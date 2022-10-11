Read full article on original website
Reins of Hope receives $10K from SWLA Hot Air Balloon Festival
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Le Bocage Stables received $10,000 for their nonprofit equine therapy program, Reins of Hope. Reins of Hope works with children and adults with disabilities and other challenges, giving them an opportunity to ride and interact with horses in unique ways. The money was raised at...
Cal-Cam Fair set for 100th year
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - The Cal-Cam fair is keeping tradition alive, and it’s back bigger and better than ever. “This year we have more food booths and craft booths than ever before,” said Cal-Cam Fair board president Chuck Kinney. Along with great food are a number of exciting...
Christmas Lights Already Going Up In Lake Charles
It's almost the middle of October and we haven't even got to Halloween yet but the city of Lake Charles is getting a jump start on starting to put up Christmas lights up at the Lake Charles Civic Center. We passed by the civic center last week and to our...
Celebrate National Gumbo Day
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Today is National Gumbo Day. Whether seafood or chicken and sausage, gumbo gives that warm feeling of comfort during a cold fall day. Gumbo originated from West Africa, then traveled to the hearts and stomachs of Louisiana residents. Of course, gumbo can be found anywhere,...
SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 12, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 12, 2022. Dillan Shane Santos, 25, Westlake: Battery of a dating partner. Dominque Rondale Dyer, 35, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug. Brannon Deon Braxton, 43, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; probation detainer.
Dry Creek mother finds mailbox missing from daughter’s grave site
Dry Creek, LA (KPLC) - A southwest Louisiana mother said she was doing her best to honor her daughter by decorating her gravesite, only to find part of it was tossed out by the cemetery. Alyssa Young was just 13 years old when she died in 2018. “She was just...
Burn ban issued for Calcasieu Parish
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A burn ban has been issued for residents in Calcasieu Parish due to the current drought conditions, according to the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury. All outdoor private burning of any kind is currently prohibited though the ban does not include prescribed burns. “We are now...
The Top 12 Airbnb Listings In Lake Charles, LA
Updated in 2022 here are a few more super nice stays in the Lake Charles area. You really can't go wrong with Airbnbs. There are so many choices that no matter what a person's budget is, whether or not they are traveling with kids, pets, or both you can always find a place to stay. It's also good to know where nice Airbnb stays are in your community, especially around the holidays.
Hundreds attend ‘A New Day’ expungement event to clear their records
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Those who have a felony on their record often have difficulties getting jobs and borrowing money. A program to clean up the records of those eligible is back in Calcasieu Parish. It was a great opportunity for those who are being held back by something...
Hometown Heroes - Michael Kuk
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lessons learned in Vietnam helped this week’s Hometown Hero in his firefighting career. Michael Kuk, PhD, helped grow the Ward 1 Moss Bluff Fire Department into what it is today. You don’t hear much about Combat Firefighters in wars and skirmishes these days. But that’s what Michael Kuk was assigned to when he arrived in Vietnam in 1969.
4 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana
If you are one of those people who could eat pizza every day then this article is definitely for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing pizza places in Louisiana that are known for serving absolutely amazing food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
American Legion hosting oratorical scholarship contest in Lake Charles
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The American Legion’s Oratorical Contest is coming to Lake Charles this year, providing an opportunity for high school students to win college scholarships up to $25,000. The Constitutional speech contest will be held on Dec. 3 at 1530 Ninth Street. This year’s topics include...
Lake Charles American Press
Art and Mary Little helping keep Sulphur seniors well fed
Many would agree; it’s hard to find a more delicious and satisfying meal than beans, rice and cornbread. Seniors at the Sulphur Senior Center think so, according to Sulphur Senior Center CCOA Director Cynthia Beverly. They have been enjoying black-eyed pea sauce piquant over rice, red beans and sausage over rice and great northerns and ham over rice from volunteers Art and Mary Little.
UPDATE: Coroner says 3 dead at 7th Street home
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Coroner’s Office confirms that three people are deceased at a home on 7th Street, where the Lake Charles Police Department responded to an incident this morning. Officials with Louisiana State Police officials say Lake Charles police were also involved in a shooting...
wwno.org
Le Grand Hoorah in Eunice celebrates community traditions with Cajun music and a hog roast
Later this week, Festivals Acadiens et Créoles kicks off in Lafayette. But this biannual celebration of Cajun music and culture is far from the only festival of its kind. In late September, WWNO’s Alana Schreiber traveled to Lakeview Park and Beach in Eunice, Louisiana to attend Le Grand Hoorah. She brought back this story on the more intimate festival and hog roast.
Authorities asking Calcasieu residents to refrain from outdoor burning
DeQuincy, LA (KPLC) - Ward 6 Fire Protection for District 1 is asking Calcasieu residents to refrain from burning anything until the area receives more rain. The request comes as multiple parishes across SWLA have already issued burn bans due to dry conditions. The fire protection unit says they have...
All lanes now open on I-10 W in Lake Charles
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - I-10 west in Lake Charles has reopened. A four-vehicle accident at the base of the Calcasieu River bridge left the interstate closed Wednesday afternoon. Traffic was diverted to 210 west. There is now congestion on both I-10 west and 210 west. A tanker, another semi,...
Six-bridge construction progress on La. 12
Starks, LA (KPLC) - Major construction is happening along La. Hwy 12, as a six-bridge project yields progress to infrastructure in Southwest Louisiana. According to Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), bridges that were built in the 1950s are getting knocked down and replaced. “These bridges are going to...
[PHOTOS] Capital One Building In Lake Charles Gets New Windows
The Capital One Tower has been an enormous eye-sore and reminder of the devastation Hurricane Laura left after ravaging SWLA over two years ago. In August, we reported that equipment and materials were being staged all around the building and construction teams were hard at work. Now we can report that they have begun tearing off the boarded-up windows and replacing them with new glass panes on the lower sections of the building.
calcasieu.info
I-10 Westbound Reopened After Crash Near I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge in Lake Charles October 12
I-10 Westbound Reopened After Crash Near I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge in Lake Charles October 12. This crash has been cleared from the roadway. On October 12, 2022, at approximately 3:40 PM, the Lake Charles Police Department reported that all I-10 westbound traffic through Lake Charles is being diverted to I-210 until further notice due to an accident at the base of the I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge.
