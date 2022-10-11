ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 3 Ohio State RB Henderson hurt against Michigan State

By Associated Press
 2 days ago
No. 3 Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson limped off the field with an apparent right leg injury against Michigan State on Saturday.

With an abundance of caution, coach Ryan Day kept him on the sideline.

"If it was a different game, he probably would've come back in," Day said after the Buckeyes beat the Spartans 49-20.

Henderson was hit hard by cornerback Charles Brantley in the third quarter. After initially trying to stay on the field, Henderson tapped his helmet to signal to the sideline that he was hurt.

Henderson was evaluated by the team's medical staff in a covered tent behind its sideline. He missed the previous game with an injury and his replacement, Miyan Williams, ran for five touchdowns. Williams and receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba did not make the trip to Michigan State due to an injury.

Earlier, Spartans safety Jaden Mangham was taken to a hospital for evaluation after being carted off the field with an injury.

"Jaden Mangham was in the locker room with us just now with his teammates," coach Mel Tucker said.

Mangham appeared to take the brunt of a collision when he tackled Henderson late in the first quarter.

Mangham, a freshman, was put on a backboard and placed on the back of a cart, where Henderson gave him an encouraging tap. As the cart approached the tunnel, Mangham flashed a thumbs up for the cheering crowd.

Henderson, who is from Bingham Farms, Michigan, has been playing a larger role with Ohio State this season since standout safety Xavier Henderson was hurt in the opener.

Comments / 1

 

