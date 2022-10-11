ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richfield, WI

NASCAR driver Josh Bilicki on colliding with Sargento sign at Road America

By Lance Allan
NBC 26 WGBA Green Bay
NBC 26 WGBA Green Bay
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OKb3P_0iUb5v4z00

"It's like a fairy tale here," NASCAR driver Josh Bilicki says.

Sometimes life imitates art.

"I think this is better," Bilicki says.

The Richfield NASCAR driver rarely crashes. But in his home state and at Road America, he did spectacularly.

"And here comes the rest of the field. They can't see!" announcer Rick Allen said. "And a lot of contact, and we see Josh Bilicki taking the Sargento billboard with him."

"I'm on TikTok. I don't even have a TikTok and I'm on TikTok!" Bilicki says. "I'm on Facebook. So I see it going viral and then a couple hours later, we're at dinner, and Sargento tags along. They changed their background picture on Facebook to the picture of me with the race car and their sign strapped to the front of it. So I'm like alright, you know, this is pretty cool. This is getting traction a lot quicker than I expected it to."

The Sargento sign on Bilicki's ride, like Ricky Bobby in Talladega Nights, win or crash spectacularly, and the sponsor is happy.

"If there's another sign out there that I can run over," Bilicki says. "You know, it's not going to be as unique as the first one though. If there's another sign out there in Watkins Glen, I can run it over. But it's not going to have the same result as this. You know, doing something for the first time is always the biggest."

For Bilicki, it's a dream come true since he's always had to hustle for sponsorship dollars.

"I started when I was young. Just knocking on doors," Bilicki says. "Sending emails. Trying to set up meetings. Having cold calls. It just took this incident for the conversation to move forward. So like I said, everything happens for a reason. You know, Wisconsin driver. Wisconsin track. Wisconsin billboard."

More than likely this is a one-race deal. But it certainly created a lasting memory full of state connections. This race season.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanBuzz

Kevin Harvick Is "So Confused" After NASCAR Slaps Stewart-Haas Racing With Another Huge Penalty

Kevin Harvick just can't understand why NASCAR keeps hitting Stewart-Haas Racing with massive penalty after massive penalty. Last week, Harvick and SHR were docked 100 points each, while crew chief Rodney Childers was fined $100,000 and suspended for four races after NASCAR officials found that Harvick's team had allegedly performed illegal modifications on his No. 4 Ford Mustang ahead of the Talladega playoff race. Harvick thought that the timing of the doled-out infractions seemed "strange" given that it came after his criticisms of NASCAR's Next Gen car.
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Tuesday's Penalty News

On Tuesday afternoon, NASCAR announced penalties for Cole Custer and his crew chief after they allegedly slowed down to help a teammate. "Penalties to Stewart-Haas Racing for Cole Custer slowing on final lap: Cole Custer crew chief Mike Shiplett indefinitely suspended. Fined $100K. Custer and team docked 50 points and Custer fined $100K," NASCAR reporter Bob Pockrass said.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
State
Wisconsin State
City
Richfield, WI
960 The Ref

NASCAR fines Stewart-Haas Racing $200K for race manipulation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — (AP) — NASCAR said a review of data and team communications showed that Stewart-Haas Racing manipulated the results of the playoff elimination race at Charlotte, an infraction that drew an additional $200,000 in fines on Tuesday. “Nothing contradicted that that was done deliberately," NASCAR senior...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Unfortunate Alex Bowman News

Alex Bowman will miss the next three NASCAR Cup Series races with a concussion he suffered at Texas Motor Speedway on September 25. Bowman and Hendrick Motorsports both released statements regarding the situation on Wednesday. Noah Gragson will continue to race in the No. 48 car in place of Bowman.
MOTORSPORTS
Sportscasting

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Spoke for the People on Sunday at the Charlotte Roval and It’s Not What NASCAR Wanted to Hear

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is known for his honesty and he gave a brutal dose of it on Sunday during the broadcast at the Roval, speaking for the fans and saying something NASCAR officials didn't want to hear. The post Dale Earnhardt Jr. Spoke for the People on Sunday at the Charlotte Roval and It’s Not What NASCAR Wanted to Hear appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX Sports

NASCAR penalizes Cole Custer, crew chief for manipulating finish Sunday

NASCAR fined Cole Custer and docked him points while indefinitely suspending his crew chief for what NASCAR viewed as an attempt to manipulate the Cup Series race finish Sunday on the Charlotte Motor Speedway road course. Custer slowed on the final lap, allowing Stewart-Haas Racing teammate Chase Briscoe to pass...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Bilicki
NBC 26 WGBA Green Bay

NBC 26 WGBA Green Bay

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Green Bay and Northeast Wisconsin news and weather from NBC 26 WGBA Green Bay, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.nbc26.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy