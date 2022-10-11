The year was 1993. Those of us born in the early ’80s sat gathered around our televisions to see what the newest Disney Channel movie was all about. Hocus Pocus, a Halloween-themed movie starring an already famous Bette Midler, a relatively famous Kathy Najimy, some young newbie by the name of Sarah Jessica Parker, and the adorable Thora Birch, was airing. It was the season for holiday-themed movies. We all watched. The movie was cute. Cheesy but adorable enough to be cute. And then something magical happened. The made-for-television movie became a legend. A cult classic we all grew up to continue watching every October. It became the official (yet unofficial) Halloween movie. Those of us who watched it when we were 10 grew up to have babies of our own, and now our own kids count down the days until October when we can sit down as a family and watch Hocus Pocus (and that one lady, Sarah Jessica Parker? Yeah, we watched her go from no one to Carrie freaking Bradshaw overnight) to kick off the holiday season. Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy, and Sarah Jessica Parker are the Sanderson Sisters, and the first whispers of Hocus Pocus 2 had every 30 & 40-something mom in America ready.

