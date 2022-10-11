Read full article on original website
What’s the Most Popular Road Sign in Washington State To Steal?
What Are The Most Popular Road Signs That Get Stolen Each Year In Washington?. If you've ever been driving down the street and seen a road sign that's been bent, spray-painted, or otherwise damaged, you may have wondered who would do such a thing. Believe it or not, there are...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Wenatchee homicide suspect arrested in Walla Walla
WALLA WALLA – Members of the Walla Walla Regional Drug Gang Task Force, Columbia River Drug Task Force, and the U.S. Marshal’s Service arrested Javier Valdez, 27, on the 300 block of North Ninth Avenue in Walla Walla at 5 p.m. Tuesday. Valdez was wanted in connection to...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Suspect identified in Kennewick homicide
KENNEWICK – Detectives from the Kennewick Police Department have identified a suspect in the murder of Brandy Ebanez, 34, of Kennewick. Her remains were found by a fisherman in the Columbia River on Sept. 27. The suspect was known to Ebanez and has been taken into custody in Oregon...
Two Washington men arrested for actions during Jan. 6 Capitol breach
TACOMA, Wash. — Two men from the state of Washington were arrested on Wednesday for their actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. The two men arrested were 40-year-old Richard Slaughter from Orting, and 20-year-old Caden Paul Gottfried. Gottfried is the stepson of Slaughter. Gottfried was charged with assaulting, resisting or impeding law enforcement officers,...
Faking Accidents for Money Could Get Kennewick Man 95 Years
Officials with the US Attorney's Office for the District of Eastern WA (Federal) say a Kennewick man will learn how many years he will spend in prison when he is sentenced in January of 2023. Man pleads guilty to conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, actual wire fraud, and...
nbcrightnow.com
Woman found in river was pregnant, wrapped, bound; suspect in custody
KENNEWICK, Wash.- UPDATE: 10-12-22 A suspect in the murder of 34 year old Brandy Ebanez, whose body was found in the Columbia River on September, 27, has been arrested in Oregon. According to Benton County Superior Court documents an off-duty Kennewick Police Officer found Ebanez's body covered in plastic sheeting...
Suspect Caught in Kennewick Woman’s Murder-Body Found in River
The search for a suspect in the murder of a Kennewick woman has gone to Oregon. Suspect arrested, awaiting extradition to Benton County. Lt. Aaron Klem of the Kennewick Police Department, by way of Sgt. Joe Santoy has released new information on the homicide of 34-year-old Brandy Ebanez. The 34-year-old...
KREM
Central Washington police officer shot in Yakima County
A Sunnyside police officer was shot on Monday night. The officer is now being treated at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.
nbcrightnow.com
Semi rollover spills apples
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. - A crash between a truck and a semi trailer at the interception of SR 24 and SR 240 has left SR 24 completely blocked in both directions with apples covering the road.
6 wolves poisoned in northeast Washington, reward offered
The Washington state Department of Fish and Wildlife says toxicology reports show six wolves found dead this year in the state's northeast region were poisoned.
The 9 Strangest Street Names That Exist in Washington State
Here Are Some Of The Weirdest Street Names In Washington State. Driving down the street, you see all sorts of different street names. Most of them are named after things like presidents, important landmarks, or local figures. But every now and then, you'll see a street name that makes you do a double-take.
Teenage Hiker Falls To Their Death After Slipping At Waterfall
Authorities don't suspect any foul play in the young hiker's death.
23 years later, WSP & Pasco Police honor Trooper who died in line of duty
PASCO, Wash. — It’s been 23 years since Trooper Jim Saunders of the Washington State Patrol was killed while on duty in the Tri-Cities. To honor his life and legacy, people gathered at his memorial in Pasco and paid respects. Trooper Saunders was killed on October 7, 1999,...
Millions in Washington may have accidentally enrolled in a subscription service
Have you seen pre-checked boxes when making an online purchase? You may have accidentally enrolled in a subscription service according to new data.
nbcrightnow.com
Wildfire ready neighbors expands across Central Washington
RONALD, Wash.- Washington State Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz joined residents, community leaders, and local fire districts to announce the full expansion of Wildfire Ready Neighbors throughout Kittitas, Klickitat, and Okanogan Counties. According to a WA Department of Natural Resources press release, the Wildfire Ready Neighbors initiative provides homeowners,...
Can You Name The Oldest Town In Washington State?
Washington State is full of history! If you’re a fan of old things, then you’ll love this blog post. We’re going to explore the oldest town in Washington State. Spoiler alert: it’s not Seattle!. Washington State is home to a lot of history. From the first...
2,000 fentanyl pills, 2 rifles & cash seized in raid of an Othello man’s home
OTHELLO, Wash. — Mass quantities of dangerous fentanyl pills were among the items seized when deputies raided a home in Adams County on Monday night. According to a social media post from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, a team operating out of their region served a search warrant at a residence on the 600-block of Wagon Rd in Othello. They...
Chronicle
New Details Emerge in Eviction Efforts and Arrest of Man Accused of Shooting State Patrol Trooper
Investigators say that in the days and weeks before a Washington State Patrol trooper was shot, local police, a neighbor and a property management company were concerned about the potential for violence if Brandon D. O'Neel was evicted. O'Neel, 37, was not home Sept. 22 when deputies arrived to evict...
KGW
Humpback whale found dead in Washington was one of two likely struck by ship this month
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wash — A humpback whale found dead on the Washington coast earlier this month showed "clear indications of blunt force trauma" that researchers believe is the result of a ship strike. The humpback was first reported on Jefferson County's Ruby Beach on Oct. 5. It is one...
Washington State Has Fewest Acres Burned In Decade
(Olympia, WA) -- Washington's wildfire season was the lightest in a decade. Just over 140-thousand acres burned. However, 2020 and 2021 were the second and third-worst fire seasons in the state's history. Washington Commissioner of Public Lands Hillary Franz says a combination of DNR equipment, aerial firefighting assets, personnel along with a wet and rainy spring helped keep the number of acres burned to a ten-year low.
