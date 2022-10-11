ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
erienewsnow.com

Preparing for the First Snowfall of the Season

ERIE, Pa. (Erie News Now) – Winter is set to make its return soon, which means it’s time to dig the snow blowers out of storage and get them serviced. Officials at Wagner’s Mower and Plow Sales and Services gave advice on what things to look for when getting your snow blower serviced.
ERIE, PA
YourErie

New murals continue to decorate downtown Erie

Artwork continues to decorate Erie as residents can now see three new murals in the community. A mural, part of the Purposeful Placemaking Initiative, can be seen along East 11th and Reed streets, highlighting aspects of the community. When asked by residents what they would like to represent them, they responded with, “We just want […]
ERIE, PA
yourdailylocal.com

2022 Trick or Treat Hours

WARREN, Pa. – Here are the Trick or Treat hours for municipalities around Warren County. *Will be updated as more times are released. If you know of a Trick or Treat (or Trunk or Treat) event that we don’t have listed, please email us the information at news@yourdailylocal.com.
WARREN COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Factory Fire Likely Started By Homeless, Vagrants Seeking Shelter

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Concerns surrounding the rising homeless population in Jamestown continue, with investigators suspecting an early morning factory fire was started by homeless or vagrants seeking shelter from the elements. Around 7 a.m. Thursday the Jamestown Fire Department responded to the old Crawford Furniture Atlas...
JAMESTOWN, NY
erienewsnow.com

PennDOT's Winter Preparations are Underway

The transition from the summer to the winter is underway in the northwest region of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT). All the counties included in District 1 have started doing preventative maintenance, mounting plows on the dump trucks, prepping other equipment, and stockpiling salt, and anti-skid and other materials and the coming winter season.
WARREN COUNTY, PA
Washington Examiner

Black community faith leaders in Pennsylvania drive purpose and opportunity

ERIE, Pennsylvania — Michael Hooks was standing outside the construction site for a new bank along Parade Street in downtown Erie with Bishop Dwayne Brock and Donald Crenshaw. It had been a long time since a small community bank had opened up here to serve the predominantly black neighborhood...
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie fire crews respond to multi-unit fire along Buffalo Road

The Erie Fire Department responded to a multi-unit fire along Buffalo Road on Tuesday. Crews responded to that fire in the 1900 block of Buffalo Road just before 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. When crews arrived on the scene, they found fire coming from one of the units and heavy smoke coming from the other. The fire […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Steelhead fishing season begins in Erie Co.

Steelhead season is underway in Erie, and fisherman from all over took to the waters while businesses expected a big bump in their sales. Fishermen from near and far came to Erie to fish for steelheads. This results in an expected business boom for Poor Richard’s Bait and Tackle. Fishermen were shoulder to shoulder along Walnut […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Summit Twp. Sam’s Club employee dies following work accident

An employee at the Summit Township Sam’s Club died after being hit by a loading dock door. Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook confirmed Benjamin Knight Jr., 20, died at UPMC Hamot on Oct. 7. The incident happened on Sept. 30 when Cook said a spring broke in a rolling overhead door, causing it to fall […]
ERIE, PA
explore venango

Police Seeking Information Related to Vandalism in Oil City

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking the public for information regarding an incident of vandalism in the area of Cedar Avenue in Oil City. According to a release issued on Tuesday, October 11, Oil City Police are investigating a vandalism case that occurred on Monday, October 10, around 11:00 p.m.
OIL CITY, PA
explore venango

Family of 7 Displaced in Franklin Residential Fire

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A family of seven was displaced after their home on Meadville Pike went up in flames on Saturday afternoon. According to a press release issued by the Franklin Fire Department, units were dispatched to a structural house fire at 169 Meadville Pike, in Franklin, Venango County, at 1:12 p.m. on Saturday, October 8.
FRANKLIN, PA
erienewsnow.com

Police Raid Summit Twp. Farm, Seize 200 Animals

For the first time Saturday night, Ruth Thompson of the ANNA Shelter found a moment to breathe today, still sorting through logistics after a massive rescue effort this weekend. "Absolutely one of the worst places I have ever been," she said. Late Saturday, police raided a home on Edinboro Road...
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Crawford County Seeks to Update Comprehensive Plan

Crawford County is getting ready to begin the process of updating its 2014 Comprehensive Plan. The comprehensive plan is a long-range effort to guide land use and development policies throughout all kinds of communities within the county. The County is seeking the professional services of a consultant to aid in...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Channellock in Meadville celebrates local investments with state officials

It’s Manufacturing Week in Pennsylvania and state officials celebrated local investments by touring Channellock on Tuesday. More than 300 family-sustaining jobs will stay in Crawford County. A manufacturing company in Meadville, Channellock, received about $3 million from a funding proposal. It’s part of Governor Tom Wolf’s investment in the industry. The investment is to help […]
MEADVILLE, PA

