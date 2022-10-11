Read full article on original website
‘Desperate Housewives’ Cast: Where Are They Now?
Apples up! Desperate Housewives premiered in 2004 — and hooked fans into the drama surrounding the women of Wisteria Lane. The Marc Cherry-created mystery comedy-drama made its debut on ABC October 3, 2004, with main cast members Teri Hatcher (Susan Mayer), Felicity Huffman (Lynette Scavo), Marcia Cross (Bree Van de Kamp) and Eva Longoria (Gabrielle Solis) […]
‘NCIS’: Mark Harmon’s Wife Pam Dawber Receives Sad News of Former Colleague’s Death
Mark Harmon’s wife, Pam Dawber, faced some hard news this week when she learned that her friend and co-creator of Mork & Mindy, Dale McRaven, passed away. McRaven died at his home in Los Angeles on September 5 following complications from lung cancer, according to his son, David McRaven. He was 83.
Which ‘Laverne & Shirley’ Cast Members Are Still Alive?
Here's which 'Laverne & Shirley' cast members are still alive and what they're doing now.
Pierce Brosnan shares how Robin Williams made dreaded Mrs Doubtfire scene instantly brilliant
Pierce Brosnan has revealed how Robin Williams saved one of his most dreaded Mrs Doubtfire scenes.The actors starred together in the 1994 comedy, which was directed by Chris Columbus, with former Bond star Brosnan reflecting on the experience in a new interview.Discussing his past credits in a recent interview with GQ, Brosnan spoke specifically about a scene in the film in which he has a lime lobbed at the back of his head by Williams’s character, Daniel Hillard, while he is carrying a drinks tray.Hillard does this after Brosnan’s character, Stu, the new boyfriend of his ex-wife (Sally Field),...
Robin Williams Improvised One of 'Mrs. Doubtfire's' Most Iconic Scenes, Recalls Pierce Brosnan
Pierce Brosnan vividly recalls meeting Robin Williams for the first time. The moment occurred on Brosnan's first day of filming Mrs. Doubtfire while the late legendary actor was in full makeup, but still wearing his regular clothes, going back and forth between voices to crack up his fellow actor. In...
Whoopi Goldberg Tells Kathy Najimy Hocus Pocus 2 'Helped' Make Sister Act 3 Happen
"It took a little while, but it's happening," Whoopi Goldberg said on The View when asked about Sister Act 3 Sister Act 3 may feature Whoopi Goldberg thanks to all the love for Hocus Pocus 2! On Friday, Goldberg, 66, spoke with Sister Act costar Kathy Najimy during an episode of The View, and admitted that the buzz surrounding Hocus Pocus 2 sparked her interest in taking part in a third installment of Sister Act. This week, Disney+ revealed that Hocus Pocus 2 — which comes nearly 30 years after the 1993 original — became the...
Collider
‘No Hard Feelings’ Adds Matthew Broderick Opposite Jennifer Lawrence in R-Rated Comedy
Award-winning actor Matthew Broderick (Ferris Bueller's Day Off) has joined the cast of No Hard Feelings, an upcoming R-rated comedy, according to an exclusive report from Deadline. He will star alongside Academy-award winner Jennifer Lawrence (The Hunger Games) in the film, helmed by Gene Stupnitsky, who previously directed Good Boys.
Kristin Chenoweth, Kathy Griffin and Josh Gad join chorus of stars paying tribute to actress Angela Lansbury... hours after her passing at age 96
Kristin Chenoweth, Kathy Griffin and Josh Gad have joined the chorus of celebrities paying tribute to the late actress Angela Lansbury, who passed away on Tuesday. While mourning the loss of one of the entertainment industry's most prolific stars, Chenoweth, 54, penned a heartfelt tweet thanking Lansbury for her 'art & wisdom.'
Thora Birch on the Real Reason She Won't Appear in 'Hocus Pocus 2'
Thora Birch, the actress behind the beloved character of Dani Dennison in Hocus Pocus, is opening up about the real reason for her absence in the upcoming sequel. Die-hard Hocus Pocus fans were disappointed to learn that Birch would not be reprising her role as Dani in the new Disney+ sequel, despite capturing audiences' hearts as a young girl in the original 1993 film.
Big Bang Theory's Jim Parsons Talks Fighting For Mayim Bialik, And Why Adding Amy Was Such A Brilliant Move
The Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons spoke about Mayim Bialik's early days on the sitcom, and wanting to fight for her to stick around.
