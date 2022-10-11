Poll Results Show Oklahoma Senate Races Growing Closer

A new poll indicates who Oklahomans are leaning toward in next month's general election.

In the race for U.S. Senate, Republican incumbent Sen. James Lankford leads opponents with nearly 52% in News 9's poll, while Democrat challenger Madison Horn has 40%.

Third-party candidates make up less than 2%, while another 6% said they are undecided.

Meanwhile, the race for retiring Sen. Jim Inhofe's seat appears to be tightening.

Republican Congressman Markwayne Mullin's lead over Democrat challenger Kendra Horn is just under nine points in the latest poll compared to last month, where Mullin's lead was by 12 points.

Undecideds make up less than 5% in this race.