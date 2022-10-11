ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYS increases minimum wage for home care aides

ALBANY, N.Y. — Home care aides will soon see an increase in their paycheck. The New York State Department of Labor (NYSDOL) announced Thursday that the minimum wage for home care aides is increasing. The change went into effect on October 1, 2022. The minimum wage for home care...
New York's gun law gets a reprieve from federal appeals court

NEW YORK — A federal appeals court on Wednesday allowed New York to continue enforcing its new gun law as it considers a lower court ruling that would block key provisions. The decision from the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals came six days after a federal district judge in Syracuse declared multiple portions of the law unconstitutional and placed a temporary hold on them.
Peak fall colors arrive across upstate New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. — And all of a sudden, peak fall color has arrived to portions of Western New York and much of upstate New York. In the latest update of the ILOVENY Fall Foliage Map for Oct. 12 to 18, near peak to peak fall colors have taken over more than half the state. Specifically, eight regions that should have vibrant fall colors for the next week or two.
Evans Police investigate person found in Lake Erie

ANGOLA, N.Y. — EVANS, NY -- Town of Evans Police are investigating an incident in which a person was pulled from Lake Erie near Lake Erie Beach Park in Angola. First responders were called to the scene just after 2 p.m. Saturday after the man was pulled out of the water. People at the beach tried to resuscitate him until police and fire officials took over.
ANGOLA, NY
Sheriff, District Attorney searching for motive in triple murder-suicide

CLARENCE, N.Y. — Erie County's sheriff and district attorney released new details on a triple murder-suicide that occurred Thursday in Clarence and Newstead. Erie County Sheriff John Garcia said Friday that deputies responded to a 911 call just after 10:30 a.m. on Oct.r 6. They were called to investigate three deaths — two women were found dead at two different homes in Clarence, and a man was killed at an outdoor shooting range in Newstead.
CLARENCE, NY
Congressman Higgins announces more than $3.5 million in federal money to address WNY teacher shortage

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Millions of dollars in federal funding is coming to Western New York to help address the ongoing teacher shortage in the region. Congressman Brian Higgins (NY-26) announced the University at Buffalo is receiving a three-year grant totaling $3,564,905. The money is funded by the U.S. Department of Education and awarded through the Supporting Effective Educator Development (SEED) program.
BUFFALO, NY
