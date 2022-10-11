Read full article on original website
Vanessa Williams’ Penthouse Magazine Scandal In Works As Limited Series At Sony TV With Neil Meron Producing
EXCLUSIVE: Vanessa Williams’ personal story about the scandal that forced her to resign her Miss America crown in 1984 is in the works for the small screen. Sony Pictures Television has optioned rights to her story to develop as a limited series, with veteran Neil Meron executive producing. Williams made history in 1983 by becoming the first Black woman to be crowned Miss America. Weeks before completing her reign, she was forced to resign her title under pressure from the organization when controversy ensued after nude photos of her taken prior to her Miss America win were published without her consent...
Robert Cormier death: Heartland star dies aged 33 after fall
Actor Robert Cormier, best known for roles in Heartland and Netflix’s Slasher, has died aged 33. The Canadian performer died on Friday (23 September), according to his obituary. His sister later told The Hollywood Reporter that Cormier died in hospital in Etobicoke, Ontario, of injuries obtained following a fall.
Moonlighting creator reveals he is seeking to bring the Bruce Willis-starring series to a streaming service
Moonlighting creator Glenn Gordon Caron has revealed that he is looking to bring the series to a streaming service through a series of tweets that were shared on Wednesday. The 68-year-old producer expressed that he was excited about the prospect of bringing the show, which starred Bruce Willis and Cybill Shepherd, to the masses in his messages.
‘The Conners’: Season 5 To Feature Show’s Biggest Ever Episode Count
EXCLUSIVE: The current fifth season of ABC’s The Conners will be the largest yet for the Roseanne spinoff. It will include 22 episodes, traditionally considered a full-season broadcast order. The series’ first season, which rose out of the ashes of Roseanne’s implosion, consisted of 11 episodes. With cast members being signed year-to-year and juggling other commitments, The Conners produced 20 episodes each in Seasons 2-4. That count has now gone up to 22 episodes. I hear the news was shared during the Oct. 7 taping of the multi-camera comedy. ABC has been stocking up on its most popular comedy series. This past summer, the network...
Bob Hearts Abishola Adds Adhir Kalyan as Christina's Coworker — Just as TVLine Dreamt Up! Watch Sneak Peek
Bob Hearts Abishola has enlisted United States of Al‘s Adhir Kalyan for an upcoming episode — and we can’t help but feel like we’re partially responsible. It was four months ago when TVLine published Dream Roles for Stars of Cancelled TV Shows, an annual feature where we pitch new gigs for actors coming off of recently ended series. At the top of our list was onetime Performer of the Week Kalyan, who we suggested would be a terrific fit for BA, as a coworker/potential love interest for Bob’s sister Christina (played by Maribeth Monroe). That brings us to our exclusive sneak...
Ryan O’Connell, Jim Parsons Starring in Comedy ‘Just by Looking at Him'(EXCLUSIVE)
Ryan O’Connell will make his directorial debut with “Just by Looking at Him,” an adaptation of his novel of the same name. In addition to directing and writing the script, O’Connell will play the lead role of Elliot, a gay television writer with cerebral palsy. “The Big Bang Theory’s” Jim Parsons will co-star as Elliot’s boss, Ethan. According to the official description, the comedy will follow Elliot as he tries “to find love and connection in a world that wasn’t built for him.” FilmNation Entertainment and Berlanti/Schechter Films’ Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter will produce the film. Lucas Wiesendanger will oversee...
Guy Branum Sells Comedies To NBC & ABC With Hazy Mills & Aline Brosh McKenna
EXCLUSIVE: Talk Show The Game Show creator Guy Branum has set up two broadcast comedy projects. NBC has taken in for development Le Coq, from Todd Milliner and Sean Hayes’ Hazy Mills Productions and Universal TV, where Hazy Mills is based, while ABC has bought the pitch for Outer Calistoga, from Aline Brosh McKenna’s Lean Machine and ABC Signature, where Lean Machine is based. Written by Branum, Le Coq focuses on the jaded proprietor of a run-down Midwestern gay watering hole and his troubled, combative and charming crew of employees. Branum executive produces with Zack Freedman and Milliner and Hayes for Hazy...
Fifth Season, Formerly Endeavor Content, Promotes TV Chiefs Joe Hipps, Todd Sharp & Prentiss Fraser
Fifth Season has promoted its television bosses. Joe Hipps, Todd Sharp and Prentiss Fraser have been upped by the company formerly known as Endeavor Content. Hipps, who was EVP, Television, has been promoted to President, TV Development and Production. Sharp, who was EVP, Physical Production and Current Programming, becomes President, Production and Current. Fraser, who was EVP, Television Distribution becomes President, Television Distribution. Hipps continues to lead the TV studio’s creative team, which is behind series such as Severance, Tokyo Vice and Nine Perfect Strangers as well as upcoming series such as Chief of War starring Jason Momoa and Lady in the Lake starring Natalie Portman. Sharp continues...
