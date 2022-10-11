Read full article on original website
The Today Show did a segment on why people love being scared. They explained, “The moment we feel threatened, we feel increasingly more strong and powerful physically, and more intuitive emotionally. This charge to our physical and mental state is called an “adrenaline rush,” and as humans we are apparently hard-wired to be drawn to this type of feeling.”
My heart is pounding just a little bit faster because I have a whole bunch of honey sitting in hives at my house and an animal that was just spotted in Southeast Minnesota LOVES honey. Yes, it was a bear. A pretty large (and fast!) black bear and it was caught on camera about 50 miles south of Rochester and really close to Iowa.
Who doesn't love a good paranormal investigation show or a good ghost story? From 'Ghost Adventures' to 'Destination Fear' and everything in between, let's talk about times a haunted place from Minnesota has been featured on national TV shows. Growing up, we would always gather around the TV and see...
What is it about human nature when Halloween is in the air? We seek out the weird, the creepy, the macabre, all the things we avoid like the plague any other time of year. If you're in search of some spirited adventures in the tri-state area, there is no shortage of places to go. I mean, for example, time and time again, Deadwood shows up on lists of the most haunted places in the country.
The Fall colors are in full swing. And actually are hitting peak in some places. So, it might be a great idea to plan a road trip. Or, if you just want to get away over the weekend, this is a great scenic road trip while staying in Minnesota. Highway...
To the stranger that came up to me while I was eating at Texas Roadhouse in Rochester, Minnesota... It was a normal Friday night for our Rochester, Minnesota family. We went through the typical "Where do you want to eat?" conversation and finally ended up at one of our go-to places: Texas Roadhouse. What happened while we were eating was not on the menu though.
Family grows ‘flowers of the dead’ to help Minnesota honor Día de los Muertos
As you enter the greenhouse at Cala Farm, the scent of cempasuchil hits you. A handful of the 1,000 potted plants already have flowers. But by mid-October the 24-inch-tall plants will be in full bloom, sprouting flowers in orange, white, yellow and even a combined red and orange blossom. Cempasuchil,...
A "spookified" Tommy's Express Car Wash tunnel. Courtesy of Tommy's Express / Tunnel of Terror. Tommy's Express Car Wash is beckoning visitors to "prepare for the scare" as its Tunnel of Terror drive-through experience expands nationwide – with five Minnesota locations included. The "clean, scary, fun" haunted car wash...
The Farmer's Almanac says Minnesota will be a "Hibernation Zone" this winter. They are calling for a brutal winter where it's so cold that you don't want to leave your house. I hope they're wrong with their long-term forecast because it doesn't look like much fun. One of the worst...
Meteorologist Sven Sundgaard has the Friday weather briefing and forecast, which includes the possibility of three consecutive hard freezes before an anomalous wave of heat arrives in Minnesota.
Have you ever thought about owning your own business? A survey conducted a few years ago shows that most Americans have, but are afraid to take the risk. It's certainly a gamble but can be rewarding in more ways than financially. If you're ready to take the leap there's a unique business here in southeast Minnesota for sale now.
If you've been looking for the BEST decorated house in Rochester, Minnesota for Halloween, I found a place that already has over 100 inflatables in their yard! And they aren't done decorating. Check Out The Boyer Halloween Display in Rochester, Minnesota That Already Has Over 100 Inflatables Set Up!. I...
Most sane people dread Mondays like the plague. Starting that 5 day/40+ hour countdown from zero can be a bit demoralizing. More people call in sick on Mondays, more than any other day of the work week. Of course there are those people, we all know at least one, that...
Craft beers continue to grow in popularity across the country. It seems that there's a new brewery every other day and another flavor to try. For that reason it's important for any brewery to stay relevant and stay top of mind. Looks like one longtime Minnesota Brewery is helping to stay memorable by using a bit of humor on their delivery trucks.
What is your go-to comfort food? Is it pizza? If that's the first answer that comes to mind, then you are in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing pizza spots in Minnesota that serve absolutely delicious food made with only fresh and also high-quality ingredients, every day of the week.
Minnesota is playing host to royalty right now as the Queen of Norway is in the state making a visit. Her Majesty Queen Sonja of Norway will start her visit to Minnesota today, October 13th, and will be hanging around making lots of stops before leaving on Sunday, October 16th. According to a release from the Royal House of Norway, the visit is to "mark Norway’s strong ties with the Norwegian-American community in the US."
It's not every day that we can say royalty is coming to Minnesota, but the Queen of Norway is not only visiting our state but our neck of the woods in southern Minnesota!. Queen Sonja of Norway is currently in Minnesota. She's visiting multiple places during her stay. Today, Thursday, October 13th, she's meeting with Governor Walz. According to WCCO the Minnesota National Guard and the Norweigan Home Guard have been in collaboration for 50 years!
MINNEAPOLIS – Parts of the state, including Twin Cities and southwestern Minnesota, are experiencing extreme drought. To help combat this, the Department of Natural Resources is asking residents to conserve water at home. "Whether it's the height of the summer, or dead of winter, we can have drought conditions here in Minnesota," DNR Climatologist Luigi Romolo said. Right now, parts of southern Minnesota need to see 11 to 15 inches of precipitation before the end of the year. "Everybody thinks that water availability here in Minnesota is a bottomless pit, but we soon realize that it's not the case when we are faced these...
The Minnesota Pheasant hunting season starts Saturday at 9 a.m. and goes through January 1st throughout the state. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says this is one of the traditional openers that draws a lot of interest from hunters. Schmitt explains that the Central Minnesota population of pheasants is good but the best places to pheasant hunt in the state would be the southwestern and western portions. He says pheasant hunting in Minnesota is good but not quite at the level it is in South Dakota and North Dakota. Glen says western Stearns county and portions of Benton county are good spots to have success pheasant hunting.
Sipping wine outside with friends at a winery... it doesn't get much better than that. Until you add in fall colors! I would argue that fall is either my favorite or second favorite season (you can't beat the summer heat). The crisp air that's not too cold feels nice and the colors are amazing. And at these 5 wineries near Rochester, Minnesota you can take in all of the fall views.
ABOUT
Kat Kountry 105 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://krfofm.com
