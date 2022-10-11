Read full article on original website
Prosecutors Seeking Death Penalty Against Couple in ‘Cold, Calculated, and Premeditated’ Alleged Double Murder and Attempted Cover-Up
Prosecutors in Florida are seeking the ultimate punishment for a young couple accused of killing a 22-year-old mother before attempting to frame another man and allegedly killing him as well. The state attorney’s office on Friday filed a Notice of Intent to Seek the Death Penalty against Daniel Negrete, 27,...
Murdered Hae Min Lee's family slams state attorney for 'trying to silence' them and not warning them charges against Serial star Adnan Syed were being dropped
The family of murder victim Hae Min Lee has reacted with outrage after prosecutors said they would not retry Adnan Syed for her 1999 killing, a case that was chronicled in the hit podcast Serial. Marilyn Mosby, the state's attorney for the city of Baltimore, said on Tuesday her office...
Court orders Hae Min Lee’s family to explain why their appeal of the overturning of Adnan Syed’s conviction should continue
The Maryland Court of Special Appeals is ordering Hae Min Lee’s family to explain in writing within 15 days why their appeal of a trial judge’s decision to overturn Adnan Syed’s murder conviction should continue, given that the state dropped Syed’s charges Tuesday. The Lee family, led by Hae Min Lee’s brother Young Lee, is appealing Baltimore Circuit Judge Melissa Phinn’s Sept. 19 decision to ...
Threats made against Hae Min Lee key evidence in release of Adnan Syed, lawyer says
The defense attorney representing Adnan Syed — the man who was convicted for the murder of Hae Min Lee and became the focus of the first season of the Serial podcast — revealed the key piece of evidence that resulted in his conviction being overturned. According to Erica Suter, Mr Syed's attorney, a threat made by another individual to Ms Lee was not disclosed to the defense team before the trial. "The lead factor in vacating this conviction was that there was evidence that someone else made a threat against the victim that wasn't turned over, and under...
Suspected Texas Serial Killer Of Elderly Women Convicted Of Second Murder
Billy Chemirmir was convicted of the smothering death of 87-year-old Mary Brooks, and received his second life sentence. It's his second conviction, and he faces 20 more murder charges. A suspected serial killer of elderly women in Texas has been convicted of a second murder — and has 20 charges...
Happy Face serial killer sends daughter chilling letters from prison, calls her fat & creeps on her Instagram
THE DAUGHTER of the infamous 'Happy Face' serial killer has publicly shared letters that she's received from her father while he's in prison. Melissa Moore, who's known as @lifeafterhappyface on TikTok, posted a video about a letter she received from her dad. She received an overwhelming response on the app...
This Is Missouri’s Most Notorious Serial Killer
The United States has had more serial killers than any other country.
Supreme Court Won’t Take Case of Black Death Row Inmate Convicted by All-White Jury
The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to take up the case of an incarcerated Black man set to be put to death in Texas for killing his estranged wife and her two children, rejecting his lawyers’ argument of his jury’s racial bias. The high court turned down Andre Thomas’ bid 6-3, with Justice Sonia Sotomayer suggesting in a dissenting opinion that his murder conviction may have been “tainted.” In 2004, Thomas fatally stabbed his wife, Laura Boren, their 4-year-old son, and his 13-month-old stepdaughter. He said later that he had wanted to “set them free from evil,” according to court records. Soon after, Thomas turned himself in and confessed; while awaiting trial, he gouged out one of his own eyeballs. (Years later, according to NBC News, he gouged out the other and consumed it.) An all-white jury rejected his insanity plea a year later. During the selection process, according to Thomas’ lawyers, three jurors expressed disapproval of interracial marriage, with one saying it was “against God’s will” and another explaining “we should stay within our blood line.”Read it at NBC News
North Texas Serial Killer Reginald Kimbro is the Subject of New 'Dateline'
Content warning: This article mentions rape and sexual assault. After multiple aggravated assault accusations in 2012 and 2014, Reginald Kimbro's nature as the subject of a decades-long investigation came to a head when he came under investigation for rape and murder in 2017. Now, Dateline reveals the full story of what happens when law enforcement does not recognize a repeat offender.
