Mike Tomlin won't change 'for sake of change' as Steelers try to snap 4-game skid

Mike Tomlin remains open to making changes in personnel and on his coaching staff as the Pittsburgh Steelers take a four-game losing streak into their game Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He just won’t use public pressure to influence his decision.

“I don’t intend to change for the sake of changing — to shoot a hostage, if you will,” Tomlin said Tuesday at his weekly news conference. “Or anything of that nature. If change produces better outcomes or seemingly produces better outcomes or will put us in position to produce better outcomes, I’m open to it.”

Tomlin faced more questions about whether any changes are forthcoming two days after the Steelers suffered the most lopsided defeat in his 16-year tenure, a 38-3 loss at Buffalo.

The problems were multifaceted in the 35-point loss. The Steelers allowed 552 yards, the second-most in a game during Tomlin’s tenure. And the offense, in rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett’s first start, was held to three points for the first time since the 2019 season opener.

The offense is averaging 15.4 points per game, which is ranked No. 30 in the league and is nearly five points fewer than the Steelers averaged last season in Matt Canada’s first year as offensive coordinator.

The Steelers have six offensive touchdowns in five games. They are the only team in the NFL without a receiver catching a touchdown pass, and Najee Harris is averaging 3.2 yards per carry for a running game that continues to spin its wheels.

Asked about his level of confidence in the offense to improve under Canada’s play-calling, Tomlin said, “I’m confident, but confidence means very little. It’s what is on tape. We understand that. … That is where I’m at right now. I’m not changing for the sake of change. It’s changing if I feel it produces a desired outcome in any area.

“We’re looking at those things. We’re open to those things but not in an effort to quell the masses or anything of that nature.”

Tomlin’s specialty is defense — he was a defensive coordinator before becoming head coach in 2007 — and he has had a hand in the defensive strategy and play-calling for several years. But he also hasn’t ruled out taking on a bigger role on the offensive side of the ball.

“I’m not running and hiding,” he said. “I’m highly involved in the offense as well, and I have been.”

The Steelers defense, which has been without star outside linebacker T.J. Watt for the past four weeks, is ranked No. 30 in total defense and tied for No. 30 in passing defense. The Steelers have recorded three sacks in four games without Watt and hit Bills quarterback Josh Allen just once Sunday.

With the Steelers preparing to face the 3-2 Buccaneers and 45-year-old quarterback Tom Brady, Tomlin may have to use a patchwork secondary for the second game in a row. Strong safety Terrell Edmunds will be in concussion protocol for the second week in a row, and he is joined by cornerback Levi Wallace, who exited in the second quarter against Buffalo.

Cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon is dealing with a hamstring injury that has kept him out the past two weeks, and cornerback Cameron Sutton left the loss to Buffalo with a hamstring injury. The Steelers finished the game with James Pierre and Josh Jackson as the starting cornerbacks, while second-year defensive back Tre Norwood played every snap at safety.

“With situations such as the secondary, there will be backups that will have an opportunity to play, and we have to get them ready to play,” Tomlin said.

At a team meeting Monday, Tomlin told his players that a “quick fix” wasn’t in the cards for the Steelers.

“We’re not going to cure our ills in one or a couple good days, or a good plan or a good performance for that matter,” he said. “In the state that we’re in, we’ve got to put our heads down and work hard and diligently and stay together for an extended period of time as we grind our way back to respectability.”

“We didn’t dig ourselves into this circumstance in one day,” Tomlin continued, “and we’re not going to dig ourselves out of this circumstance in one day or one performance.”