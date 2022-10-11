ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harmony, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kat Kountry 105

Amazing Video Shows Black Bear Running In SE Minnesota

My heart is pounding just a little bit faster because I have a whole bunch of honey sitting in hives at my house and an animal that was just spotted in Southeast Minnesota LOVES honey. Yes, it was a bear. A pretty large (and fast!) black bear and it was caught on camera about 50 miles south of Rochester and really close to Iowa.
MINNESOTA STATE
1520 The Ticket

8 Minnesota Haunted Places Featured On Television

Who doesn't love a good paranormal investigation show or a good ghost story? From 'Ghost Adventures' to 'Destination Fear' and everything in between, let's talk about times a haunted place from Minnesota has been featured on national TV shows. Growing up, we would always gather around the TV and see...
MINNESOTA STATE
Kat Kountry 105

Absolutely Spookiest Places in South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa

What is it about human nature when Halloween is in the air? We seek out the weird, the creepy, the macabre, all the things we avoid like the plague any other time of year. If you're in search of some spirited adventures in the tri-state area, there is no shortage of places to go. I mean, for example, time and time again, Deadwood shows up on lists of the most haunted places in the country.
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Harmony, MN
Lifestyle
Local
Minnesota Government
Harmony, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
State
Minnesota State
City
Harmony, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Haunted House#Haunted Attractions#Fillmore Central School
Power 96

4 Awesome Indoor Water Parks In Minnesota

The Farmer's Almanac says Minnesota will be a "Hibernation Zone" this winter. They are calling for a brutal winter where it's so cold that you don't want to leave your house. I hope they're wrong with their long-term forecast because it doesn't look like much fun. One of the worst...
MINNESOTA STATE
Kat Kountry 105

This Super Sweet Southeast Minnesota Business Is For Sale

Have you ever thought about owning your own business? A survey conducted a few years ago shows that most Americans have, but are afraid to take the risk. It's certainly a gamble but can be rewarding in more ways than financially. If you're ready to take the leap there's a unique business here in southeast Minnesota for sale now.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Halloween
Kat Kountry 105

Hey Minnesota, Mondays Aren’t So Bad

Most sane people dread Mondays like the plague. Starting that 5 day/40+ hour countdown from zero can be a bit demoralizing. More people call in sick on Mondays, more than any other day of the work week. Of course there are those people, we all know at least one, that...
MINNESOTA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Minnesota

What is your go-to comfort food? Is it pizza? If that's the first answer that comes to mind, then you are in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing pizza spots in Minnesota that serve absolutely delicious food made with only fresh and also high-quality ingredients, every day of the week.
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 108

The Queen Of Norway Is In Minnesota, Here Is Where She Is Visiting

Minnesota is playing host to royalty right now as the Queen of Norway is in the state making a visit. Her Majesty Queen Sonja of Norway will start her visit to Minnesota today, October 13th, and will be hanging around making lots of stops before leaving on Sunday, October 16th. According to a release from the Royal House of Norway, the visit is to "mark Norway’s strong ties with the Norwegian-American community in the US."
MINNESOTA STATE
Kat Kountry 105

Why the Queen of Norway is Visiting Southern Minnesota This Week

It's not every day that we can say royalty is coming to Minnesota, but the Queen of Norway is not only visiting our state but our neck of the woods in southern Minnesota!. Queen Sonja of Norway is currently in Minnesota. She's visiting multiple places during her stay. Today, Thursday, October 13th, she's meeting with Governor Walz. According to WCCO the Minnesota National Guard and the Norweigan Home Guard have been in collaboration for 50 years!
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota DNR asks state to conserve water at home

MINNEAPOLIS – Parts of the state, including Twin Cities and southwestern Minnesota, are experiencing extreme drought. To help combat this, the Department of Natural Resources is asking residents to conserve water at home. "Whether it's the height of the summer, or dead of winter, we can have drought conditions here in Minnesota," DNR Climatologist Luigi Romolo said. Right now, parts of southern Minnesota need to see 11 to 15 inches of precipitation before the end of the year. "Everybody thinks that water availability here in Minnesota is a bottomless pit, but we soon realize that it's not the case when we are faced these...
MINNESOTA STATE
Kat Kountry 105

What You Need to Know About Pheasant Hunting in Minnesota

The Minnesota Pheasant hunting season starts Saturday at 9 a.m. and goes through January 1st throughout the state. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says this is one of the traditional openers that draws a lot of interest from hunters. Schmitt explains that the Central Minnesota population of pheasants is good but the best places to pheasant hunt in the state would be the southwestern and western portions. He says pheasant hunting in Minnesota is good but not quite at the level it is in South Dakota and North Dakota. Glen says western Stearns county and portions of Benton county are good spots to have success pheasant hunting.
MINNESOTA STATE
Kat Kountry 105

5 Wineries Near Rochester with Amazing Fall Views

Sipping wine outside with friends at a winery... it doesn't get much better than that. Until you add in fall colors! I would argue that fall is either my favorite or second favorite season (you can't beat the summer heat). The crisp air that's not too cold feels nice and the colors are amazing. And at these 5 wineries near Rochester, Minnesota you can take in all of the fall views.
ROCHESTER, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Kat Kountry 105

Faribault, MN
11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Kat Kountry 105 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://krfofm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy