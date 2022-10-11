Read full article on original website
Generals are often criticised for fighting the last war. What about central bankers who seem unable to grasp the lessons of the last emergency, still less to anticipate the next one? By putting central banks in charge of the response to the current crisis, governments risk a worldwide recession precipitated by excessive rate rises.
Cat waives retirement policy to retain CEO
Caterpillar’s board of directors has asked chairman and CEO Jim Umpleby to continue his leadership of the world’s largest construction equipment manufacturer when he turns 65 in February 2023. The board voted in favour of waiving the company’s traditional policy, which would have required him to retire at...
Leguan introduces new distributor in Switzerland
The Finnish spider lift manufacturer Leguan Lifts is realigning its distributor base in Switzerland. Gujer Landmaschinen, which has been selling parent company Avant loaders for 28 years, is now taking over the distributorship of Leguan aerial platforms for Switzerland too. With Gujer Landmaschinen, Leguan Lifts said it gains a partner which is well known throughout Switzerland in the municipal, construction and agricultural machinery sectors.
JLG to launch electric booms at Bauma
JLG has announced that it will be present at Bauma on partner Hinowa’s stand where it will launch the renewed version of its EC Series. The company had announced previously that it would not have a standalone booth at Bauma, and today confirmed that it will appear with Hinowa with two new models.
