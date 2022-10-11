ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

49ers Reportedly Release Veteran Quarterback

The 49ers are reportedly letting go of a veteran quarterback in order to make room for one of their playmaking RBs on Wednesday. Per PFF's Ari Meirov, San Francisco has signed running back Tevin Coleman to the team's 53-man roster, letting go of practice squad QB Kurt Benkert in the process.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Matthew Stafford News

The Los Angeles Rams entered the 2022 season with aspirations of winning back-to-back Super Bowls. Unfortunately, the team has struggled on the offensive side of the ball this season. Following an upset loss to the Dallas Cowboys last weekend, the Rams sit at 2-3 on the year. Most of the...
Football World Reacts To Brent Musburger, Katherine Webb News

Believe it or not, Brent Musburger's comments about Katherine Webb are still being discussed to this day. Musburger, who was the play-by-play announcer for ABC's Saturday night college football game, made some controversial comments about Webb during the BCS National Championship Game between Notre Dame and Alabama. At the time,...
Former NBA Star Arrested For Allegedly Hitting His Son

Former NBA guard Ben Gordon was arrested on Monday for allegedly hitting his 10-year-old son at LaGuardia Airport, according to a report from the New York Post. Gordon was waiting for his flight to Chicago when the police arrested him. His son, meanwhile, was taken to Long Island Jewish Children's Hospital for an evaluation.
Look: Golf World Reacts To Monday's Tiger Woods News

After returning to the course in 2022 following his serious car wreck, Tiger Woods continues to prepare to compete on the PGA Tour in 2023. Woods was at Spyglass Hill Golf Course in California on Monday getting in some work, and he apparently impressed Golf Channel analyst Brandel Chamblee. "Tiger...
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Is Jealous: NFL World Reacts

Patrick Mahomes' wife saw how her husband treated Travis Kelce after the Chiefs' win on Monday Night Football. He went up to Kelce during his post-game interview and said, "I love this dude right here baby, this is my dog" before running out of the shot. Mahomes' wife, Brittany, saw...
KANSAS CITY, MO
College Football World Reacts To Troubling Ohio State News

Former Ohio State offensive tackle Kirk Barton reportedly used “improper and unauthorized access to Ohio State’s internal football video system” to steal practice tape, per documents obtained by Meet at Midfield. Barton published this information on Buckeye Scoop, the website he founded with his associate Ken Stickney...
COLUMBUS, OH
NFL World Reacts To Disturbing Chiefs Fan News

Kansas City Chiefs fans were displeased by a controversial roughing the passer penalty that cost the team a takeaway in Monday night's game against the Las Vegas Raiders. They responded to the questionable call with classless behavior directed at the opposing team. Fans threw beer cans at Raiders players as...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Former NFL Quarterback's Son Turned Himself In Wednesday

The son of a former NFL quarterback who backed up John Elway in two Super Bowls has turned himself in following a fatal hit-and-run this month. Walter Andrew Brister IV, the son of former NFL quarterback Walter Andrew "Bubby" Brister III, has been arrested for a hit and run incident that took place in Baton Rouge near LSU. He reportedly struck a pedestrian on Saturday and turned himself in on Wednesday.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NFL World Reacts To The Aaron Rodgers Injury News

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers won't be practicing on Wednesday. Head coach Matt LaFleur spoke to the media and said that Rodgers is dealing with a thumb injury. He then added that it doesn't seem to be a big deal. It's obviously great news that Rodgers is likely to...
GREEN BAY, WI
MLB World Reacts To John Smoltz's Performance Today

John Smoltz is on the call for FOX for the Braves-Phillies NLDS Game 1 this afternoon, serving as game analyst. Smoltz isn't exactly a fan favorite during games, and today is no different. There have been a variety of complaints about the Hall of Fame pitcher, ranging from a supposed...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NFL World Reacts To The Mike Tomlin Decision News

Ask 100 Pittsburgh Steelers fans from around the country and all 100 would say it's time to move on from offensive coordinator Matt Canada. His second season in charge of the offense has been arguably worse than the first. He struggled to put Mitchell Trubisky in position to succeed and did the same against the Buffalo Bills this weekend with Kenny Pickett.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Look: Alabama Football Star Posts A Cryptic Message

Alabama DB Eli Ricks posted a cryptic message to his Instagram story ahead of this weekend's game vs. Tennessee after limited playing time since transferring from LSU. In his story, Ricks shared a photo of himself in a Tigers uniform soundtracked by the song "Test & Recognise" by Seekae. With the lyrics:
MONTGOMERY, AL
NFL World Reacts To Monday's Tua Tagovailoa News

The Miami Dolphins were without star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for Sunday's loss to the rival New York Jets. Unfortunately, it remains unclear when he'll return. Per NFL insider Cameron Wolfe, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said he could not give an update on Tua's ongoing recovery from a severe concussion. McDaniel said that he is not yet ready to return to football activities and is being evaluated every 12-24 hours.
NFL
NFL World Reacts To Michael Irvin, Stephen A. Smith Video

Michael Irvin had a message for Stephen A. Smith following the Cowboys fourth straight win behind Cooper Rush. And to his credit, Stephen A. showed up on "First Take's" set and faced the music. The Hall of Fame receiver made it a point to be on ESPN's daily debate program...
NFL
NFL World Reacts To The Dak Prescott Unhappy News

The Dallas Cowboys have a crucial matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles coming up this weekend. However, Dak Prescott is not expected to make his return this Sunday. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said the team is preparing for Cooper Rush to start. Prescott is improving each day, but he has not been medically cleared yet.
NFL
