Read full article on original website
Ralph Schwinkbinder
2d ago
So are the criminals going to follow a code of conduct? Stop trying to reform the police and keep the criminals in jail
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State defeats Wisconsin 3-1 in home openerThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State opens Big Ten play against WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Largest Antique Mall in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitJoe MertensColumbus, WI
Football: Stover emerges as scoring threat in No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 rout of WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 win over WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
wearegreenbay.com
Tactical vest, taser & Glock magazines among law enforcement items stolen from vehicle in Wisconsin
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Law enforcement equipment was reportedly stolen from a vehicle in Wisconsin that was believed to have left been unlocked ‘mistakenly’. According to the Janesville Police Department, multiple law enforcement equipment items were taken from a parked vehicle. An employee of a non-local law enforcement agency said the theft happened between October 7 and October 11.
‘Why don’t you love me?’: Complaint alleges teen kidnapped ex-girlfriend
A criminal complaint filed in Dane County court this week alleges a Madison teen lured his ex-girlfriend to his car before forcing her inside.
Wisconsin Teacher Chases Away High School Pranksters With His Flamethrower
Students from Baraboo High school as well as the athletic director were in loads of trouble after a prank went foul. Athletic director Jim Langkamp along with two other men are charged criminally after they attempted an illegal “citizen’s arrest” and threatened the teenage boys with a flamethrower when they were TPing Wednesday night.
nbc15.com
Ho-Chunk Nation leaders call on U.S. DOJ to investigate Baraboo ‘torch like device’ incident
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Ho-Chunk Nation is calling on the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate an incident where a group of high school students were allegedly forced out of a vehicle with a “torch like device” last week, noting that one of the youth involved was a young tribal member.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nbc15.com
Sun Prairie teacher accused of federal charges for recording students in the bathroom
With only days left until the final reveal, volunteers were hard at work on the interior makeover of the Common Threads School Program. An organization celebrated 20 years of helping non-traditional students receive education, financial help and more. Flex lane statistics show early success. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Since...
nbc15.com
Madison family strives to prevent suicide after personal losses
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison family is hoping to bring conversations about mental health to the table, after experiencing the impacts of suicide firsthand. Don’s Home Furniture, just off the Beltline in Madison, frequently has chair displays out front. The chairs are, of course, for sale, but during the month of September and through early October the arrangement had a deeper meaning.
BET
Man Accused of Hitting Wisconsin Christmas Parade Spectators With His Car Promises Better Courtroom Behavior
Darrell Brooks, the man accused of killing five people who were watching a Christmas parade last Nov. 21 in Waukesha, Wis., apologized to the court and everyone watching the proceedings for his actions last week. During the first week of trial, Brooks, who is representing himself, repeatedly interrupted the court and once took his shirt off and ripped up documents.
Ammo, body armor stolen from police car in Janesville
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police say someone stole handgun ammunition, a Taser, body armor and more items from an unlocked police car. Police said the car, belonging to an employee with an unnamed law enforcement agency besides the Janesville Police Department, was parked in front of a residence in the area of Birdsong Lane […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
milwaukeeindependent.com
Wisconsin residents still face decades-old barriers in qualifying for Federal food aid assistance
Although she has been receiving federal food assistance for around 15 years, Madison resident Elizabeth Blume has never eaten government cheese. She has heard horror stories from people who have, though. “There was just this big block of (…) something gelatinous that was orange,” Blume said. Today, federal...
Wisconsin sheriffs’ advice for voters: Ignore the rhetoric
MONROE, Wis. — Amid the amped-up rhetoric about crime in the 2022 election, sheriffs on both sides of the aisle implore voters to do the hard work: ignore the talking points and do your homework on the candidates’ records. “It takes work on the voters’ part,” said Green...
Spin
The Most Radical Drug Court Judge in America
Every Thursday, inside the courthouse tucked in a quiet corner of downtown Madison, Wisconsin, alongside condo and local government buildings, one by one, participants in Dane County’s high-risk drug court program lean toward the slender microphone jutting out from the podium in Judge Everett Mitchell’s courtroom to offer an update on their recovery progress.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Jefferson County attempted burglary: Police seek to ID 'person of interest'
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis. - The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is seeking to identity a person of interest in an attempted burglary that took place between Oct 4-6. Police say a business in Cold Spring was targeted, and this individual was observed on a game camera during that time frame. If...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Madison police arrest man who allegedly drove 52 mph in school zone
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police arrested a man Monday morning after they said he was driving over 50 mph in a school zone. Police said the incident occurred near the intersection of South Segoe and Mineral Point roads, which is only a few blocks away from Van Hise Elementary School and Hamilton Middle School. Officers allegedly saw the 23-year-old...
Woman charged in death of Janesville 9-year-old
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Police have charged Brenda Violante, 39, of Janesville, in the death of a 9-year-old who was hit by a car and killed last month. Members of the Janesville Police and Fire Departments responded to the intersection of E. Memorial Drive and Prairie Avenue around 3:18 p.m. September 28 for reports of […]
captimes.com
Madison’s co-op living: from Fellowship Farm to the future
“The first word I learned to spell was co-op. C-O-dash-O-P.”. Charlie Uphoff, my grandfather, lives on a small farm in Fitchburg. Born in 1944, he grew up there with his parents — and the pacifists, summer campers and people displaced by World War II who temporarily found a home at Fellowship Farm.
wisconsinrightnow.com
Eric Toney Calls on Madison to Rescind John Tate’s Appointment to Monitor City Police
Republican Attorney General candidate Eric Toney is calling on the City of Madison to rescind its decision to hire Evers’ former Wisconsin Parole Commission Chairman John Tate for their first-ever independent police monitor. Tate, a Racine alderman, spent the last three years freeing some of the state’s most heinous...
nbc15.com
UWPD seeks person of interest in attack after Illinois game
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The University of Wisconsin Police Department released two pictures of the person of interest in a battery that happened right after a Badgers football game and are asking for help identifying the individual. UWPD reports the victim alerted police immediately after the attack, which happened around...
empowerwisconsin.org
Tool of the Week: Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway
MADISON — If there’s one thing the liberals of Madison won’t tolerate, it’s the law — particularly if that law doesn’t fit with the constraints of their radical belief system. Like children, they don’t like to be told they’re wrong. They absolutely hate it...
nbc15.com
18-year-old accused of kidnapping at Madison park
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An eighteen-year-old man has been arrested after a meeting in a Madison park turned into a kidnapping where the victim was driven to another town and attacked over the weekend, according to a police report. The kidnapping happened on Sunday when the suspect and victim, who...
wearegreenbay.com
33-year-old Wisconsin man arrested for 7th OWI after driving ‘erratically’ on Hwy 60
COLUMBUS, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from central Wisconsin was arrested for his 7th OWI after authorities reportedly saw him weaving all over Hwy 60. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office released information about a recent OWI incident that happened on October 10 around 5 p.m. Authorities saw a vehicle driving on Hwy 60 at a ‘high rate of speed’.
Comments / 1