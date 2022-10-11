Read full article on original website
4 Great Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
City of Columbus introduces potential new restrictions for food cart vendorsThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Great Fried Chicken in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
The Taylor Party returns to Columbus, bringing Taylor Swift lovers together for the third timeThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (Oct. 13-16)
The Monsters kick off their 2022-2023 season and a David Bowie celebration goes down at the Goodyear
4 Great Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you love eating burgers from time to time, I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Ohio that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
myfox28columbus.com
Pumpkin Aglow returns to Franklin Park Conservatory
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Pumpkin Aglow is back at the Franklin Park Conservatory!. The Conservatory will be filled with hundreds of hand-carved pumpkins. These family-friendly fall events offer two pumpkin houses, a spooky forest, a foggy creek and a ghostly graveyard. The Pumpkin Aglow experience takes place on the...
myfox28columbus.com
Headliner of Columbus Fashion Week runway show gives back to her native Ukraine
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Fashion meets philanthropy in Columbus this week. A Ukrainian-born clothing designer is coming back to where she grew up in Bexley. Now designer Natalia Fedner is the headliner for the Finale Runway show. Fedner’s clothing has been worn by the likes of Beyoncé, Lenny Kravitz,...
Massive Ohio home features monochrome retreat
POWELL, Ohio (WDTN) – Seated less than an hour and a half from Dayton, this Delaware County home takes stately monochrome vibes to a new level with 14,500 square feet of modern luxury. According to the real estate listing, this home at 1080 Retreat Lane in Powell, Ohio, is worth nearly $5,000,000, taking the price […]
Ohio cities with the most ghost sightings
Where do you have the best chance of seeing a ghost in Ohio?
myfox28columbus.com
'Squash Carver' creates masterpiece from thousand-pound squash and pumpkins
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Gus Smithhisler is an engineer by day and a professional squash carver by night. He started growing giant pumpkins and squash before realizing he had a natural talent for carving. Smithhisler, also known as Squashcarver on Instagram, has nearly 33,000 followers on the social media...
columbusmonthly.com
Real Columbus Wedding: Audra and Tyler Flaherty
March 18, 2022 | It sounds like something from The Office: Audra (Lemmon) and Tyler Flaherty worked together in the L Brands accounting department for nine months before Tyler decided to ask Audra out on a date. But when he finally did, the sparks flew. Two years later, on Dec....
myfox28columbus.com
Family and friends attend vigil for 15-year-old Lovely Kendricks
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Lovely Kendricks' friends and family gathered to remember her, pray, and call for change, after the 15-year-old was shot and killed on Oct. 10. “I don’t have my baby. I can’t explain that feeling," Doris Moore, Lovely's mom, said. Lovely meant the world...
myfox28columbus.com
New Barney docuseries 'I Love You, You Hate Me' explores dark side of kids show
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's been 30 years since Barney and Friends came into our lives. From the 'Clean Up' song to the 'I Love You song' the show stands for love and kindness. But not everyone considered Barney a friend. Ahead of the debut of the new, two-part...
Team That Brought You "Immersive VanGogh" is Coming for Your Wallet with "Immersive Disney"
New immersive animated experience comes to Cleveland in early 2023.
Here’s Where The First Bojangles Will Be in Ohio
Bojangles Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits will be opening the doors to its first restaurant in the Columbus metro soon. Documents were recently filed with the City of Columbus for a location at 891 Hilliard Rome Road just south of Interstate 70. According to the Franchisee and owner Jeff Rigsby the restaurant is expected to open in the spring of 2023. Rigsby is a Columbus native and announced in 2021 that he will be opening 15 locations area the metro.
The Ohio Wizard of Oz Expo is in Aurora on Oct. 15-16
CLEVELAND, Ohio - The Ohio Wizard of Oz Expo and The OZ Film Festival at the Bertram Inn and Conference Center in Aurora this weekend, October 15-16. Tickets are $14 online before the show and $18 at the door. The event, which started in 2017, was on hiatus for the...
coolcleveland.com
Take a “Tales of Terror” Walking Tour in Downtown Cleveland
For some reason, people like to be terrified at this time of year, maybe to make the first sight of themselves in last year’s winter coat a little less scary. Anyway, it’s time for Tours of Cleveland’s Tales of Terror Walking Tour, talking place Tuesday-Sunday @ 6pm, and Friday-Sunday @ 4pm Saturday October 15 through Monday October 31.
JACK Thistledown Racino to host its first-ever “Dirty Mud Run” on Oct. 30
CLEVELAND, Ohio-- JACK Thistledown Racino wants runners to saddle up to the track for its first-ever Thistledown and Dirty Mud Run on its historic racetrack. The event is in partnership with Hermes Sports & Events, a local race event company, and will take place Sunday, Oct.30, at the historic Ohio Derby.
3 Places To Get Pierogi in Ohio
If the answer is yes and you're in Ohio, you should check out these local restaurants. If you're in central Ohio, you should check out the pierogi at this restaurant. They have the classic (and delicious) potato cheddar pierogi. Their menu also features a boardwalk fries inspired pierogi (the filling includes parsley potato, malt vinegar, and sea salt); a brown butter, sweet potato, and sage pierogi; and a pork Bolognese inspired pierogi (the filling has ground pork that's been simmered with red wine, tomato, garlic, carrots, celery, chicken stock, and a bit of thyme). They also have vegan varieties like potato, sauerkraut, and mushroom; apple, fennel, and leek; and one inspired by misir wot, an Ethiopian red lentil dish.
3 Places To Get Great Fried Chicken in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. Located in Northeast Ohio, this local favorite has been offering delicious fried chicken for over 50 years. You can't go wrong with their classic 4 piece dinner, which comes with a juicy yet crispy breast, thigh, leg, and whole wing plus a tomato rice mixture called hot sauce, vinaigrette coleslaw, and fresh cut fries. If you're really hungry, go for the rooster meal, which includes eight pieces of chicken and 4 side dishes of your choice. In addition to hot sauce, coleslaw, and fries, they offer sides like mashed potatoes, apple sauce, green beans, and cottage cheese.
myfox28columbus.com
WSYX ABC 6 partners with Salvation Army for Hurricane Ian relief
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — We have all seen the damage left behind by Hurricane Ian, and many here in Central Ohio know families impacted by the storm. That’s why WSYX ABC 6 is teaming up with the Salvation Army in Central Ohio for an ABC 6 Day of Giving on Wednesday.
myfox28columbus.com
Toys R Us, Macy's partner to bring popular toy store back to life
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Call it a comeback. Toys R Us has been taking its first steps toward returning to life thanks to a new partnership with another retail giant. Dozens of Macy's stores across America already have a Toys R Us section, with several dozen more on the way. You can see the lists of active and soon-to-open stores here.
cleveland19.com
‘We’re being hit hard’: Cleveland mother looks for hope after losing 3 sons since 2016
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland mother shared her story after losing three sons just years apart. She wants other mothers to know they’re not alone. “I was blessed with seven children, today I have four. I had five boys and two girls, now I have two boys.”. Rosalind...
