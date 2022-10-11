Read full article on original website
Related
NYS increases minimum wage for home care aides
ALBANY, N.Y. — Home care aides will soon see an increase in their paycheck. The New York State Department of Labor (NYSDOL) announced Thursday that the minimum wage for home care aides is increasing. The change went into effect on October 1, 2022. The minimum wage for home care...
New York's gun law gets a reprieve from federal appeals court
NEW YORK — A federal appeals court on Wednesday allowed New York to continue enforcing its new gun law as it considers a lower court ruling that would block key provisions. The decision from the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals came six days after a federal district judge in Syracuse declared multiple portions of the law unconstitutional and placed a temporary hold on them.
Peak fall colors arrive across upstate New York
BUFFALO, N.Y. — And all of a sudden, peak fall color has arrived to portions of Western New York and much of upstate New York. In the latest update of the ILOVENY Fall Foliage Map for Oct. 12 to 18, near peak to peak fall colors have taken over more than half the state. Specifically, eight regions that should have vibrant fall colors for the next week or two.
11 fallen firefighters across New York honored, including one from WNY
ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Governor Kathy Hochul honored 11 fallen firefighters during the 25th annual NYS Fallen Firefighters Memorial Ceremony in Albany Tuesday. Among those honored was Getzville Firefighter Irving A. Isenberg. Isenberg was a longtime firefighter and former chief for Getzville. He was only 55-years-old when he...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Roswell Park's new mobile lung cancer screening unit hits the road
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Western New York now has a new weapon in the fight against cancer. Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center's new mobile lung cancer screening unit is the first of its kind of New York State, aimed at helping to fight, detect, and even prevent the disease. "Eddy"...
How Long Island Shooting Could Impact Lee Zeldin’s Gubernatorial Campaign
SUFFOLK COUNTY, N.Y. — Less than a week after speaking at the Cheektowaga Police Department about violent crime and bail reform, Lee Zeldin stood outside of his house Sunday night with his family in outrage after a bullet landed 30 feet from his twin teenage daughters at their Long Island home.
Church group sues New York State on gun law restrictions
BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York State's revised concealed carry gun permit law — which was approved by Gov. Kathy Hochul and lawmakers earlier this year to address the U.S. Supreme Court ruling, which struck down the previous state law — is now facing a new legal challenge.
Evans Police investigate person found in Lake Erie
ANGOLA, N.Y. — EVANS, NY -- Town of Evans Police are investigating an incident in which a person was pulled from Lake Erie near Lake Erie Beach Park in Angola. First responders were called to the scene just after 2 p.m. Saturday after the man was pulled out of the water. People at the beach tried to resuscitate him until police and fire officials took over.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Advisory council created to reduce statewide child poverty crisis
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the launch of a new advisory council aimed at combatting child poverty. The state hopes that with the creation of this advisory council in place, a plan can be developed to cut child poverty in half in the next decade. The panel...
69-year-old man dies after house fire in Town of Cambria
NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office said a man has died after a house fire Wednesday. The sheriff’s office said it received multiple 911 calls from folks reporting a structure fire at a two-story house on Ridge Road in the Town of Cambria. Callers...
Western New Yorkers among those helping Floridians pick up pieces after Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Marialana Buscaglia is originally from Tonawanda and just moved to Fort Myers two months ago. She doesn't just see how her Florida community has changed after a Category 4 hurricane ripped through, she also hears it. "Everyday, nonstop. What I'm hearing now: army helicopters, rescue...
NY Fed Reserve Bank president talks inflation, Western New York's regional economy
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Friday marked was another down day on Wall Street as investors fear that the latest report of strong hiring by employers could cause the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates more aggressively to cool down the economy and inflation. They worry that, in turn, could trigger...
Oishei Children's Hospital president to depart for new position in Florida
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Oishei Children's Hospital is looking for a new leader after current president Allegra Jaros accepted a new job in Florida. Jaros has been named president of Wolfson Children's Hospital and Children's Health Network in Florida. She's been president of Oishei since May 2014. She previously served as the hospital's vice president and COO for eight years.
Sheriff, District Attorney searching for motive in triple murder-suicide
CLARENCE, N.Y. — Erie County's sheriff and district attorney released new details on a triple murder-suicide that occurred Thursday in Clarence and Newstead. Erie County Sheriff John Garcia said Friday that deputies responded to a 911 call just after 10:30 a.m. on Oct.r 6. They were called to investigate three deaths — two women were found dead at two different homes in Clarence, and a man was killed at an outdoor shooting range in Newstead.
Congressman Higgins announces more than $3.5 million in federal money to address WNY teacher shortage
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Millions of dollars in federal funding is coming to Western New York to help address the ongoing teacher shortage in the region. Congressman Brian Higgins (NY-26) announced the University at Buffalo is receiving a three-year grant totaling $3,564,905. The money is funded by the U.S. Department of Education and awarded through the Supporting Effective Educator Development (SEED) program.
GiGi's Playhouse awarded state grant For Down Syndrome Awareness Month
BUFFALO, N.Y. — GiGi's Playhouse is an organization whose purpose is to change the way the world views down syndrome. GiGi’s is a place where free education is offered, along with "therapeutic-based and career development programs for individuals with Down syndrome, their families, and the community, through a replicable playhouse model."
4 people dead: suspected murders, suicide being investigated by Erie County Sheriff’s Office
ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — The Erie County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspected murder and suicide involving two men at the Ten X Shooting Club outdoor range in the Town of Newstead, along with two women killed elsewhere. Undersheriff Bill Cooley says he was alerted to the killings...
2 On Your Side
Buffalo, NY
25K+
Followers
17K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Western New York local newshttps://www.wgrz.com/
Comments / 0