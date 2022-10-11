FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): National Fire Prevention Week coincides with a long-standing Fort Wayne tradition. In its 76th year the City Wide WOWO Fire Drill takes place at Holland Elementary School Wednesday morning. While all schools within Fort Wayne will participate in the evacuation drill, one school is designated to host the school acting as a central location for activating the alarm. The remaining schools throughout the city will participate in the evacuation portion of the drill. Each school will receive its fire alarm notification via WOWO live at 10 A.M. Fort Wayne’s Morning News Host Kayla Blakeslee will be on hand at Holland Elementary for the festivities with members of the Fort Wayne Fire Department.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO