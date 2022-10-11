Read full article on original website
Related
Bob Stefanowski cuts back on Saudi Arabia business deal due to race for governor
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski is opening up about his business deals in Saudi Arabia, claiming that a nondisclosure agreement previously banned him from doing so. The Republican dodged questions about the business connections during a recent debate, stating that he was not “going to comment on a late-night blog from […]
Bassist Ian Hill of Judas Priest Says Nice Things About Connecticut In Interview
They have been rocking for the past 50 years and are still going strong, it's Judas Priest and they are kicking off their "50 Heavy Metal Years" Tour right here in Connecticut this week. Rob Halford and the boys will be in Wallingford at the Toyota Oakdale Theatre on Thursday, October 13th.
Connecticut panel: Lamont's office violated FOI in AP case
HARTFORD, Conn. — The Connecticut Freedom of Information Commission ruled Wednesday that Gov. Ned Lamont's office violated state open records laws by taking more than two years to fulfill a request filed by The Associated Press in 2020 for documents related to the COVID-19 reopening committee. The commission, which...
American Indians, Italian Americans observe Indigenous People’s/Columbus Day in Connecticut
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Across Connecticut, American Indians and Italian Americans observed holidays Monday — for separate reasons in separate ways. Monday was both Christopher Columbus Day and Indigenous People’s Day, holidays that can be filled with cultural pride, or with strong feels about colonization. “Indigenous People’s Day is not an alternative,” said Joaquin […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ctnewsjunkie.com
OP-ED | Teachers Wanted: No Experience Necessary
It should come as no surprise that both the public and private sectors have experienced labor shortages following the most serious public health crisis the world has experienced in more than 100 years. The situation seems to have improved slightly here in Connecticut. As of the end of August, the...
Journal Inquirer
Who is Bob Stefanowski? CT’s Republican candidate for governor hopes to win rematch with Lamont
Bob Stefanowski, 60, is Connecticut’s Republican nominee for governor for a second time after losing to Gov. Ned Lamont in 2018. Stefanowski and his wife, Amy, live in the shoreline community of Madison and are the parents of three daughters, the youngest still in college. Here’s what you need...
hk-now.com
Election 2022/Leora Levy (R) Candidate for U.S. Senate
Editor’s Note: All candidates for Governor, Secretary of the State, Attorney General, U.S. Senate, 2nd Congressional District, State Senate and State House Districts for Haddam and Killingworth were invited to send a brief statement and a photo to HK-Now.com. These are being posted online as they arrive. They also will appear in Haddam Killingworth News over four Thursdays in October.
NewsTimes
Gov. Lamont has spent $14 million in race against Stefanowski, approaching total from '18
Gov. Ned Lamont spent roughly $15 million of his own money to defeat Republican Bob Stefanowski in the pair’s closely-fought 2018 contest. Four years later, the governor from Greenwich is on pace to top that amount. Lamont wrote five checks to his campaign in the last three months totaling...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox61.com
Pet of the Week: Sprout
HARTFORD, Conn. — Meet Sprout! She's a spayed, 1-year-old gray tabby cat looking for her forever home. Sprout came to the Connecticut Humane Society earlier in October. She's happy, healthy, and all ready to find her family. At her age, she enjoys socializing with people. The Connecticut Humane Society...
sheltonherald.com
CT was the home of first witch trial (45 years before Salem), activists aim to exonerate victims
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. History remembers the 20 victims of the Salem Witch Trials, when witch hysteria swept through Salem, Mass. in 1692, but what about the victims of the Connecticut trials that predated Salem by 45 years?. “Salem was the huge fireworks...
NewsTimes
Pickles to Silly String: 6 unusual CT laws and ordinances, both past and present
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Several new laws went into effect at the start of October, including ones concerning dating apps and firearm background checks. While state laws are ever-evolving, some have been solidified in history like Connecticut’s famous Blue Laws, that included unusual mandates like using a pumpkin to give men what’s known now as a “bowl cut.”
fox61.com
Who is eligible for updated COVID-19 booster shot
HARTFORD, Conn. — As the weather starts to get cooler and people start to gather indoors health experts have an important reminder. "I would tell people as we get into the colder months to get ready. Get your flu shot, get your COVID shot, because you know COVID has been here and it's here to stay," said Dr. Paul Anthony an infectious disease specialist with Hartford Healthcare.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox61.com
Alex Jones was not in Connecticut courtroom when jury read verdict in Sandy Hook trial
The trial is over, but punitive damages still need to be calculated. Jones owes over $965 million to the families of Sandy Hook victims.
Two Connecticut officers killed after possible phony 911 call and ambush with AR-15: Sources
BRISTOL, Conn. — Two police officers were shot and killed and one is seriously injured after a gunman allegedly ambushed the officers at a Bristol, Connecticut, home, according to sources. The Bristol police officers were shot while responding to a domestic violence emergency call at a home late Wednesday...
inklingsnews.com
Federal lawsuit calls attention to Connecticut gun legislations
Three gun owners, the Connecticut Citizens Defense League and the Second Amendment Foundation attempted to overturn the Connecticut Assault Weapons Ban by filing a federal lawsuit on Sept. 29. The Connecticut Assault Weapons Ban was passed in 2013 in response to the murder of 26 people at Sandy Hook Elementary...
UC Daily Campus
Former UConn student testifies in Alex Jones trial
A Sandy Hook victim’s sister took the stand during the ongoing Alex Jones trial and was confronted by denial of the mass shooting in class on the Waterbury campus. Jillian Soto is the sister of the teacher Victoria Soto who was murdered in the Sandy Hook shooting in Newtown, CT in 2012. On Sept. 22, Alex Jones testified in court and admitted that he had said Sandy Hook was fake, synthetic, manufactured with actors and that it was a total hoax.
fox61.com
Connecticut in the bullseye for historic home heating prices
CONNECTICUT, USA — Get ready to open your wallet even wider. Energy experts are forecasting record home heating prices this winter, with Connecticut in the bullseye for the biggest increase. “I just have to come up with extra money to heat my home,” said Enrique Rivera of New Haven....
fox61.com
Alex Jones ordered to pay more than $965M in Sandy Hook trial
WATERBURY, Conn. — Alex Jones has been ordered to pay eight families of Sandy Hook victims and an FBI agent $965 million for both slander and emotional distress damages. 15 people were a part of the lawsuit claiming the lies Alex Jones and his company Free Speech Systems, which was also named in the lawsuit, spread after the 2012 shooting impacted their lives. The Newtown elementary school shooting took the lives of 20 students and six educators.
NewsTimes
Stop & Shop weighs how it will fill spaces vacated by People's United branches in Connecticut
The closure of 21 People's United Bank branches in Stop & Shop locations across Connecticut has left the Massachusetts-based grocery chain with a decision to make regarding what is the best use for the now-empty space. Maura O'Brien, a Stop & Shop spokeswoman, said officials with the supermarket chain are...
NBC Connecticut
Connecticut Humane Society Expecting 22 Adoptable Dogs From Florida After Hurricane Ian
The Connecticut Humane Society is expecting 22 dogs from Florida today to help with the disaster relief effort after Hurricane Ian. The local humane society said shelters and animal rescue groups have been working together to help Florida shelters and around 100 animals without owners will be arriving from the south.
Comments / 0