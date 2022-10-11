Read full article on original website
Related
NBA World Reacts To Heartbreaking Zion Williamson News
Zion Williamson missed the entire 2021-22 season due to a foot injury. Unfortunately, all that time away from the court took a toll on him. In a recent interview with Howard Beck of Sports Illustrated, the former No. 1 pick opened up about the dark times he went through last season.
Davante Adams 'Permanently Banned' From Kansas City Establishment
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams is facing a potential suspension after he shoved a photographer who walked in front of him as Adams was walking into the locker room. The worker has reportedly filed a police report against Adams, according to a report from TMZ Sports. He allegedly...
49ers Reportedly Release Veteran Quarterback
The 49ers are reportedly letting go of a veteran quarterback in order to make room for one of their playmaking RBs on Wednesday. Per PFF's Ari Meirov, San Francisco has signed running back Tevin Coleman to the team's 53-man roster, letting go of practice squad QB Kurt Benkert in the process.
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Matthew Stafford News
The Los Angeles Rams entered the 2022 season with aspirations of winning back-to-back Super Bowls. Unfortunately, the team has struggled on the offensive side of the ball this season. Following an upset loss to the Dallas Cowboys last weekend, the Rams sit at 2-3 on the year. Most of the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Football World Reacts To Brent Musburger, Katherine Webb News
Believe it or not, Brent Musburger's comments about Katherine Webb are still being discussed to this day. Musburger, who was the play-by-play announcer for ABC's Saturday night college football game, made some controversial comments about Webb during the BCS National Championship Game between Notre Dame and Alabama. At the time,...
Former NBA Star Arrested For Allegedly Hitting His Son
Former NBA guard Ben Gordon was arrested on Monday for allegedly hitting his 10-year-old son at LaGuardia Airport, according to a report from the New York Post. Gordon was waiting for his flight to Chicago when the police arrested him. His son, meanwhile, was taken to Long Island Jewish Children's Hospital for an evaluation.
NBA・
Look: NBA World Reacts To Magic Johnson, Lakers News
Magic Johnson has finally revealed why he left the Los Angeles Lakers. Johnson, who's one of the best players in franchise history, was given an executive role with the team in 2016 when Jeanie Buss was the controlling owner of the team. He only lasted two years in that role...
Look: Golf World Reacts To Monday's Tiger Woods News
After returning to the course in 2022 following his serious car wreck, Tiger Woods continues to prepare to compete on the PGA Tour in 2023. Woods was at Spyglass Hill Golf Course in California on Monday getting in some work, and he apparently impressed Golf Channel analyst Brandel Chamblee. "Tiger...
GOLF・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Is Jealous: NFL World Reacts
Patrick Mahomes' wife saw how her husband treated Travis Kelce after the Chiefs' win on Monday Night Football. He went up to Kelce during his post-game interview and said, "I love this dude right here baby, this is my dog" before running out of the shot. Mahomes' wife, Brittany, saw...
College Football World Reacts To Troubling Ohio State News
Former Ohio State offensive tackle Kirk Barton reportedly used “improper and unauthorized access to Ohio State’s internal football video system” to steal practice tape, per documents obtained by Meet at Midfield. Barton published this information on Buckeye Scoop, the website he founded with his associate Ken Stickney...
NFL World Reacts To Disturbing Chiefs Fan News
Kansas City Chiefs fans were displeased by a controversial roughing the passer penalty that cost the team a takeaway in Monday night's game against the Las Vegas Raiders. They responded to the questionable call with classless behavior directed at the opposing team. Fans threw beer cans at Raiders players as...
Former NFL Quarterback's Son Turned Himself In Wednesday
The son of a former NFL quarterback who backed up John Elway in two Super Bowls has turned himself in following a fatal hit-and-run this month. Walter Andrew Brister IV, the son of former NFL quarterback Walter Andrew "Bubby" Brister III, has been arrested for a hit and run incident that took place in Baton Rouge near LSU. He reportedly struck a pedestrian on Saturday and turned himself in on Wednesday.
Robert Griffin III Reacts To Ron Rivera, Quarterback Controversy
Count Robert Griffin III in the group of current and former players that didn't care for Ron Rivera's comments on Monday. When asked his opinion of why he thinks other teams in the NFC East are ahead of the Commanders right now, Rivera simply responded: "Quarterback." Taking to Twitter, RGIII...
NFL World Reacts To The Aaron Rodgers Injury News
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers won't be practicing on Wednesday. Head coach Matt LaFleur spoke to the media and said that Rodgers is dealing with a thumb injury. He then added that it doesn't seem to be a big deal. It's obviously great news that Rodgers is likely to...
MLB World Reacts To John Smoltz's Performance Today
John Smoltz is on the call for FOX for the Braves-Phillies NLDS Game 1 this afternoon, serving as game analyst. Smoltz isn't exactly a fan favorite during games, and today is no different. There have been a variety of complaints about the Hall of Fame pitcher, ranging from a supposed...
NFL World Reacts To The Mike Tomlin Decision News
Ask 100 Pittsburgh Steelers fans from around the country and all 100 would say it's time to move on from offensive coordinator Matt Canada. His second season in charge of the offense has been arguably worse than the first. He struggled to put Mitchell Trubisky in position to succeed and did the same against the Buffalo Bills this weekend with Kenny Pickett.
Look: Alabama Football Star Posts A Cryptic Message
Alabama DB Eli Ricks posted a cryptic message to his Instagram story ahead of this weekend's game vs. Tennessee after limited playing time since transferring from LSU. In his story, Ricks shared a photo of himself in a Tigers uniform soundtracked by the song "Test & Recognise" by Seekae. With the lyrics:
NFL World Reacts To Monday's Tua Tagovailoa News
The Miami Dolphins were without star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for Sunday's loss to the rival New York Jets. Unfortunately, it remains unclear when he'll return. Per NFL insider Cameron Wolfe, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said he could not give an update on Tua's ongoing recovery from a severe concussion. McDaniel said that he is not yet ready to return to football activities and is being evaluated every 12-24 hours.
NFL World Reacts To Michael Irvin, Stephen A. Smith Video
Michael Irvin had a message for Stephen A. Smith following the Cowboys fourth straight win behind Cooper Rush. And to his credit, Stephen A. showed up on "First Take's" set and faced the music. The Hall of Fame receiver made it a point to be on ESPN's daily debate program...
NFL World Reacts To The Dak Prescott Unhappy News
The Dallas Cowboys have a crucial matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles coming up this weekend. However, Dak Prescott is not expected to make his return this Sunday. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said the team is preparing for Cooper Rush to start. Prescott is improving each day, but he has not been medically cleared yet.
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
629K+
Followers
79K+
Post
356M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 0