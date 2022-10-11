ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

27 First News

Rose Marie (Mastrodonato) Prislipsky, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – There were private services on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at the Clemente Funeral Home (Struthers), for Rose Marie (Mastrodonato) Prislipsky, 96 who passed away on Tuesday, October 4 due to complications from a brief illness. Rose was born March 24, 1926 in the Smokey Hollow...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Richard A. Perrine, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard A. Perrine, 88, passed away early Sunday morning, October 9, 2022, at Austinwoods Nursing Center. Richard was born July 10, 1934, in Grove City, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Alfred D. Perrine and Pearl Null Perrine and lived in the Youngstown area most of his life.
AUSTINTOWN, OH
27 First News

Frank R. Naypaver, Leavittsburg, Ohio

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frank R. Naypaver, 76 of Leavittsburg, Ohio, passed away Thursday, October 6, 2022, at his home. Frank was born March 12, 1946, in Macon, Georgia, the son of the late Frank J. Naypaver and the late A. Lorell (Coley) Naypaver. He was employed and retired...
LEAVITTSBURG, OH
27 First News

Billy Kidd, Sebring, Ohio

SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Billy Kidd passed away on Thursday, October 13, 2022. Arrangements handled by Gednetz-Ruzek & Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Service. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Billy Kidd, please visit our floral store.
SEBRING, OH
27 First News

Janet Lee Clay, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janet Lee Clay, 55 of 131 West Boardman Street, Youngstown, Ohio, departed this life Thursday, October 6, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. at her residence, following a cardiac arrest. She was born February 6, 1967 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Alvin Salter and Burena Rose...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Alice Marie Monti, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alice Marie Monti, age 71 of Warren passed away at Trumbull Regional Medical Center on Monday, October 10, 2022. She was born in Warren on February 24, 1951, the daughter of the late John Clayton and Grace Lewis Vickers. A lifetime area resident, Alice worked...
WARREN, OH
27 First News

Howard Henry Hanes, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Monday, October 10, 2022, Howard Henry Hanes, age 85 of Poland, previously of Sebring, Ohio, passed away at home with his family. He was born in Youngstown on January 13, 1937 to Thomas and Helen (Kerr) Hanes. Howard loved attending his grandchildren’s sporting events...
POLAND, OH
27 First News

George A. Ludwig, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George A. Ludwig, age 68 of Columbiana, died unexpectedly on Monday, October 10, 2022, at his home. He was born on April 21, 1954, in Salem, a son of the late Flossie Kay Ludwig. George was a veteran of the United States Navy and was...
COLUMBIANA, OH
27 First News

Vincent H. English, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Vincent H. English, 76, of Glen Carbon, Illinois passed away at 10:54 p.m. on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, Illinois. He was born on November 11, 1945 in Ellwood City, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Earl Vincent English and Virginia...
CANFIELD, OH
27 First News

Gary Andrews, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gary Andrews, 75, passed away Saturday, October 8, 2022. Gary was born May 24, 1947, the son of Robert A. and Agnes P. Ples Andrews. He was a graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School. At the age of 16, Gary worked at Adams School. After...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Charles “Chuck” M. Winchell, Jr., North Bloomfield, Ohio

NORTH BLOOMFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles M. “Chuck” Winchell, Jr., 54, passed away Sunday, October 9, 2022. He was born November 11, 1967 in Ashtabula, the son of Charles M. and Sarah A. (Poff) Winchell, Sr. Chuck was employed with Mercury Plastics. He attended Maplewood High School...
NORTH BLOOMFIELD, OH
27 First News

Lillian Michelle Higgins, New Rochester, Ohio

NEW ROCHESTER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lillian Higgins of East Rochester, Ohio passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022. Visitation will be held Saturday, October 15, 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. at Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home, where a funeral service will begin at 5:00 p.m. To send flowers to the family...
EAST ROCHESTER, OH
27 First News

Mark Daniel Schott, Alliance, Ohio

ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mark Daniel Schott passed away and is at peace with the lord on Saturday, October 8, 2022. He was born in Alliance, Ohio to Eugene and Roberta (Wilt) Schott, where he lived and worked. Mark graduated from Alliance High School in 1993. Mark worked and...
ALLIANCE, OH
27 First News

Max Ruby, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Max Ruby, 89 of Austintown, passed away on Tuesday, October 10, 2022, at Windsor in Canfield, Ohio. Born June 30, 1933 in Woodvale, Pennsylvania, he was the son of Eldon and Elizabeth (Rabenstein) Ruby. Max was a graduate of Saxton-Liberty High School in Saxton, Pennsylvania.
AUSTINTOWN, OH
27 First News

Patricia Ann Reesman, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Patricia Ann Reesman, 74, of Greenville, Pennsylvania passed away Monday, October 10, 2022, in her residence, following an extended illness. She was born March 19, 1948, in Sharon, Pennsylvania. She attended Reynolds High School. She was a homemaker and a florist. She retired from the...
GREENVILLE, PA
27 First News

Cassandra Ingram-Campbell, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cassandra Ingram-Campbell, 48 of Warren, Ohio, departed this life on Monday, September 26, 2022. She was born in Detroit, Michigan on August 28, 1974 to James and Mildred Ingram. She went to Howland High School and was an Honor Student and was a Trumbull Career...
WARREN, OH
27 First News

Joseph A. Stanavich, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph A. Stanavich, 93, passed away Saturday, October 8, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital with his family by his side. Joseph was born December 28, 1928, in Sagamore, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Joseph Stanavich and Veronica Oslick Stanavich and came to the Youngstown area in 1955 after his marriage.
AUSTINTOWN, OH
27 First News

Jeannie Mae Oliver, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeannie Mae Oliver, 67 of 4420 Youngstown Warren Road, Warren, Ohio departed this life Friday, October 7, 2022 at 4:50 p.m. at her residence, following a brief illness. She was born July 29, 1955 in Glenwood, Alabama, the daughter of Leon and Lizzie Mae Wilson...
WARREN, OH
27 First News

Beverly A. Mosher, Sebring, Ohio

SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Beverly A. Mosher, 88 of Sebring, formerly of Salem, Ohio and Briny Breezes, Florida, passed away on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Youngstown. She was born in Alliance, Ohio, the daughter of the late Paul and Wilma (Spencer) Bayless on...
SEBRING, OH
27 First News

James “Mike” Petridis, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James “Mike” Petridis died unexpectedly on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at Trumbull Memorial Hospital. He was born May 17, 1953, in Warren, Ohio, the son of Nicholas and Helen Petridis, who both preceded him in death. Mike graduated from Warren G. Harding High...
WARREN, OH

