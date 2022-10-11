ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dauphin County, PA

Car Turned Gas Leak Sparks Vehicle Fire On PA RT 225

By Jillian Pikora
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2soWEU_0iUb4ylN00
The aftermath of the crash, turned gas leak, turn car fire. Photo Credit: Dauphin County Hazardous Materials Response Team

A gas leak caused a car fire on Pennsylvania Route 225 on Monday, Oct. 10, authorities say.

Emergency crews were called to a car crash that caused a gas leak, sparking a vehicle fire, according to Dauphin County Hazardous Materials Response Team.

The incident happened in the early evening along the PA RT 225 North heading towards Halifax. near Rt. 225 N. towards Halifax.

The car had crashed into a guardrail, puncturing the tank and quickly engulfing the car in flames, authorities say.

Crews cleared the scene in about an hour although it did cause some traffic delays in the area.

No injuries were reported.

