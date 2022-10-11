ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

The Baltimore Sun

Court orders Hae Min Lee’s family to explain why their appeal of the overturning of Adnan Syed’s conviction should continue

The Maryland Court of Special Appeals is ordering Hae Min Lee’s family to explain in writing within 15 days why their appeal of a trial judge’s decision to overturn Adnan Syed’s murder conviction should continue, given that the state dropped Syed’s charges Tuesday. The Lee family, led by Hae Min Lee’s brother Young Lee, is appealing Baltimore Circuit Judge Melissa Phinn’s Sept. 19 decision to ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Independent

Threats made against Hae Min Lee key evidence in release of Adnan Syed, lawyer says

The defense attorney representing Adnan Syed — the man who was convicted for the murder of Hae Min Lee and became the focus of the first season of the Serial podcast — revealed the key piece of evidence that resulted in his conviction being overturned. According to Erica Suter, Mr Syed's attorney, a threat made by another individual to Ms Lee was not disclosed to the defense team before the trial. "The lead factor in vacating this conviction was that there was evidence that someone else made a threat against the victim that wasn't turned over, and under...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
TheDailyBeast

Supreme Court Won’t Take Case of Black Death Row Inmate Convicted by All-White Jury

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to take up the case of an incarcerated Black man set to be put to death in Texas for killing his estranged wife and her two children, rejecting his lawyers’ argument of his jury’s racial bias. The high court turned down Andre Thomas’ bid 6-3, with Justice Sonia Sotomayer suggesting in a dissenting opinion that his murder conviction may have been “tainted.” In 2004, Thomas fatally stabbed his wife, Laura Boren, their 4-year-old son, and his 13-month-old stepdaughter. He said later that he had wanted to “set them free from evil,” according to court records. Soon after, Thomas turned himself in and confessed; while awaiting trial, he gouged out one of his own eyeballs. (Years later, according to NBC News, he gouged out the other and consumed it.) An all-white jury rejected his insanity plea a year later. During the selection process, according to Thomas’ lawyers, three jurors expressed disapproval of interracial marriage, with one saying it was “against God’s will” and another explaining “we should stay within our blood line.”Read it at NBC News
TEXAS STATE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Podcast
Distractify

North Texas Serial Killer Reginald Kimbro is the Subject of New 'Dateline'

Content warning: This article mentions rape and sexual assault. After multiple aggravated assault accusations in 2012 and 2014, Reginald Kimbro's nature as the subject of a decades-long investigation came to a head when he came under investigation for rape and murder in 2017. Now, Dateline reveals the full story of what happens when law enforcement does not recognize a repeat offender.
FORT WORTH, TX
The Independent

Nikolas Cruz defence asks for ‘mercy’ after prosecutor calls for death penalty over ‘calculated’ shooting

The fate of mass murderer Nikolas Cruz will soon lie in the hands of a 12-person jury as his sentencing trial finally draws to a close more than four years on from the Parkland massacre.Closing arguments got underway in court in Broward County, Florida, on Tuesday morning, with prosecutor Mike Satz making a final passionate plea for Cruz, 24, to be handed the death penalty for his crimes.The state has described how he planned his attack – researching other mass shooters online, making extensive preparations for his attack and recording a video where he outlined his plans.The defence is...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
The Independent

Serial killer Peter Tobin dies after falling ill in prison while serving three life sentences

Serial killer Peter Tobin has died after falling ill at the prison where he was serving life sentences for the murder of three women.The murderer in his 70s was taken to hospital earlier this week and subsequently passed away, sources said.Tobin was one of Britain’s most hated serial killers and the full extent of his violence may never be known.He was serving three life sentences for the murder of three women at the time of his death: 23-year-old Polish student Angelika Kluk, 15-year-old schoolgirl Vicky Hamilton and 18-year-old Dinah McNicol. Tobin was given a whole life order on his...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Yakima Herald Republic

James Cloud gets four life sentences in 2019 mass murder on Yakama Reservation

James Dean Cloud — convicted in a 2019 mass murder on the Yakama Reservation — will serve four consecutive life sentences, a federal judge ordered Wednesday night. James Cloud, 39, and his cousin, 35-year-old Donovan Quinn Carter Cloud, were accused of killing five people at a remote trailer west of White Swan on June 8, 2019.
YAKIMA, WA
Reason.com

Why Are Half of All U.S. Exonerations of Black Prisoners?

Black people represent less than 15 percent of the U.S. population, but they account for more than half of all exonerations, according to a new report released today. The National Registry of Exonerations releases an annual report each spring documenting trends in cases the previous year where people who have been convicted of crimes have subsequently been found guilty. Today's report delves into racial patterns of the 3,200 exonerations the registry has documented dating back to 1989.
SOCIETY
The Independent

California town rocked by fear that spate of recent murders could be the work of a serial killer

Police in California are investigating a spate of recent murders as the possible work of an unidentified serial killer.Stockton Police made the shock announcement on Wednesday that investigators are looking into a series of unsolved cases that all share a strikingly similar pattern.Stockton Police Chief Stanley McFadden said in a press briefing that all of the victims were killed during the night or in the early hours of the morning, in dark places and when they were alone.“We do see some similarity where it’s really areas of darkness, it’s really areas where the person is by themselves, maybe not...
PUBLIC SAFETY
