A Sandy Hook victim’s sister took the stand during the ongoing Alex Jones trial and was confronted by denial of the mass shooting in class on the Waterbury campus. Jillian Soto is the sister of the teacher Victoria Soto who was murdered in the Sandy Hook shooting in Newtown, CT in 2012. On Sept. 22, Alex Jones testified in court and admitted that he had said Sandy Hook was fake, synthetic, manufactured with actors and that it was a total hoax.

WATERBURY, CT ・ 3 DAYS AGO