Rose Marie (Mastrodonato) Prislipsky, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – There were private services on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at the Clemente Funeral Home (Struthers), for Rose Marie (Mastrodonato) Prislipsky, 96 who passed away on Tuesday, October 4 due to complications from a brief illness. Rose was born March 24, 1926 in the Smokey Hollow...
Richard A. Perrine, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard A. Perrine, 88, passed away early Sunday morning, October 9, 2022, at Austinwoods Nursing Center. Richard was born July 10, 1934, in Grove City, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Alfred D. Perrine and Pearl Null Perrine and lived in the Youngstown area most of his life.
Frank R. Naypaver, Leavittsburg, Ohio
LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frank R. Naypaver, 76 of Leavittsburg, Ohio, passed away Thursday, October 6, 2022, at his home. Frank was born March 12, 1946, in Macon, Georgia, the son of the late Frank J. Naypaver and the late A. Lorell (Coley) Naypaver. He was employed and retired...
Billy Kidd, Sebring, Ohio
SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Billy Kidd passed away on Thursday, October 13, 2022. Arrangements handled by Gednetz-Ruzek & Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Service. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Billy Kidd, please visit our floral store.
Janet Lee Clay, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janet Lee Clay, 55 of 131 West Boardman Street, Youngstown, Ohio, departed this life Thursday, October 6, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. at her residence, following a cardiac arrest. She was born February 6, 1967 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Alvin Salter and Burena Rose...
Alice Marie Monti, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alice Marie Monti, age 71 of Warren passed away at Trumbull Regional Medical Center on Monday, October 10, 2022. She was born in Warren on February 24, 1951, the daughter of the late John Clayton and Grace Lewis Vickers. A lifetime area resident, Alice worked...
Howard Henry Hanes, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Monday, October 10, 2022, Howard Henry Hanes, age 85 of Poland, previously of Sebring, Ohio, passed away at home with his family. He was born in Youngstown on January 13, 1937 to Thomas and Helen (Kerr) Hanes. Howard loved attending his grandchildren’s sporting events...
George A. Ludwig, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George A. Ludwig, age 68 of Columbiana, died unexpectedly on Monday, October 10, 2022, at his home. He was born on April 21, 1954, in Salem, a son of the late Flossie Kay Ludwig. George was a veteran of the United States Navy and was...
Vincent H. English, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Vincent H. English, 76, of Glen Carbon, Illinois passed away at 10:54 p.m. on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, Illinois. He was born on November 11, 1945 in Ellwood City, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Earl Vincent English and Virginia...
Gary Andrews, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gary Andrews, 75, passed away Saturday, October 8, 2022. Gary was born May 24, 1947, the son of Robert A. and Agnes P. Ples Andrews. He was a graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School. At the age of 16, Gary worked at Adams School. After...
Charles “Chuck” M. Winchell, Jr., North Bloomfield, Ohio
NORTH BLOOMFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles M. “Chuck” Winchell, Jr., 54, passed away Sunday, October 9, 2022. He was born November 11, 1967 in Ashtabula, the son of Charles M. and Sarah A. (Poff) Winchell, Sr. Chuck was employed with Mercury Plastics. He attended Maplewood High School...
Lillian Michelle Higgins, New Rochester, Ohio
NEW ROCHESTER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lillian Higgins of East Rochester, Ohio passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022. Visitation will be held Saturday, October 15, 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. at Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home, where a funeral service will begin at 5:00 p.m. To send flowers to the family...
Mark Daniel Schott, Alliance, Ohio
ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mark Daniel Schott passed away and is at peace with the lord on Saturday, October 8, 2022. He was born in Alliance, Ohio to Eugene and Roberta (Wilt) Schott, where he lived and worked. Mark graduated from Alliance High School in 1993. Mark worked and...
Max Ruby, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Max Ruby, 89 of Austintown, passed away on Tuesday, October 10, 2022, at Windsor in Canfield, Ohio. Born June 30, 1933 in Woodvale, Pennsylvania, he was the son of Eldon and Elizabeth (Rabenstein) Ruby. Max was a graduate of Saxton-Liberty High School in Saxton, Pennsylvania.
Patricia Ann Reesman, Greenville, PA
GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia Ann Reesman, 74, of Greenville, Pennsylvania passed away Monday, October 10, 2022, in her residence, following an extended illness. She was born March 19, 1948, in Sharon, Pennsylvania. She attended Reynolds High School. She was a homemaker and a florist. She retired from the...
Cassandra Ingram-Campbell, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cassandra Ingram-Campbell, 48 of Warren, Ohio, departed this life on Monday, September 26, 2022. She was born in Detroit, Michigan on August 28, 1974 to James and Mildred Ingram. She went to Howland High School and was an Honor Student and was a Trumbull Career...
Joseph A. Stanavich, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph A. Stanavich, 93, passed away Saturday, October 8, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital with his family by his side. Joseph was born December 28, 1928, in Sagamore, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Joseph Stanavich and Veronica Oslick Stanavich and came to the Youngstown area in 1955 after his marriage.
Jeannie Mae Oliver, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeannie Mae Oliver, 67 of 4420 Youngstown Warren Road, Warren, Ohio departed this life Friday, October 7, 2022 at 4:50 p.m. at her residence, following a brief illness. She was born July 29, 1955 in Glenwood, Alabama, the daughter of Leon and Lizzie Mae Wilson...
Beverly A. Mosher, Sebring, Ohio
SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Beverly A. Mosher, 88 of Sebring, formerly of Salem, Ohio and Briny Breezes, Florida, passed away on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Youngstown. She was born in Alliance, Ohio, the daughter of the late Paul and Wilma (Spencer) Bayless on...
James “Mike” Petridis, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James “Mike” Petridis died unexpectedly on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at Trumbull Memorial Hospital. He was born May 17, 1953, in Warren, Ohio, the son of Nicholas and Helen Petridis, who both preceded him in death. Mike graduated from Warren G. Harding High...
