Is your New York license plate peeling? Here is how you can replace it for free

New York State Department of Motor Vehicles Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder has issued a reminder to vehicle owners that peeling license plates can be replaced for free.

Schroeder said there is no charge to replace peeling plates with new plates that have a new number. If you wish to replace them with new plates and keep the same number there is a $20 charge.

For those who want the next available standard plate number free of charge, you can email DMV at dmv.sm.peelingplates@dmv.ny.gov. You should include the current plate number in the subject line and the following in the body of the email:

Name as it appears on the registration

Address (Please update your address [dmv.ny.gov], if not current, prior to e-mailing your request)

City, state, ZIP code

Daytime telephone number

Peeling plate number

A photograph of the peeling plates

The DMV said a new registration/windshield sticker will be mailed along with the new license plates.

For those who want new plates with the same number, you can mail a completed application for replacement plates ( which can be found here ), a picture of the peeling plates, and a $20 check or money order payable to ‘Commissioner of Motor Vehicles’ to:

NYS DMV

6 Empire State Plaza

Room 414A

Albany, NY 12228

The DMV said a new registration and windshield sticker will be mailed separately from the plates.

"License plates showing natural aging, chips or cracks are not eligible for a free exchange. Customers wishing to exchange plates showing natural aging must pay the $28.75 replacement fee. Customers should not return peeling plates to DMV and should destroy them so they cannot be reused. When disposing of peeling plates, DMV recommends using a permanent ink marker to cross out the plate number or otherwise deface the plates," a release says.