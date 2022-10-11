ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Desperate Housewives’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Apples up! Desperate Housewives premiered in 2004 — and hooked fans into the drama surrounding the women of Wisteria Lane. The Marc Cherry-created mystery comedy-drama made its debut on ABC October 3, 2004, with main cast members Teri Hatcher (Susan Mayer), Felicity Huffman (Lynette Scavo), Marcia Cross (Bree Van de Kamp) and Eva Longoria (Gabrielle Solis) […]
The Independent

Pierce Brosnan shares how Robin Williams made dreaded Mrs Doubtfire scene instantly brilliant

Pierce Brosnan has revealed how Robin Williams saved one of his most dreaded Mrs Doubtfire scenes.The actors starred together in the 1994 comedy, which was directed by Chris Columbus, with former Bond star Brosnan reflecting on the experience in a new interview.Discussing his past credits in a recent interview with GQ, Brosnan spoke specifically about a scene in the film in which he has a lime lobbed at the back of his head by Williams’s character, Daniel Hillard, while he is carrying a drinks tray.Hillard does this after Brosnan’s character, Stu, the new boyfriend of his ex-wife (Sally Field),...
People

Whoopi Goldberg Tells Kathy Najimy Hocus Pocus 2 'Helped' Make Sister Act 3 Happen

"It took a little while, but it's happening," Whoopi Goldberg said on The View when asked about Sister Act 3 Sister Act 3 may feature Whoopi Goldberg thanks to all the love for Hocus Pocus 2! On Friday, Goldberg, 66, spoke with Sister Act costar Kathy Najimy during an episode of The View, and admitted that the buzz surrounding Hocus Pocus 2 sparked her interest in taking part in a third installment of Sister Act. This week, Disney+ revealed that Hocus Pocus 2 — which comes nearly 30 years after the 1993 original — became the...
Daily Mail

Kristin Chenoweth, Kathy Griffin and Josh Gad join chorus of stars paying tribute to actress Angela Lansbury... hours after her passing at age 96

Kristin Chenoweth, Kathy Griffin and Josh Gad have joined the chorus of celebrities paying tribute to the late actress Angela Lansbury, who passed away on Tuesday. While mourning the loss of one of the entertainment industry's most prolific stars, Chenoweth, 54, penned a heartfelt tweet thanking Lansbury for her 'art & wisdom.'
Parade

Thora Birch on the Real Reason She Won't Appear in 'Hocus Pocus 2'

Thora Birch, the actress behind the beloved character of Dani Dennison in Hocus Pocus, is opening up about the real reason for her absence in the upcoming sequel. Die-hard Hocus Pocus fans were disappointed to learn that Birch would not be reprising her role as Dani in the new Disney+ sequel, despite capturing audiences' hearts as a young girl in the original 1993 film.
People

William H. Macy Remembers Late Costar Philip Seymour Hoffman: 'I Now See That He Was in Pain'

"I don't think there's anything he couldn't do," William H. Macy praised his frequent costar Philip Seymour Hoffman, who died in February 2014 William H. Macy is remembering Philip Seymour Hoffman as "the best of us." In a recent interview with Vulture published in honor of Monday's 25th anniversary of the actors' film Boogie Nights, Macy reflected on his perception of Hoffman as both an actor and a person. "He was the best of us; he was never bad," said the Shameless actor, 72. "And I don't know if...
Variety

Ryan O’Connell, Jim Parsons Starring in Comedy ‘Just by Looking at Him'(EXCLUSIVE)

Ryan O’Connell will make his directorial debut with “Just by Looking at Him,” an adaptation of his novel of the same name. In addition to directing and writing the script, O’Connell will play the lead role of Elliot, a gay television writer with cerebral palsy. “The Big Bang Theory’s” Jim Parsons will co-star as Elliot’s boss, Ethan. According to the official description, the comedy will follow Elliot as he tries “to find love and connection in a world that wasn’t built for him.” FilmNation Entertainment and Berlanti/Schechter Films’ Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter will produce the film. Lucas Wiesendanger will oversee...
EW.com

'Desperate Housewives': Kathryn Joosten's next step

As my colleague Mandi Bierly wrote in her recap of Sunday's series finale of ABC's long-running soap Desperate Housewives, Kathryn Joosten's Mrs. McCluskey "was the real heart" of the episode. Besides possibly nabbing herself a fourth Emmy nomination (and a third win) for playing the cantankerous Wisteria Lane neighbor for...
TVOvermind

Bette Midler Has Been Asking for a Hocus Pocus Sequel for Years

The year was 1993. Those of us born in the early ’80s sat gathered around our televisions to see what the newest Disney Channel movie was all about. Hocus Pocus, a Halloween-themed movie starring an already famous Bette Midler, a relatively famous Kathy Najimy, some young newbie by the name of Sarah Jessica Parker, and the adorable Thora Birch, was airing. It was the season for holiday-themed movies. We all watched. The movie was cute. Cheesy but adorable enough to be cute. And then something magical happened. The made-for-television movie became a legend. A cult classic we all grew up to continue watching every October. It became the official (yet unofficial) Halloween movie. Those of us who watched it when we were 10 grew up to have babies of our own, and now our own kids count down the days until October when we can sit down as a family and watch Hocus Pocus (and that one lady, Sarah Jessica Parker? Yeah, we watched her go from no one to Carrie freaking Bradshaw overnight) to kick off the holiday season. Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy, and Sarah Jessica Parker are the Sanderson Sisters, and the first whispers of Hocus Pocus 2 had every 30 & 40-something mom in America ready.
TVOvermind

Movie Review: Eraser: Reborn

Being honest is necessary at this time since it’s not difficult in the least to say that a lot of people were willing to give this movie the benefit of the doubt to start with, but some still held their own reservations concerning the idea of a reboot. There is a perfectly good reason for this to be certain, and it’s the fact that the original Eraser, however inaccurate it was when it came to one element or another, was a classic since it had Arnold Schwarzenegger.