Court Rejects Death Row Inmate's Request For Trial To Determine Competency
Following a hearing on Friday, the Pittsburg County District Court has denied Benjamin Cole’s petition to have a trial to determine if he is competent for execution. Cole is scheduled for execution on October 20. According to representatives for Cole, his condition has deteriorated to the point that he...
Major update in Stockton serial killer case as police link California murders using clues found on the scene
A MAJOR update in a possible serial killer case has been announced after police linked the murders using clues found at the crime scenes. New video of a person of interest has been released after Stockton, California Police Chief Stanley McFadden said that six recent killings and one attempted murder meet the definition of a serial killer.
California convicted rapist arrested for murder just weeks after early release from life sentence: 'senseless'
A California convicted rapist was arrested for the murder of a 60-year-old Sacramento worker just 76 days after his release under Dem-backed legislation for rehabilitating juveniles.
Nikolas Cruz defence asks for ‘mercy’ after prosecutor calls for death penalty over ‘calculated’ shooting
The fate of mass murderer Nikolas Cruz will soon lie in the hands of a 12-person jury as his sentencing trial finally draws to a close more than four years on from the Parkland massacre.Closing arguments got underway in court in Broward County, Florida, on Tuesday morning, with prosecutor Mike Satz making a final passionate plea for Cruz, 24, to be handed the death penalty for his crimes.The state has described how he planned his attack – researching other mass shooters online, making extensive preparations for his attack and recording a video where he outlined his plans.The defence is...
Serial killer Peter Tobin dies after falling ill in prison while serving three life sentences
Serial killer Peter Tobin has died after falling ill at the prison where he was serving life sentences for the murder of three women.The murderer in his 70s was taken to hospital earlier this week and subsequently passed away, sources said.Tobin was one of Britain’s most hated serial killers and the full extent of his violence may never be known.He was serving three life sentences for the murder of three women at the time of his death: 23-year-old Polish student Angelika Kluk, 15-year-old schoolgirl Vicky Hamilton and 18-year-old Dinah McNicol. Tobin was given a whole life order on his...
Jurors will go into second day of deliberations over death penalty for Parkland shooter
A 12-person jury will go into a second day of deliberations to determine whether to recommend death or life in prison for the Parkland, Florida, school shooter.
Prosecutors ask jury to recommend death sentence for Parkland shooter
Prosecutors have called on a Florida jury to recommend the Parkland school shooter be put to death, saying in a closing argument Tuesday he meticulously planned the February 2018 massacre, and that the facts of the case outweigh anything in his background that defense attorneys claim warrant a life sentence.
Yakima Herald Republic
James Cloud gets four life sentences in 2019 mass murder on Yakama Reservation
James Dean Cloud — convicted in a 2019 mass murder on the Yakama Reservation — will serve four consecutive life sentences, a federal judge ordered Wednesday night. James Cloud, 39, and his cousin, 35-year-old Donovan Quinn Carter Cloud, were accused of killing five people at a remote trailer west of White Swan on June 8, 2019.
Why Are Half of All U.S. Exonerations of Black Prisoners?
Black people represent less than 15 percent of the U.S. population, but they account for more than half of all exonerations, according to a new report released today. The National Registry of Exonerations releases an annual report each spring documenting trends in cases the previous year where people who have been convicted of crimes have subsequently been found guilty. Today's report delves into racial patterns of the 3,200 exonerations the registry has documented dating back to 1989.
Washington Examiner
California police hunting for serial killer after five 'interconnected' shootings
California may have a new serial killer — the first such nationally publicized case since the Golden State Killer was caught three years ago and became a household name, inspiring a book and a hit HBO series. Police in Stockton have linked five murder cases involving men who were...
California town rocked by fear that spate of recent murders could be the work of a serial killer
Police in California are investigating a spate of recent murders as the possible work of an unidentified serial killer.Stockton Police made the shock announcement on Wednesday that investigators are looking into a series of unsolved cases that all share a strikingly similar pattern.Stockton Police Chief Stanley McFadden said in a press briefing that all of the victims were killed during the night or in the early hours of the morning, in dark places and when they were alone.“We do see some similarity where it’s really areas of darkness, it’s really areas where the person is by themselves, maybe not...
