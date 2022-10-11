Read full article on original website
WSYX ABC6
C.J. Stroud named Maxwell Award Player of the Week after 6 TD performance
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud picked up another national award following his six-touchdown performance in the Buckeyes' 49-20 win over the Michigan State Spartans. Stroud was named the Maxwell Award Player of the Week after passing for 361 yards and six touchdowns in Ohio State's...
WSYX ABC6
Former Ohio State star Art Schlichter charged with possessing cocaine
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Former Ohio State quarterback Art Schlichter has been charged with possessing cocaine. While responding to a report of an overdose, police found him unresponsive at the Hampton Inn along Lyman Drive in Hilliard in June, according to court documents. Officers administered Narcan before taking Schlichter...
WSYX ABC6
Blue Jacket forward fighting homelessness with every goal and assist he scores this season
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Blue Jackets forward Patrik Laine has pledged to donate $1,000 for every point, goal or assist, he scores during the 2022-23 season. The donations will be made to the Community Shelter Board (CSB) to provide resources for families facing homelessness in Columbus. “Family homelessness...
WSYX ABC6
Things to do in Central Ohio this weekend
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There are just over two weeks until Halloween. Several holiday and fall events are taking place throughout Central Ohio this weekend. And even though the Buckeyes have a bye week, the Blue Jackets are back!. Friday, October 14. Hispanic Restaurant Week in Columbus: Over 20...
WSYX ABC6
Family of Chase Meola sues fraternity, Ohio State chapter
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The parents of an Ohio State student killed near campus are suing his fraternity. The lawsuit comes two years to the day after Chase Meola died. Police said Meola was shot and killed trying to break up a fight at a house party. His parents...
WSYX ABC6
Cystic Fibrosis patient hoping to inspire others as he runs Columbus half marathon
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Had you told Adam Koch, a Newark area resident, that he would be running a half marathon, he would not have believed it. “There’s no way I would’ve ever thought that I would’ve been able to do more than like three miles at a time,” said Koch, who has Cystic Fibrosis and is running the Columbus Half Marathon.
WSYX ABC6
Early voting in Ohio begins Wednesday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Early voting in Ohio kicks off Wednesday for the November 8 general election. Registered voters have more than three weeks to vote in-person at their county board of elections or by mail. The complete weekly in-person voting schedule is available on the Ohio Secretary of...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Weather: Cool start to the morning followed by warm afternoon
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Hope you have an opportunity to enjoy this beautiful evening! Clouds return to much of the area on Wednesday with a potential for strong storms Wednesday night. Temperatures will remain well-below average through the rest of the extended forecast. TUESDAY NIGHT: partly cloudy becoming mostly...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Weather: Breezy and cooler day ahead
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A cold front is moving across the state Thursday morning, pushing the storms out to the east. Temps will be falling to the lower 50s for the morning. Another weak cold front in Indiana may trigger a couple of spotty light rain showers as that moves through too.
WSYX ABC6
Nationwide Children's Hospital Columbus Marathon race preview & support along route
The annual Nationwide Children’s Hospital Columbus Marathon & 1/2 Marathon is coming this Sunday, Oct. 16. Thousands of athletes will take to the streets of Columbus and many of them will be raising much-needed money for Nationwide Children’s Hospital. Race Director Darris Blackford and one of the Marathon Mile Champions who has been treated at Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Jenna Stang join Good Day Columbus to share what the support from the community on race day means to each runner.
WSYX ABC6
Refreshing Pumpkin Acai Bowl recipe packed with fruits and seeds
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Restaurants rolling out fall options often means extra sugar and lack organic ingredients that make a positive impact on your diet. Vitality Bowls superfood café co-owners, Terry and Cyndi Roberts, demonstrate how to make the perfect smoothie with the fall twist. The Pumpkin Bowl...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Marathon Road Closures: What you need to know
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Nationwide Children's Hospital Columbus Marathon and 1/2 Marathon will kick off in downtown Columbus on Sunday and several roads will be closed beginning Thursday. Here is everything you need to know if you are planning to travel throughout the area. Thursday, October 13. Beginning...
WSYX ABC6
Blink-182 reuniting for 2023 world tour
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Travis Barker, Tom DeLonge and Mark Hoppus are reuniting for a big tour!. Blink-182 is going on tour with all the original members next year. The trio is also releasing a single called “Edging” on Friday. For the first time in nearly a...
WSYX ABC6
WSYX ABC 6 partners with Salvation Army for Hurricane Ian relief
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — We have all seen the damage left behind by Hurricane Ian, and many here in Central Ohio know families impacted by the storm. That’s why WSYX ABC 6 is teaming up with the Salvation Army in Central Ohio for an ABC 6 Day of Giving on Wednesday.
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Weather: More sunshine and warmer temps
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One more day in the 70s before cooler temps arrive!. Wednesday will be warm and then become windy before eventually becoming wet. It will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-70s. Winds will pick up, out of the south, 10-25 mph today. A few...
WSYX ABC6
PENN Entertainment planning $100M hotel development at Hollywood Casino Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — PENN Entertainment announced Tuesday its plans for a $100 million, 180-room hotel development at the Hollywood Casino Columbus on the west side. PENN said it intends to relocate its riverboat casinos in Aurora and Joliet, Ill., to new land-based facilities to build the new hotel at Hollywood Columbus and a second tower at the M Resort in Henderson Nevada.
WSYX ABC6
Ohio planning $156 million in incentives for Honda, LG EV battery plant in Fayette County
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The State of Ohio is planning a $156 million incentive package for Honda and LG as the companies bring a $3.5 billion electric vehicle battery plant to Fayette County. The Ohio Department of Development said the state plans to provide the following incentives for the...
WSYX ABC6
Ohio Board of Education set to vote on controversial LGBTQ resolution Wednesday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A state board is set to vote on a controversial LGBTQ resolution on Wednesday that has drawn protests. The resolution, introduced by board member Brendon Shea, is described as supporting parents, schools, and districts in rejecting harmful gender identity policies. Critics said it will be used will strip away protections for students because of how they identify.
WSYX ABC6
Faith leaders advocating for affordable housing in Columbus area
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Some pastors are taking to the streets to advocate for affordable housing in central Ohio. Tuesday members of BREAD—Building Responsibility Equality And Dignity stood outside the St. Stephens Episcopal Church at High and Woodruff Avenue with signs to catch the interest of passersby. Father...
WSYX ABC6
'This could be life changing,' Fayette Co. families react to Honda EV plant announcement
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ohio (WSYX) — Residents living in Fayette County said Honda's $3.5 billion electric vehicle battery plant coming to the area could be life-changing for them. "In small towns like this, we don’t always see big factories like that," Jeffersonville resident Teshia Johnson said. "This is really a positive, especially for people who need work and can’t find it."
