ComicBook
Gundam Producer Reveals How Teenagers Really Think About the Franchise
Mobile Suit Gundam has continued telling stories surrounding mech suits for decades, with the first anime premiering in the 1970s. With anime such as Gundam Wing, G Gundam, and the latest, Witch From Mercury, taking an opportunity to span timelines and alternate realities, a producer on the latest Mobile Suit series revealed a shocking conversation he overheard, in which teenagers discussed how they felt that the series ultimately wasn't for them and believed the anime franchise was aimed far more at adults.
ComicBook
Netflix's Avatar The Last Airbender Star Is Ready for Fans to Meet King Bumi
Earlier this year, Netflix's live-action take on Avatar: The Last Airbender revealed its full cast list, putting to bed speculation as to which actors would be playing which characters. While the adaptation has yet to reveal its release date, leaving fans to wonder when this new take on Aang and company will arrive on the streaming service, the actor that will be portraying King Bumi has revealed the process for becoming the earth bender and why fans should be confident in his take.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Reflects on Class 1-A's Journey With Special Promo: Watch
My Hero Academia's young heroes from Class 1-A have come a long way in both the manga and anime releases of the series, and a special new trailer is celebrating just how much they have grown over all this time! With both the final act of Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series and Season 6 of the anime putting the young heroes through massive battles with the heroes, each of the students has been tested in more ways than they likely ever expected when first enrolling in the school a year ago. But at the same time, they have stepped up to the challenge just as well.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Finally Acknowledges a Budding Class 1-A Romance
My Hero Academia knows how to tug on our emotions, and season six proves the anime hasn't lost its touch. In just a few episodes, all of our heroes are back on the podium, and fans are as eager as they are scared to see how they do in their brewing war. War is on the way, and in its most recent episode, My Hero Academia acknowledged a budding Class 1-A romance in the anime.
Polygon
Black Panther 2 trailer’s new Iron Man is the one and only Ironheart
Marvel Studios brings a new armor-clad superhero to movie theaters (and eventually Disney Plus) with Ironheart, the heir apparent of the late Tony Stark. Ironheart will appear in both this year’s Black Panther sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and in a standalone, self-titled series for Disney Plus in 2023. And in the new trailer for Wakanda Forever, which will release on Nov. 11, 2022, we see the young hero soaring into battle for the first time.
ComicBook
Demon Slayer Cosplay Gets Flashy With Tengen
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba introduced fans to the flashy Hashira Tengen Uzui with the second season of the series earlier this year, and one awesome cosplay is bringing the fan favorite fighter back for another round! The Entertainment District arc of the series introduced Tanjiro Kamado and his friends to a whole new realm of danger as they faced off against the first Upper Rank demon, but thankfully they had some very powerful help. Joining them for the arc was the Sound Hashira Tengen, and fans got to see the full slate of abilities as the fights when on over the episodes.
ComicBook
DC Fan Art Imagines Stranger Things’ Caleb McLaughlin as Static Shock
Warner Bros. and DC Comics recently completed a merger with Discovery and everything has been topsy turvy. The newly merged Warner Bros. Discovery has been making a ton of changes under CEO David Zaslav, which sadly includes the cancelation of their recently filmed Batgirl. Zaslav looks to usher in a new era for DC Films as the executive is on the hunt for a Kevin Feige-type boss to run their comic book films. While they seem to be keen on cutting the fat on their superhero projects, things like Blue Beetle and Static Shock seem to be safe. Even though we haven't heard much about the latter, it's pretty safe to say that project is in good hands with Michael B. Jordan's Outlier set to produce. Fans have a few ideas of who could play Virgil Hawkings / Static Shock in live action with a certain Stranger Things star at the top of the list. One artist has created a new piece of fan art that shows Caleb McLaughlin in the role.
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Cosplay Shows Off Part 2's New Hero
Denji's time as Chainsaw Man's protagonist in the manga might be done, but his introduction in the anime adaptation has only begun. With the second chapter already releasing several chapters exploring the War Devil, the new protagonist Asa Mitaka is quite different from Denji but seems to be walking a similar path. Now, one cosplayer has brought the War Devil to life using spot-on cosplay that brings to life the new supernatural force that can create weapons from the most horrifying places.
ComicBook
Blue Beetle Star Xolo Maridueña Speaks Out on Marvel's Nova Rumors (Exclusive)
It's a matter of when, not if, the Human Rocket enters the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Nova, the fan-favorite cosmic Marvelite, has been a longtime request by fans of the MCU, and Hollywood trades have recently reported the project is in development at Marvel Studios. Recent rumors have pointed towards the possible live-action debut of the Sam Alexander version of the character, which many would like to see be played by Blue Beetle star Xolo Maridueña. ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis caught up with the Cobra Kai alumnus at red carpet premiere of Black Adam, and he addressed the rumors head-on.
ComicBook
My Dress-Up Darling Cosplay Dresses Marin for Season 2
My Dress-Up Darling will be coming back for a new anime in the near future, and one awesome cosplay is waiting for the big comeback by highlighting its main heroine, Marin Kitagawa! Although the Fall 2022 anime schedule is now underway with some of the most anticipated new releases of the year overall, it would do you well to remember how strong of a year it's been for anime already. Things got off to an explosive start with the Winter 2022 slate, and the biggest standout of that wave was a surprising romantic comedy debut that had a cult manga following.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball: The Breakers Teases Season 2 Villain
The release of Dragon Ball: The Breakers will come about later this week on October 14th, but the game's creators are already teasing a new Raider planned for Season 2 whenever that gets underway in the future. It appears that a Great Ape will be playable by those who play the side of the Raiders based on what was seen in a brief teaser trailer showing off gameplay and more, but we don't yet know specifics about this new Dragon Ball: The Breakers villain.
