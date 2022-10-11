ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grayson Howard's Dominant Formula

By Evan Crowell
Gamecock Digest
 2 days ago

South Carolina inside linebacker commit Grayson Howard is compiling a storybook senior season, but what's his recipe for success?

Inside linebacker Grayson Howard isn't a new face for those acquainted with South Carolina football. Howard committed over the summer and has been one of the most vocal pledges the program has had .

Unfortunately, fans don't realize how impactful he is on the football field. The personal evaluation is elite, as his desire and work ethic speak for themselves. However, he is an SEC-level football player putting together a historic senior campaign.

Howard has logged 93 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, six forced fumbles, and four sacks through five games. His sheer statistical dominace has the nation raving, as he is doing it in Jacksonville, Florida, a hotbed for recruiting. That begs the question: what is he doing?

Violence At All Times

Howard isn't someone who talks on social media and fails to back it up . In fact, he's even more aggressive than you are imagining. He has no problem taking out pulling offensive linemen with powerful hands, often blowing them back into the ball carrier.

His hand-eye coordination allows him to get punc quickly before resetting and finding the ball carrier. Furthermore, he generates power from his lower half to explode into gaps, adding that much more physicality to his game.

However, Howard doesn't get ahead of his skis. He plays with concerted effort and violence, because playing too quickly can get you out of sorts. Instead, he calmly sorts through things at the line of scrimmage before making his move.

Quick Twitch Athlete

Andrew Jackson High School plays Howard at MIKE linebacker, allowing him freedom to do a variety of things. He has full control pre-snap, and once he decides what he sees, he quickly makes a read.

Howard possesses an elite first step that allows him to get through tight gaps. His high school occasionally walks him up towards the line of scrimmage, and he gets the power to blow throught the A-gap if he wants.

While his top-end speed isn't electric, it's more than enough for an off-ball linebacker at the collegiate level. He gets to his top speed quickly and has sound lateral agility, which is all you need from that spot.

Refined Football Player

Athletic traits can only take you so far; football moves fast , so you must know what you're looking at and play with optimal technique to make an impact. Howard prioritizes positioning himself pre-snap to ensure success when the ball goes live.

He plays in a low stance and does a nice job shuffling down the line of scrimmage. You can see him deciphering offenses before making his move, a clear indicator of someone who knows football.

Howard does everything right from a technical standpoint; sometimes he has a tendency to tackle high, but that can be coached out in college. For now, he does a fantastic job of ensuring he's in position to make a play.

