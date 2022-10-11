Read full article on original website
erienewsnow.com
Preparing for the First Snowfall of the Season
ERIE, Pa. (Erie News Now) – Winter is set to make its return soon, which means it’s time to dig the snow blowers out of storage and get them serviced. Officials at Wagner’s Mower and Plow Sales and Services gave advice on what things to look for when getting your snow blower serviced.
New murals continue to decorate downtown Erie
Artwork continues to decorate Erie as residents can now see three new murals in the community. A mural, part of the Purposeful Placemaking Initiative, can be seen along East 11th and Reed streets, highlighting aspects of the community. When asked by residents what they would like to represent them, they responded with, “We just want […]
yourdailylocal.com
2022 Trick or Treat Hours
WARREN, Pa. – Here are the Trick or Treat hours for municipalities around Warren County. *Will be updated as more times are released. If you know of a Trick or Treat (or Trunk or Treat) event that we don’t have listed, please email us the information at news@yourdailylocal.com.
erienewsnow.com
Factory Fire Likely Started By Homeless, Vagrants Seeking Shelter
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Concerns surrounding the rising homeless population in Jamestown continue, with investigators suspecting an early morning factory fire was started by homeless or vagrants seeking shelter from the elements. Around 7 a.m. Thursday the Jamestown Fire Department responded to the old Crawford Furniture Atlas...
erienewsnow.com
Kitchen Tune Up Erie Works to Quickly Remodel Homes: Giving You the Business
Remodeling rooms in a home could get costly, but there's a lot of options out there. One Erie couple is hoping their new business will help families and business owners provide a tune up to their kitchens in just day, and without spending thousands of dollars. "Whatever you have in...
erienewsnow.com
PennDOT's Winter Preparations are Underway
The transition from the summer to the winter is underway in the northwest region of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT). All the counties included in District 1 have started doing preventative maintenance, mounting plows on the dump trucks, prepping other equipment, and stockpiling salt, and anti-skid and other materials and the coming winter season.
Washington Examiner
Black community faith leaders in Pennsylvania drive purpose and opportunity
ERIE, Pennsylvania — Michael Hooks was standing outside the construction site for a new bank along Parade Street in downtown Erie with Bishop Dwayne Brock and Donald Crenshaw. It had been a long time since a small community bank had opened up here to serve the predominantly black neighborhood...
Erie fire crews respond to multi-unit fire along Buffalo Road
The Erie Fire Department responded to a multi-unit fire along Buffalo Road on Tuesday. Crews responded to that fire in the 1900 block of Buffalo Road just before 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. When crews arrived on the scene, they found fire coming from one of the units and heavy smoke coming from the other. The fire […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
223 Live Animals Removed from Erie County Farm After Discovery of Gruesome Burn Pile
ERIE CO., Pa. (EYT)— Pennsylvania State Police troopers seized over 200 animals including dogs, cats, pigs, chickens, ducks, and pigeons after receiving a report of cruelty to animals at a farm on Edinboro Road in Summit Township, Erie County Saturday night. Troopers were alerted to the conditions by The...
Steelhead fishing season begins in Erie Co.
Steelhead season is underway in Erie, and fisherman from all over took to the waters while businesses expected a big bump in their sales. Fishermen from near and far came to Erie to fish for steelheads. This results in an expected business boom for Poor Richard’s Bait and Tackle. Fishermen were shoulder to shoulder along Walnut […]
Erie School District parents concerned about busy intersection with no crossing guard
A busy intersection along the Bayfront Parkway is causing concern for parents as children continue crossing the roads without a crossing guard present. A child’s parent in the Erie School District said a crossing guard patrolled the intersection before the pandemic, but only after she said she called the police department numerous times. Kara Easly, […]
Summit Twp. Sam’s Club employee dies following work accident
An employee at the Summit Township Sam’s Club died after being hit by a loading dock door. Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook confirmed Benjamin Knight Jr., 20, died at UPMC Hamot on Oct. 7. The incident happened on Sept. 30 when Cook said a spring broke in a rolling overhead door, causing it to fall […]
Millcreek Supervisors approve resolution for Presque Isle Gateway Plan
Millcreek Township Supervisors are motioning to approve a resolution that they say will beautify the area around Presque Isle State Park. Millcreek Supervisors are hoping the Presque Isle Gateway Plan will go into effect within the next few years after thorough planning over the last six to seven years. Millcreek Township Supervisors motioned to approve […]
City council unveils $60 million plan to clean up five brownfield projects
Erie City Council unveiled a proposed $60 million project to transform five areas in the city. They met on Tuesday to strategize their next move, and several properties were a talking point for the city council. They hope that they can reinvest in Erie and improve communities, following the cleanup. Erie City Council discussed plans […]
explore venango
Police Seeking Information Related to Vandalism in Oil City
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking the public for information regarding an incident of vandalism in the area of Cedar Avenue in Oil City. According to a release issued on Tuesday, October 11, Oil City Police are investigating a vandalism case that occurred on Monday, October 10, around 11:00 p.m.
explore venango
Family of 7 Displaced in Franklin Residential Fire
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A family of seven was displaced after their home on Meadville Pike went up in flames on Saturday afternoon. According to a press release issued by the Franklin Fire Department, units were dispatched to a structural house fire at 169 Meadville Pike, in Franklin, Venango County, at 1:12 p.m. on Saturday, October 8.
OHSA investigating Summit Twp. Sam’s Club after employee’s death
An employee’s death at the Summit Township Sam’s Club is now being investigated by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OHSA). Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook confirmed Benjamin Knight Jr., 20, died at UPMC Hamot on Oct. 5. The incident happened on Sept. 30 when Cook said a spring broke in a rolling overhead door […]
erienewsnow.com
Police Raid Summit Twp. Farm, Seize 200 Animals
For the first time Saturday night, Ruth Thompson of the ANNA Shelter found a moment to breathe today, still sorting through logistics after a massive rescue effort this weekend. "Absolutely one of the worst places I have ever been," she said. Late Saturday, police raided a home on Edinboro Road...
erienewsnow.com
Crawford County Seeks to Update Comprehensive Plan
Crawford County is getting ready to begin the process of updating its 2014 Comprehensive Plan. The comprehensive plan is a long-range effort to guide land use and development policies throughout all kinds of communities within the county. The County is seeking the professional services of a consultant to aid in...
Channellock in Meadville celebrates local investments with state officials
It’s Manufacturing Week in Pennsylvania and state officials celebrated local investments by touring Channellock on Tuesday. More than 300 family-sustaining jobs will stay in Crawford County. A manufacturing company in Meadville, Channellock, received about $3 million from a funding proposal. It’s part of Governor Tom Wolf’s investment in the industry. The investment is to help […]
