Connecticut State

FOX 61

Connecticut panel: Lamont's office violated FOI in AP case

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Connecticut Freedom of Information Commission ruled Wednesday that Gov. Ned Lamont's office violated state open records laws by taking more than two years to fulfill a request filed by The Associated Press in 2020 for documents related to the COVID-19 reopening committee. The commission, which...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

American Indians, Italian Americans observe Indigenous People’s/Columbus Day in Connecticut

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Across Connecticut, American Indians and Italian Americans observed holidays Monday — for separate reasons in separate ways. Monday was both Christopher Columbus Day and Indigenous People’s Day, holidays that can be filled with cultural pride, or with strong feels about colonization. “Indigenous People’s Day is not an alternative,” said Joaquin […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
ctnewsjunkie.com

OP-ED | Teachers Wanted: No Experience Necessary

It should come as no surprise that both the public and private sectors have experienced labor shortages following the most serious public health crisis the world has experienced in more than 100 years. The situation seems to have improved slightly here in Connecticut. As of the end of August, the...
CONNECTICUT STATE
hk-now.com

Election 2022/Leora Levy (R) Candidate for U.S. Senate

Editor’s Note: All candidates for Governor, Secretary of the State, Attorney General, U.S. Senate, 2nd Congressional District, State Senate and State House Districts for Haddam and Killingworth were invited to send a brief statement and a photo to HK-Now.com. These are being posted online as they arrive. They also will appear in Haddam Killingworth News over four Thursdays in October.
HADDAM, CT
fox61.com

Pet of the Week: Sprout

HARTFORD, Conn. — Meet Sprout! She's a spayed, 1-year-old gray tabby cat looking for her forever home. Sprout came to the Connecticut Humane Society earlier in October. She's happy, healthy, and all ready to find her family. At her age, she enjoys socializing with people. The Connecticut Humane Society...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NewsTimes

Pickles to Silly String: 6 unusual CT laws and ordinances, both past and present

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Several new laws went into effect at the start of October, including ones concerning dating apps and firearm background checks. While state laws are ever-evolving, some have been solidified in history like Connecticut’s famous Blue Laws, that included unusual mandates like using a pumpkin to give men what’s known now as a “bowl cut.”
CONNECTICUT STATE
fox61.com

Who is eligible for updated COVID-19 booster shot

HARTFORD, Conn. — As the weather starts to get cooler and people start to gather indoors health experts have an important reminder. "I would tell people as we get into the colder months to get ready. Get your flu shot, get your COVID shot, because you know COVID has been here and it's here to stay," said Dr. Paul Anthony an infectious disease specialist with Hartford Healthcare.
HARTFORD, CT
inklingsnews.com

Federal lawsuit calls attention to Connecticut gun legislations

Three gun owners, the Connecticut Citizens Defense League and the Second Amendment Foundation attempted to overturn the Connecticut Assault Weapons Ban by filing a federal lawsuit on Sept. 29. The Connecticut Assault Weapons Ban was passed in 2013 in response to the murder of 26 people at Sandy Hook Elementary...
CONNECTICUT STATE
UC Daily Campus

Former UConn student testifies in Alex Jones trial

A Sandy Hook victim’s sister took the stand during the ongoing Alex Jones trial and was confronted by denial of the mass shooting in class on the Waterbury campus. Jillian Soto is the sister of the teacher Victoria Soto who was murdered in the Sandy Hook shooting in Newtown, CT in 2012. On Sept. 22, Alex Jones testified in court and admitted that he had said Sandy Hook was fake, synthetic, manufactured with actors and that it was a total hoax.
WATERBURY, CT
fox61.com

Connecticut in the bullseye for historic home heating prices

CONNECTICUT, USA — Get ready to open your wallet even wider. Energy experts are forecasting record home heating prices this winter, with Connecticut in the bullseye for the biggest increase. “I just have to come up with extra money to heat my home,” said Enrique Rivera of New Haven....
CONNECTICUT STATE
fox61.com

Alex Jones ordered to pay more than $965M in Sandy Hook trial

WATERBURY, Conn. — Alex Jones has been ordered to pay eight families of Sandy Hook victims and an FBI agent $965 million for both slander and emotional distress damages. 15 people were a part of the lawsuit claiming the lies Alex Jones and his company Free Speech Systems, which was also named in the lawsuit, spread after the 2012 shooting impacted their lives. The Newtown elementary school shooting took the lives of 20 students and six educators.
NEWTOWN, CT

