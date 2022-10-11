Read full article on original website
FATAL SUNDAY SHOOTING IN EARLY OCTOBER AT A GOULD, ARKANSAS RESIDENCE
GOULD, AR - The Arkansas State Police is reporting that a Gould woman died on Sunday, October 2, 2022 during a domestic disturbance and shooting incident at her home where three others were wounded. Local authorities requested the Arkansas State Police to investigate the incident that occurred shortly after 8:00...
UPDATE: 1 dead, 1 injured in Wednesday 12th Street shooting
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police are investigating a Wednesday shooting in the 4400 block of 12th Street that has left one person dead and another injured. Investigators have confirmed that two people were shot in the incident, with one of the victims dying from their injuries. Officers say the shooting happened at about […]
Benton police searching for the identity of home burglar
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Police in Benton are searching for the identity of a suspect they said burglarized a home last month. The suspect's name and age are unknown but a photo of the man was captured leaving a Bass Lane residence's carport area. According to police the suspect...
Inmate found unresponsive during cell checks at Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Pulaski County Reginal Detention Facility announced Wednesday that one of their inmates was found unresponsive. On Tuesday, a deputy was orchestrating cell checks at 8: 43 p.m. until he came upon inmate Floyd Jackson. The 48-year-old man of Little Rock was found slumped over...
1 dead, 1 in stable condition following Wednesday afternoon shooting in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock police are investigating a Wednesday afternoon shooting that left one victim dead and another in stable condition. According to the Little Rock Police Department, officers responded at 4:42 p.m. to a shooting at a convenience store at 4423 W. 12th St. Once on...
LRPD: 3 people hospitalized Tuesday after dozens of shots were fired in an alley
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Three people are in the hospital Tuesday night after Little Rock Police said dozens of shots were fired in an alley. As police placed evidence markers around the scene, the number went beyond 98. One woman who lives in the area said when she arrived home, “the moment is real scary, […]
Arkansas daycare employee accused of hitting 3-year-old boy
FORREST CITY, Ark.– Parents of a 3-year-old boy in Forrest City, Arkansas are demanding answers and action after he was reportedly hit by a daycare worker. Jerrett Gray, the father of 3-year-old JaShaun Hines, said his son was, in his words, popped by a female employee at Kids for the Future Daycare Monday morning. He […]
Suspect in Bryant shooting turns himself in; gets charged with first-degree murder
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Update 5:55 p.m.:. A 31-year-old suspect accused of shooting and killing someone at a Bryant apartment complex Monday morning turned himself in, police said. According to the Bryant Police Department, Tevin Turner was arrested at the Kroger Marketplace on Interstate 30 after calling the police...
North Little Rock police K-9 Rakkie found
North Little Rock police said that they are in search of a missing K-9 officer.
Suspect arrested in Bryant apartment shooting that left one dead, investigation underway
BRYANT, Ark. — Bryant police are now investigating what authorities are calling a "deadly shooting" that happened at an apartment complex. Reports state that 31-year-old Tevin Turner has been charged with 1st-degree murder. He was taken into custody at the Kroger store on I-30 after he called 911 to turn himself in.
One dead, 3 injured in Sunday night shooting in Jacksonville
Police in Jacksonville are investigating a Sunday night shooting that left one person dead and three others injured.
23-year-old dead after shooting at apartment complex in Jacksonville; 3 others injured
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Update 5 p.m.:. A 23-year-old male was killed and three others were injured after a late Sunday evening shooting at an apartment complex in Jacksonville, police said. According to the Jacksonville Police Department, it happened some time before 10:15 p.m. at the Willowbend Apartments at...
Little Rock police demands recreational marijuana group remove ad depicting officers
The City of Little Rock last week sent a cease-and-desist letter to the group sponsoring Arkansas’ recreational marijuana ballot initiative demanding the group take down an ad the city said depicted Little Rock police officers. Responsible Growth Arkansas in a response Friday declined to remove the ad and disagreed that it contained any insignia or […] The post Little Rock police demands recreational marijuana group remove ad depicting officers appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
Woman in Little Rock home shot by stray bullet
Police were called late Sunday night after a woman said she was shot when a bullet came through her south Little Rock apartment window.
Little Rock police investigating downtown homicide early Sunday morning
Police collect evidence in the 200 block of West Fourth Street hours after a homicide at that location.
Homicide in Little Rock leaves 19-year-old dead, investigation underway
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at the 200 block of 4th street on Sunday. According to reports, when officers arrived at the scene they found a 19-year-old male with several gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to the hospital...
Jacksonville officials want real-time crime center to track crime
JACKSONVILLE, Ark. — There's just something about Jacksonville for Mayor Bob Johnson. "We really are a tight-knit community," Johnson said, smiling. As the Jacksonville native has gotten older, times have changed— that has also meant an increase in crime. "It's like a family," he said. "With the family,...
FBI’s latest crime stats show Arkansas and Little Rock getting more violent
FBI stats who violent crime in Arkansas and Little Rock is on the rise, as it is nationally.
North Little Rock police hold child safety seat check to help parents
North Little Rock police reminded parents of young children about the importance of properly installing child safety seats Sunday.
Woman in custody after armed barricade incident in North Little Rock, police say
North Little Rock police said a woman is in custody Friday after a barricade incident the day before.