ComicBook
Enola Holmes 2 Trailer Released by Netflix
More than two years after Enola Holmes debuted on Netflix to rave reviews, a sequel is finally ready to hit screens around the world. Millie Bobby Brown is back as for Enola Holmes 2, reprising her role as the titular sleuth for another adventure on Netflix. The streaming service ordered an Enola Holmes sequel shortly after the first film premiered, and fans will finally get to see what the follow-up has in store when it arrives next month. Until then, there's a trailer to get everyone excited.
ComicBook
New Marvel Timeline Reveals Summer of Symbiotes, X-Men: Fall of X
Marvel Comics just mapped out the timeline of its next big events this weekend at New York Comic Con. On Saturday during the Marvel Comics: Next Big Thing panel revealed their 2022-2023 slate, which kicks off in November with Avengers Assemble and carries through to Fall of X next summer. Along the way, comic fans will get Dark Web in December, Sins of Sinister in January, Captain America: Cold War in the spring, and Summer of Symbiotes in Summer 2023 as well. You can check out the slate for yourself below.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Cosplay Gives Cheelai the Spotlight
Dragon Ball Super has introduced countless all-powerful characters to clash against the Z-Fighters, though it has also taken the opportunity to bring in comic relief when it can. Such is the case with Cheelai, the former Frieza Force member that struck a friendship with the Legendary Super Saiyan Broly who recently returned to the franchise in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. While the alien has yet to make an official appearance in the manga, cosplayers are taking their chance to bring her back into the fold.
ComicBook
Xbox Slams PlayStation Trolls in Viral Tweet
Since the days of the Super Nintendo and Sega Genesis, gamers have constantly been at war with one another over their preferred video game consoles. That longstanding tradition continues in the modern era with PlayStation and Xbox fans, often on social media. Not a day goes by where the official Xbox Twitter account doesn't post an innocuous Tweet, only for the company's social media person to be inundated with replies such as "PlayStation better." Xbox has now clapped back against the haters with a viral Tweet framed like a Halloween meme that's currently making the rounds.
ComicBook
Yu-Gi-Oh Creator Died Attempting to Save Another's Life, Says New Report
Earlier this year, the world was stunned to learn about the death of Kazuki Takahashi, the creator of Yu-Gi-Oh. The shocking news surfaced in Japan as authorities discovered the artist's body off the coast of Okinawa following a brief search. And according to a new report, it seems Takahashi's last moments were spent attempting to save another after a riptide made itself known at Mermaid's Grotto.
ComicBook
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Snuck Past an Iconic Fullmetal Alchemist Record
Bleach is back, and honestly? It has never felt so good seeing Ichigo Kurosaki then it does now. After a decade off the air, the Soul Reaper made his big return to television this week in a new anime. And now, it seems the series has broken an iconic record belonging to Fullmetal Alchemist.
ComicBook
Hulk Fights Abomination in Marvel's She-Hulk Finale Trailer
Hulk will return on Thursday's season finale of Marvel's She-Hulk: Attorney at Law — and he's angry. (You wouldn't like him when he's angry.) More than a decade after their Harlem hulk-out in 2008's The Incredible Hulk, a seemingly reformed Emil Blonsky (Tim Roth), a.k.a. Abomination, made amends with Bruce Banner/Smart Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) with heartfelt haikus. Banner's superhero lawyer cousin, GLK&H attorney Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany), successfully represented Blonsky in his controversial parole case, which was ultimately granted under one condition: he wears an inhibitor in perpetuity and is indefinitely prohibited from transforming back into the Abomination.
ComicBook
Spider-Man: No Way Home Star Apologizes for Spreading Rumors About New Villain
The current live-action Spider-Man franchise has delivered no shortage of surprises, from unexpected villains, to comic-accurate moments, to the recent return of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's past incarnations of Spider-Man in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Looking to the future, there's been a lot of speculation about what a potential fourth Spider-Man film would bring, and what elements from the Tom Holland-led trilogy could be taken to new heights. One of the most prominent fan theories, which has popped up since 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming, has been Ned Leeds (Jacob Batalon) possibly becoming the villainous Hobgoblin. Some of those theories have even been suggested by Batalon himself — something that the actor addressed in the form of an apology during a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
‘Honeymoon Friends’: ‘Single Parents’ Alum Jake Choi Latest To Join 20th’s ‘Vacation Friends’ Sequel For Hulu
EXCLUSIVE: Jake Choi (Single Parents) has signed on to star alongside Lil Rel Howery, Yvonne Orji, John Cena and Meredith Hagner in 20th Century Studios’ Vacation Friends sequel Honeymoon Friends for Hulu. In the original film released to the streamer in August of 2021, an uptight couple (Howery and Orji) makes friends with a rowdy couple (Cena and Hagner) while on vacation in Mexico, but their friendship takes an awkward turn when they get back home. Clay Tarver directed the buddy comedy from his script co-written by Tom Mullen, Tim Mullen, Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, seeing it score Hulu’s biggest...
