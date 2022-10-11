BUFFALO, N.Y. — And all of a sudden, peak fall color has arrived to portions of Western New York and much of upstate New York. In the latest update of the ILOVENY Fall Foliage Map for Oct. 12 to 18, near peak to peak fall colors have taken over more than half the state. Specifically, eight regions that should have vibrant fall colors for the next week or two.

POLITICS ・ 16 HOURS AGO