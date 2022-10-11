Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Anthony Davis Revealed It Is Difficult To Dribble When Patrick Beverley And Dennis Schroder Are On The Floor During Lakers Practice
The Los Angeles Lakers are counting on Anthony Davis to remain healthy this season as they aim to get back to winning ways. The franchise has endured disappointment in back-to-back seasons and the priority is to get back into the playoffs. This will require their stars to step up and play to the best of their abilities, but a lot also depends on the pieces the organization has put around them.
Spurs Sign Former Lakers And Hawks Player
According to RealGM, the San Antonio Spurs signed Chaundee Brown Jr. The 23-year-old played for the Los Angeles Lakers and Atlanta Hawks last season.
Philadelphia 76ers Sign 3x NBA Champion
According to RealGM, the Philadelphia 76ers have signed Patrick McCaw. The 26-year-old has won three NBA Championships (with the Toronto Raptors and Golden State Warriors).
Report: Jae Crowder could land with 1 fitting NBA team
Jae Crowder’s golden ticket out of Phoenix could be coming from a pretty familiar location. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Monday that the Atlanta Hawks have emerged as a possible suitor for the disgruntled Suns forward Crowder. Charania adds that Atlanta is looking to see if there is a pathway to bring Crowder into what they view as their Big Three of Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, and John Collins.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Former NBA Star Arrested For Allegedly Hitting His Son
Former NBA guard Ben Gordon was arrested on Monday for allegedly hitting his 10-year-old son at LaGuardia Airport, according to a report from the New York Post. Gordon was waiting for his flight to Chicago when the police arrested him. His son, meanwhile, was taken to Long Island Jewish Children's Hospital for an evaluation.
NBA・
Phoenix Suns Reportedly Waive Former Duke Star
On Tuesday, Michael Scotto Hoops Hype reports that the Phoenix Suns have waived Frank Jackson. The former Duke men's basketball star was the 31st overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft.
Sixers Rival Hawks Could Boost Roster With Big Move
An Eastern Conference contender, the Atlanta Hawks, are looking at the disgruntled Jae Crowder.
Centre Daily
Sixers Waive Several Players Tuesday to Build Blue Coats Roster
The Philadelphia 76ers are working on putting the finishing touches on their roster before the regular season tips off next week in Boston. Meanwhile, their developmental squad, the Delaware Blue Coats, are working on building their roster ahead of training camp. Over the weekend, the Sixers added a player to...
RELATED PEOPLE
Phoenix Suns Reportedly Have Trade Interest In Former 6th Man Of The Year
According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports, the Phoenix Suns are interested in trading for Jordan Clarkson. He has spent the last two and a half seasons with the Utah Jazz and won the 6th Man of The Year Award in 2021.
Braves reliever Tyler Matzek done for the season
The Atlanta Braves will be without one of its top relief pitchers for the rest of the postseason. Tyler Matzek was left off the National League Division Series roster as he dealt with elbow discomfort. On Wednesday, the Braves announced Matzek will undergo Tommy John surgery. “I hate it for...
MLB・
247Sports
Georgia football recruiting: Terrell Davis shouts out Bulldogs RB commit Roderick Robinson II
Terrell Davis took note of Georgia footbal securing a massive commitment on the recruiting trail from four-star running back Roderick Robinson II, flipping him from UCLA. Out of San Diego’s Lincoln High, Robinson is the No. 20 running back and No. 23 player from California for the Class of 2023. He took an official visit to Athens over the weekend to see the Bulldogs take on Auburn.
humboldtsports.com
ATHLETES AND TEAM OF THE WEEK — Sisemore, Hernandes and the Panthers all enjoy big weeks
By Ray Hamill — Two different athletes from two different schools stepped up for their respective teams when they needed it the most over the weekend, and that makes them our athletes of the week, an award sponsored by College of the Redwoods Athletics. In fotball, St. Bernard’s senior...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Falcons DT Grady Jarrett Having 'Terrific' Season, Says Coach
The Atlanta Falcons defense has surprised many in the first part of the season. Veteran Grady Jarrett is a big reason behind that.
Neshoba Democrat
Yellow Jackets continue to win, defeat Enterprise 27-13
The Union Yellow Jackets defeated the Enterprise Bulldogs in a crucial district battle 27-13. With 2:09 remaining in the first quarter, U’Darian Hickmon got the Yellow Jacket scoring started with a 5 yard touchdown run. The PAT was unsuccessful. This touchdown by Hickmon was the only scoring drive of the quarter. The score at the end of the first quarter was Yellow Jackets 6 Bulldogs 0. At the 6:25 mark of the second quarter Ky’Yon Harris extended the Jacket lead with a 1 yard touchdown run. Hickmon also carried the ball into the end zone for a successful 2 point conversion. The score stood at Union 14 Enterprise 0. With 34 seconds remaining in the first half the Enterprise quarterback Cooper Galyean completed a 21 yard pass to Zee Sims for a touchdown. The PAT by Trace Roy was good. When the horn sounded to end the first half the score was Jackets 14 Bulldogs 7.
St. Louis American
Warriors win Ramey Fall League Title
The Ramey Fall Basketball League seems to bring out the best in Kirkwood High senior standout Javaris Moye. The 6'4" guard led his team to the Fall League championship last season after a big performance in the playoffs. The young man they call "J-MO" was at it again last weekend as he led the Warriors to a 75-70 victory over the Nets in last Sunday's championship game of the Ramey Fall League high school division at Cardinal Ritter.
Bulldogs blow past Eagles
Owen Buckley, Brady Jaunarajs, and Sully Pelot each recorded hat tricks and the Athens Bulldogs cruised to a 14-0 victory over visiting Belpre High School Tuesday evening. Athens dictated the pace of the game from the start, consistently winning the ball in the midfield, working it to the wings, and attacking the Eagles’ goal with regularity. Buckley opened the scoring three and a half minutes into the game when he...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Chronicle
Tigers Regroup After Early Goal to Trounce Ocosta
After allowing an early goal to Ocosta in the opening moments, the Napavine girls soccer team regrouped to defeat the Wildcats, 5-1 Monday night at home. The Tigers allowed the goal in the eighth minute on a free kick from Miki Ness, before scoring five straight, including three in the first half.
Chronicle
Tigers Pick it Up in Second Half to Shut Out Warriors
Playing somewhat of a lackluster first half, the Centralia girls soccer team ramped up the intensity in the second to defeat Rochester at Tiger Stadium Tuesday night, 3-0. Junior Jacqueline Maldonado scored the Tigers’ only goal in the first half in the 30th minute, putting a header through the back of the net off a spot-on corner kick from Olivia Gruginski, but were otherwise held off the board despite 18 shots, and 10 on target.
Village Living
HS sports recap: Spartans cross-country goes across country
Here's a look back at the last week in Mountain Brook High School sports. The Mountain Brook football team blew past Parker 35-6 last Thursday in a region game. Click here for the recap of the game. This Friday, the Spartans head to Mortimer Jordan for another region contest. VOLLEYBALL.
northgwinnettvoice.com
Buford freshman gets first high school grand slam in game against Collins Hill
Buford freshman Caroline Stanton got her first ever grand slam in her young high school career during the Wolves’ game against Collins Hill on Tuesday, Oct. 11, at Collins Hill. Stanton’s 10th overall home run would propel the Wolves beyond the run rule, and Buford would beat Collins Hill 11-1 in five innings.
Comments / 0