE-TV
Power restored to over 1K residents in New Haven, southeast Fort Wayne
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Over 1,000 Allen County residents regained power after losing it for a period of time Wednesday night. An outage map from Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative Inc., an electric company based in Paulding, Ohio, showed at 9:42 p.m. that 969 customers in Adams Township were without power, as well as an additional 71 residents in Jefferson Township.
whatzup.com
Churubusco diner honors service members
Traveling through Churubusco, you are likely to speed right past Heroes Family Bistro and Pub in the appropriately named Turtle Town Plaza on Indiana 33. A few years ago, after operating as a franchise, owner Tim Fensler opted to go it on his own as an independent pizza joint, saying they kept most of the menu and added a few of their own things, includes a subtle but full bar.
WANE-TV
City Councilwoman, residents show concern for proposed recycling plant in southeast Fort Wayne
‘zero waste doesn’t mean zero pollution,’ activist says. A 76-acre recycling plant proposed for the city’s southeast side with a 140-foot smelting tower and six other buildings higher than the the 50 feet allowed in that area has drawn opposition from neighboring farmers and residents. The proposal...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Massive Bass Road construction project continues Monday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Beginning Monday, Bass Road between Scott and Hadley Road will be closed. This is from now, until December 1 of next year. According to officials, crews will be doing bridge work. This massive project that began in 2017 includes repaving the road,...
fortwaynesnbc.com
AC Coroner: Monroeville man ID’d in New Haven crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Allen County Coroner’s office says a Monroeville man has been identified as the victim in a fatal crash in New Haven early Tuesday. Emergency crews were called to the area of State Rd. 930 and Maplecrest Road where they found...
WOWO News
City Wide Fire Drill Returns Wednesday Morning Across Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): National Fire Prevention Week coincides with a long-standing Fort Wayne tradition. In its 76th year the City Wide WOWO Fire Drill takes place at Holland Elementary School Wednesday morning. While all schools within Fort Wayne will participate in the evacuation drill, one school is designated to host the school acting as a central location for activating the alarm. The remaining schools throughout the city will participate in the evacuation portion of the drill. Each school will receive its fire alarm notification via WOWO live at 10 A.M. Fort Wayne’s Morning News Host Kayla Blakeslee will be on hand at Holland Elementary for the festivities with members of the Fort Wayne Fire Department.
Fort Wayne City Council to look into Mayor Henry situation
4th District City Councilman and current council president Jason Arp confirmed to WANE 15 on Wednesday that the council, through its attorney, will submit a list of questions to Mayor Tom Henry’s administration following his OWI arrest last weekend.
WOWO News
Garbage Rate Increases Become Official Following Tuesday Night Fort Wayne City Council Meeting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne residents will officially see the first increase in trash and recycling rates July 1st of next year, with the hikes spread over 30 months. According to The Journal Gazette, The Fort Wayne Solid Waste Department will collect bulk trash from residents on a call-in basis after providing the service while officials explored contracting a private company. Fort Wayne City Council members approved both requests unanimously Tuesday. The first increase is set for July 1st, when single-family households will see their solid waste bills rise from $12 a month to $15.80.
Times-Union Newspaper
Last-Minute Winner Breaks Tiger Hearts, Ends Season
Overtime looked to be in store for both the Warsaw Tigers and Noblesville Millers in their IHSAA boys soccer regional semifinal Wednesday night. Through 38 minutes, both teams had played hard and evenly. A goal in the final minute by the Millers would be the difference and break the Tigers’ hearts as Noblesville advances to the regional final after a 2-1 win.
Fort Wayne mayor arrested for drunken driving after crash￼
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — The mayor of Indiana’s second-largest city apologized Sunday after an overnight arrest for drunken driving. Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry and his wife, Cindy, were involved a crash, though no injuries were reported. Hours after his release from the Allen County jail, Henry, 70, read a statement to reporters, apologizing […]
fortwaynesnbc.com
Garrett football team honors former player killed in hit-and-run
GARRETT, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A positive story being shared on social media of a middle school football team honoring a former teammate who was tragically killed in a hit-and-run crash earlier this month. During a game between Garrett Middle School and Angola Middle School Tuesday evening, a...
fortwaynesnbc.com
FWPD: One shot in gas station parking lot
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says one person was shot in the parking lot of a gas station at the intersection of S. Anthony Boulevard and McKinnie Avenue on Tuesday afternoon. Police say the victim then ran across the street to the Cash America...
WOWO News
Fort Wayne police investigate Tuesday afternoon shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne police are investigating a Tuesday afternoon shooting on the city’s south side. Shortly after 1 p.m., police responded to the 4300 block of S Anthony Blvd in reference to a shooting. Officers and paramedics located an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital where he was listed in non-life threatening condition.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Fire breaks out at Fort Wayne barber and beauty shop
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Fort Wayne Fire Department battled a fire at a local barber and beauty shop early Friday morning. According to the FWFD, crews were called to 3200 North Anthony Blvd. at Moore Unique Styles Barber and Beauty Shop on reports of a fire. The blaze was contained to the front of the store.
WANE-TV
Crash report reveals new details in Mayor Henry crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — An Indiana Officer’s standard crash report denied by the city but obtained by WANE 15 detailed new evidence in the crash that resulted in the arrest of Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry Sunday. The report says the driver who was hit by Henry’s...
Fort Wayne Mayor Thomas Henry arrested for OWI, pleads guilty
Fort Wayne Mayor Thomas Henry was arrested early Sunday morning in Fort Wayne for operating while intoxicated, according to the Allen County Jail.
