myfox28columbus.com
C.J. Stroud named Maxwell Award Player of the Week after 6 TD performance
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud picked up another national award following his six-touchdown performance in the Buckeyes' 49-20 win over the Michigan State Spartans. Stroud was named the Maxwell Award Player of the Week after passing for 361 yards and six touchdowns in Ohio State's...
myfox28columbus.com
Leaning on dads to help lead Columbus youth onto right path
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — One Central Ohio organization is looking for father figures to step in and help lead kids within the community in the right direction. Urban Family Development Center is kick-starting those efforts with its "Pull Up With Dad" campaign in hopes to change lives. "We can...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus Marathon 2022: COTA to expect delays, reroutes
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Thousands of runners will be participating in the Nationwide Children's Hospital Columbus Marathon and Half-Marathon. The Central Ohio Transit Authority (COTA) will be expecting major delays and reroutes on race day. The marathon is expected to begin in downtown Columbus on Sunday at 7:30 a.m.,...
myfox28columbus.com
Early voting in Ohio begins Wednesday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Early voting in Ohio kicks off Wednesday for the November 8 general election. Registered voters have more than three weeks to vote in-person at their county board of elections or by mail. The complete weekly in-person voting schedule is available on the Ohio Secretary of...
myfox28columbus.com
Nationwide Children's Hospital Columbus Marathon race preview & support along route
The annual Nationwide Children’s Hospital Columbus Marathon & 1/2 Marathon is coming this Sunday, Oct. 16. Thousands of athletes will take to the streets of Columbus and many of them will be raising much-needed money for Nationwide Children’s Hospital. Race Director Darris Blackford and one of the Marathon Mile Champions who has been treated at Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Jenna Stang join Good Day Columbus to share what the support from the community on race day means to each runner.
myfox28columbus.com
Refreshing Pumpkin Acai Bowl recipe packed with fruits and seeds
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Restaurants rolling out fall options often means extra sugar and lack organic ingredients that make a positive impact on your diet. Vitality Bowls superfood café co-owners, Terry and Cyndi Roberts, demonstrate how to make the perfect smoothie with the fall twist. The Pumpkin Bowl...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus Weather: More sunshine and warmer temps
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One more day in the 70s before cooler temps arrive!. Wednesday will be warm and then become windy before eventually becoming wet. It will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-70s. Winds will pick up, out of the south, 10-25 mph today. A few...
myfox28columbus.com
Pumpkin Aglow returns to Franklin Park Conservatory
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Pumpkin Aglow is back at the Franklin Park Conservatory!. The Conservatory will be filled with hundreds of hand-carved pumpkins. These family-friendly fall events offer two pumpkin houses, a spooky forest, a foggy creek and a ghostly graveyard. The Pumpkin Aglow experience takes place on the...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus police looking for Franklin Park killer
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police asking for the public’s help to find the person who shot and killed an East High School student Monday afternoon at Franklin Park. “I heard gunshots and they wouldn’t stop,” said Misty, who lives in the neighborhood. “It sounded...
myfox28columbus.com
PENN Entertainment planning $100M hotel development at Hollywood Casino Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — PENN Entertainment announced Tuesday its plans for a $100 million, 180-room hotel development at the Hollywood Casino Columbus on the west side. PENN said it intends to relocate its riverboat casinos in Aurora and Joliet, Ill., to new land-based facilities to build the new hotel at Hollywood Columbus and a second tower at the M Resort in Henderson Nevada.
myfox28columbus.com
Ohio planning $156 million in incentives for Honda, LG EV battery plant in Fayette County
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The State of Ohio is planning a $156 million incentive package for Honda and LG as the companies bring a $3.5 billion electric vehicle battery plant to Fayette County. The Ohio Department of Development said the state plans to provide the following incentives for the...
myfox28columbus.com
Ohio Board of Education set to vote on controversial LGBTQ resolution Wednesday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A state board is set to vote on a controversial LGBTQ resolution on Wednesday that has drawn protests. The resolution, introduced by board member Brendon Shea, is described as supporting parents, schools, and districts in rejecting harmful gender identity policies. Critics said it will be used will strip away protections for students because of how they identify.
myfox28columbus.com
OSU Wexner Medical Center hosting Healthy Community Day on Saturday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center is hosting a Healthy Community Day on Saturday. Those interested can stop by and receive free flu and COVID-19 booster shots. The clinic will be located at Outpatient Care East located at 543 Taylor Avenue from 9 a.m....
myfox28columbus.com
'This could be life changing,' Fayette Co. families react to Honda EV plant announcement
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ohio (WSYX) — Residents living in Fayette County said Honda's $3.5 billion electric vehicle battery plant coming to the area could be life-changing for them. "In small towns like this, we don’t always see big factories like that," Jeffersonville resident Teshia Johnson said. "This is really a positive, especially for people who need work and can’t find it."
myfox28columbus.com
'Squash Carver' creates masterpiece from thousand-pound squash and pumpkins
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Gus Smithhisler is an engineer by day and a professional squash carver by night. He started growing giant pumpkins and squash before realizing he had a natural talent for carving. Smithhisler, also known as Squashcarver on Instagram, has nearly 33,000 followers on the social media...
myfox28columbus.com
Lockdown lifted at Pickerington HS North, Lakeview Jr. High, juvenile arrested
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Fairfield County Sheriff's Office said one person is in custody after a social media threat resulted in two Pickerington schools being placed on lockdown Tuesday. Pickerington Local Schools said Pickerington High School North and Lakeview Junior High School were placed on lockdown around 1:15...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus City Schools assure they are addressing safety with ongoing teen violence
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Gun violence continues to impact teens throughout Central Ohio. Some high-profile cases over the last week include a shooting near a high school football game, the other involving a 10-year-old taking a bullet. City Council President Shannon Hardin addressed the incidents saying, "it's a shame when those spaces divulge into violence. It's unacceptable, it's absolutely unacceptable."
myfox28columbus.com
New Barney docuseries 'I Love You, You Hate Me' explores dark side of kids show
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's been 30 years since Barney and Friends came into our lives. From the 'Clean Up' song to the 'I Love You song' the show stands for love and kindness. But not everyone considered Barney a friend. Ahead of the debut of the new, two-part...
myfox28columbus.com
16-year-old charged for bringing gun, loaded extended magazine into Columbus school
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said a student has been charged after they took a loaded handgun to the Life Skills Center Southeast. Police responded to a report about a student who brought a handgun into the school. School staff used a metal detector wand on the student...
myfox28columbus.com
Family and friends attend vigil for 15-year-old Lovely Kendricks
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Lovely Kendricks' friends and family gathered to remember her, pray, and call for change, after the 15-year-old was shot and killed on Oct. 10. “I don’t have my baby. I can’t explain that feeling," Doris Moore, Lovely's mom, said. Lovely meant the world...