Amblin Lands Sci-Fi Pic ‘The Exchange’ From ‘Outer Range’ Creator Brian Watkins And Escape Artists
EXCLUSIVE: Amblin Partners have picked up the sci-fi feature The Exchange, from writer Brian Watkins and producers Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Tony Shaw, of Escape Artists. Watkins will pen script with Black, Blumenthal and Shaw producing through their Escape Artists banner. Steve Tisch and David Bloomfield are exec producing Plot details are being kept under wraps, for now. Jeb Brody, President of Production, and John Buderwitz, Director of Development, will oversee the project for Amblin Partners. Watkins is the creator and executive producer of the Amazon Prime Video series Outer Range, starring Josh Brolin. Following its hit first season, the series was just renewed...
Former ‘Law & Order’ Star Elisabeth Röhm Returns to Direct a Season 22 Episode
She played ADA Serena Southerlyn in Seasons 12 through 15 of the NBC legal drama
‘The Good Doctor’ Season 6 Premiere Sees Viewership Rise by Over 4 Million in Live+7 Ratings (Exclusive)
The episode has now secured a 1.34 rating in the 18-49 demographic, making it the top-rated series in the 10 p.m. hour of primetime. The Season 6 premiere of “The Good Doctor” is gaining steam. The episode has now emerged as the top-rated series in the 10 p.m. hour of primetime in the advertiser-friendly 18-49 demographic, according to live + seven-day Nielsen data.
‘The Joy Luck Club’ Sequel In The Works With Amy Tan & Ron Bass Penning; Hyde Park & Jeff Kleeman Producing
EXCLUSIVE: Nearly 30 years after The Joy Luck Club changed Asian and Asian American representation in cinema, a sequel is in development with author Amy Tan and Oscar-winning screenwriter Ron Bass continuing from the former’s bestselling novel. Also producing are Ashok Amritraj’s Hyde Park Entertainment Group and The Judge...
ABC Hires Felicia Joseph As SVP, Casting
ABC has a new casting exec. Felicia Joseph has joined the company as SVP, Casting, ABC Entertainment. She replaces John Villacorta, who has been in this job since 2020 and departs for a new opportunity. She will oversee the casting strategy, development and execution for all network pilots and current series, as well as unscripted casting for Hulu and other Walt Disney Television brands and reports to EVP, Casting Sharon Klein. Joseph CSA was most recently SVP, Casting at MRC, where she was responsible for casting, packaging and artist relations for the television studio’s originals including The Great, Ozark, Shining Girls, Poker Face...
Parul Agrawal Named Head of Drama at Warner Bros. TV
Warner Bros. Television (WBTV) has promoted Parul Agrawal to senior VP and head of drama development. Agrawal joined WBTV in 2010 and most recently served as VP of drama development, since 2019. In her new role, Agrawal will spearhead the creation of new dramatic TV programming for all platforms. This includes drama series, limited series and movies for television that the studio will produce for Warner Bros. Discovery’s HBO Max, external streaming services, cable and U.S. broadcast networks.
Top Warner Bros. Discovery execs talk TNT, TBS future around sports
Warner Bros. Discovery US Networks Group Chair & Chief Content Officer Kathleen Finch is “focusing on TNT and TBS’ existing success with male viewers to seek out originals around sports,” according to a Q&A with Mikey O'Connell of the HOLLYWOOD REPORTER. Below are excerpts from a Q&A with Finch and WBD US Networks Group CMO Karen Bronzo, some of which have been edited for clarity and brevity.
A Look Back at "Frasier": TV's Most Sophisticated Sitcom
Frasier, the multi-Emmy-winning television situation comedy originally aired on NBC from September 16, 1993, to May 13, 2004, and remains beloved in syndication and on DVD/Blu-ray by viewers of all ages. With a stellar cast led by Kelsey Grammer as the neurotic, love-starved, Seattle-radio-show-host/psychologist Dr. Frasier Crane, a character he introduced on Cheers, another famed NBC sitcom, Frasier stands out from the pack. With its combination of superior performances, writing, directing, set design, and wardrobe, the show is frequently hailed as one of the most refined and funniest situation comedies in television history.
Diversity Execs Tout ‘Impactful’ Pipelines for Underrepresented Talent: ‘That’s What Has Longevity’ (Video)
TheGrill 2022: Equity and inclusion officers from Warner Bros. Discovery, Starz, NBCUniversal and more talked about moving past conversations toward action
Two Time Emmy Nominee Hired From The Upcoming Penguin HBO Max Series
Ever since the debut of Matt Reeves The Batman, HBO Max has clearly wanted to bank off the rich lore of Gotham. Reportedly, there are talks of doing an Arkham Asylum series for the streaming service, but there hasn’t been much news about that since August. Originally, Reeves was going to do a series called Gotham P.D.; however, that was ultimately canceled, and fans were still left wondering whether Colin Farrell’s The Penguin series was still going to be made.
Warner Bros TV Layoffs: Studio Cuts 26% Of Workforce, Unscripted & Animation Divisions Merge Functions
Warner Bros Television is cutting more than a quarter of its workforce as part of its parent company’s drive to cut costs. The studio is cutting 26% of personnel, a total of 125 positions, across scripted, unscripted and animation. Deadline revealed Monday that cuts would likely come today and...
Warner Bros. Shuts Down TV Writers Workshops Where New and Diverse Talent Thrived
The newly merged company's digital shortform division, Stage 13, will also be shuttering
