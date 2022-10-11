ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Wenatchee homicide suspect arrested in Walla Walla

WALLA WALLA – Members of the Walla Walla Regional Drug Gang Task Force, Columbia River Drug Task Force, and the U.S. Marshal’s Service arrested Javier Valdez, 27, on the 300 block of North Ninth Avenue in Walla Walla at 5 p.m. Tuesday. Valdez was wanted in connection to...
WALLA WALLA, WA
Suspect identified in Kennewick homicide

KENNEWICK – Detectives from the Kennewick Police Department have identified a suspect in the murder of Brandy Ebanez, 34, of Kennewick. Her remains were found by a fisherman in the Columbia River on Sept. 27. The suspect was known to Ebanez and has been taken into custody in Oregon...
KENNEWICK, WA
Two Washington men arrested for actions during Jan. 6 Capitol breach

TACOMA, Wash. — Two men from the state of Washington were arrested on Wednesday for their actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. The two men arrested were 40-year-old Richard Slaughter from Orting, and 20-year-old Caden Paul Gottfried. Gottfried is the stepson of Slaughter. Gottfried was charged with assaulting, resisting or impeding law enforcement officers,...
TACOMA, WA
Woman found in river was pregnant, wrapped, bound; suspect in custody

KENNEWICK, Wash.- UPDATE: 10-12-22 A suspect in the murder of 34 year old Brandy Ebanez, whose body was found in the Columbia River on September, 27, has been arrested in Oregon. According to Benton County Superior Court documents an off-duty Kennewick Police Officer found Ebanez's body covered in plastic sheeting...
Semi rollover spills apples

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. - A crash between a truck and a semi trailer at the interception of SR 24 and SR 240 has left SR 24 completely blocked in both directions with apples covering the road.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
Wildfire ready neighbors expands across Central Washington

RONALD, Wash.- Washington State Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz joined residents, community leaders, and local fire districts to announce the full expansion of Wildfire Ready Neighbors throughout Kittitas, Klickitat, and Okanogan Counties. According to a WA Department of Natural Resources press release, the Wildfire Ready Neighbors initiative provides homeowners,...
OKANOGAN COUNTY, WA
Washington State Has Fewest Acres Burned In Decade

(Olympia, WA) -- Washington's wildfire season was the lightest in a decade. Just over 140-thousand acres burned. However, 2020 and 2021 were the second and third-worst fire seasons in the state's history. Washington Commissioner of Public Lands Hillary Franz says a combination of DNR equipment, aerial firefighting assets, personnel along with a wet and rainy spring helped keep the number of acres burned to a ten-year low.
WASHINGTON STATE
102.7 KORD plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