Christopher Meloni Carries Mariska Hargitay on His Back After the Emmys in Adorable Photo
Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay reunited on Monday night at the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards!. After attending the award show together, the actor shared photos on his Twitter of the duo, giving fans a glimpse of how the night escalated. The first black-and-white photo captured Meloni and Hargitay at...
TVLine Items: Feds Casts Niecy's Wife, Loki Season 2 Promotion and More
The Rookie: Feds is bringing a real-life love connection to the show: Jessica Betts, wife of series star Niecy Nash-Betts, will guest-star on the ABC drama as a love interest for Nash-Betts’ character Simone Clark, it was announced on Tuesday. Additionally, Tom Arnold (Roseanne) will appear as the charismatic...
William H. Macy Remembers Late Costar Philip Seymour Hoffman: 'I Now See That He Was in Pain'
"I don't think there's anything he couldn't do," William H. Macy praised his frequent costar Philip Seymour Hoffman, who died in February 2014 William H. Macy is remembering Philip Seymour Hoffman as "the best of us." In a recent interview with Vulture published in honor of Monday's 25th anniversary of the actors' film Boogie Nights, Macy reflected on his perception of Hoffman as both an actor and a person. "He was the best of us; he was never bad," said the Shameless actor, 72. "And I don't know if...
Ryan O’Connell, Jim Parsons Starring in Comedy ‘Just by Looking at Him'(EXCLUSIVE)
Ryan O’Connell will make his directorial debut with “Just by Looking at Him,” an adaptation of his novel of the same name. In addition to directing and writing the script, O’Connell will play the lead role of Elliot, a gay television writer with cerebral palsy. “The Big Bang Theory’s” Jim Parsons will co-star as Elliot’s boss, Ethan. According to the official description, the comedy will follow Elliot as he tries “to find love and connection in a world that wasn’t built for him.” FilmNation Entertainment and Berlanti/Schechter Films’ Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter will produce the film. Lucas Wiesendanger will oversee...
James Denton on working with his son in new Hallmark movie and chances of a 'Desperate Housewives' reboot
James Denton, who played Mike Delfino on "Desperate Housewives," shared which co-star he had a crush on. Plus, he details working with his son on his newest Hallmark movie.
EW.com
'Desperate Housewives': Kathryn Joosten's next step
As my colleague Mandi Bierly wrote in her recap of Sunday's series finale of ABC's long-running soap Desperate Housewives, Kathryn Joosten's Mrs. McCluskey "was the real heart" of the episode. Besides possibly nabbing herself a fourth Emmy nomination (and a third win) for playing the cantankerous Wisteria Lane neighbor for...
Actress Marcia Gay Harden on how her new series, "So Help Me Todd," mixes comedy and drama
Marcia Gay Harden knows something about both comedy and drama. The Oscar and Tony Award-winning actress said she was drawn into her new role on the CBS show "So Help Me Todd" because of the way the show blends the two genres together. "It's a legal show, so you get...
13 Times Celebs Got Fed Up With Invasive Interview Questions And Walked Out
When a radio host made a joke about her close friend Drew Barrymore's childhood experiences with addiction, Cameron Diaz called him out on it, then swiftly ended the chat.
TVOvermind
Bette Midler Has Been Asking for a Hocus Pocus Sequel for Years
The year was 1993. Those of us born in the early ’80s sat gathered around our televisions to see what the newest Disney Channel movie was all about. Hocus Pocus, a Halloween-themed movie starring an already famous Bette Midler, a relatively famous Kathy Najimy, some young newbie by the name of Sarah Jessica Parker, and the adorable Thora Birch, was airing. It was the season for holiday-themed movies. We all watched. The movie was cute. Cheesy but adorable enough to be cute. And then something magical happened. The made-for-television movie became a legend. A cult classic we all grew up to continue watching every October. It became the official (yet unofficial) Halloween movie. Those of us who watched it when we were 10 grew up to have babies of our own, and now our own kids count down the days until October when we can sit down as a family and watch Hocus Pocus (and that one lady, Sarah Jessica Parker? Yeah, we watched her go from no one to Carrie freaking Bradshaw overnight) to kick off the holiday season. Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy, and Sarah Jessica Parker are the Sanderson Sisters, and the first whispers of Hocus Pocus 2 had every 30 & 40-something mom in America ready.
TVOvermind
Movie Review: Eraser: Reborn
Being honest is necessary at this time since it’s not difficult in the least to say that a lot of people were willing to give this movie the benefit of the doubt to start with, but some still held their own reservations concerning the idea of a reboot. There is a perfectly good reason for this to be certain, and it’s the fact that the original Eraser, however inaccurate it was when it came to one element or another, was a classic since it had Arnold Schwarzenegger.
