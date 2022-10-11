ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stuttgart, AR

clayconews.com

FATAL SUNDAY SHOOTING IN EARLY OCTOBER AT A GOULD, ARKANSAS RESIDENCE

GOULD, AR - The Arkansas State Police is reporting that a Gould woman died on Sunday, October 2, 2022 during a domestic disturbance and shooting incident at her home where three others were wounded. Local authorities requested the Arkansas State Police to investigate the incident that occurred shortly after 8:00...
GOULD, AR
FOX 16 News

UPDATE: 1 dead, 1 injured in Wednesday 12th Street shooting

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police are investigating a Wednesday shooting in the 4400 block of 12th Street that has left one person dead and another injured. Investigators have confirmed that two people were shot in the incident, with one of the victims dying from their injuries. Officers say the shooting happened at about […]
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Benton police searching for the identity of home burglar

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Police in Benton are searching for the identity of a suspect they said burglarized a home last month. The suspect's name and age are unknown but a photo of the man was captured leaving a Bass Lane residence's carport area. According to police the suspect...
BENTON, AR
MyArkLaMiss

Arkansas daycare employee accused of hitting 3-year-old boy

FORREST CITY, Ark.– Parents of a 3-year-old boy in Forrest City, Arkansas are demanding answers and action after he was reportedly hit by a daycare worker. Jerrett Gray, the father of 3-year-old JaShaun Hines, said his son was, in his words, popped by a female employee at Kids for the Future Daycare Monday morning. He […]
FORREST CITY, AR
#E Cleveland St#N Main St#Dwi
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Arkansas Advocate

Little Rock police demands recreational marijuana group remove ad depicting officers

The City of Little Rock last week sent a cease-and-desist letter to the group sponsoring Arkansas’ recreational marijuana ballot initiative demanding the group take down an ad the city said depicted Little Rock police officers. Responsible Growth Arkansas in a response Friday declined to remove the ad and disagreed that it contained any insignia or […] The post Little Rock police demands recreational marijuana group remove ad depicting officers appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
LITTLE ROCK, AR

