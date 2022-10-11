ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 1

Ralph Schwinkbinder
2d ago

So are the criminals going to follow a code of conduct? Stop trying to reform the police and keep the criminals in jail

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wearegreenbay.com

Tactical vest, taser & Glock magazines among law enforcement items stolen from vehicle in Wisconsin

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Law enforcement equipment was reportedly stolen from a vehicle in Wisconsin that was believed to have left been unlocked ‘mistakenly’. According to the Janesville Police Department, multiple law enforcement equipment items were taken from a parked vehicle. An employee of a non-local law enforcement agency said the theft happened between October 7 and October 11.
JANESVILLE, WI
97X

Wisconsin Teacher Chases Away High School Pranksters With His Flamethrower

Students from Baraboo High school as well as the athletic director were in loads of trouble after a prank went foul. Athletic director Jim Langkamp along with two other men are charged criminally after they attempted an illegal “citizen’s arrest” and threatened the teenage boys with a flamethrower when they were TPing Wednesday night.
BARABOO, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, WI
Madison, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
nbc15.com

Madison family strives to prevent suicide after personal losses

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison family is hoping to bring conversations about mental health to the table, after experiencing the impacts of suicide firsthand. Don’s Home Furniture, just off the Beltline in Madison, frequently has chair displays out front. The chairs are, of course, for sale, but during the month of September and through early October the arrangement had a deeper meaning.
MADISON, WI
BET

Man Accused of Hitting Wisconsin Christmas Parade Spectators With His Car Promises Better Courtroom Behavior

Darrell Brooks, the man accused of killing five people who were watching a Christmas parade last Nov. 21 in Waukesha, Wis., apologized to the court and everyone watching the proceedings for his actions last week. During the first week of trial, Brooks, who is representing himself, repeatedly interrupted the court and once took his shirt off and ripped up documents.
WAUKESHA, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Defunding
Spin

The Most Radical Drug Court Judge in America

Every Thursday, inside the courthouse tucked in a quiet corner of downtown Madison, Wisconsin, alongside condo and local government buildings, one by one, participants in Dane County’s high-risk drug court program lean toward the slender microphone jutting out from the podium in Judge Everett Mitchell’s courtroom to offer an update on their recovery progress.
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Woman charged in death of Janesville 9-year-old

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Police have charged Brenda Violante, 39, of Janesville, in the death of a 9-year-old who was hit by a car and killed last month. Members of the Janesville Police and Fire Departments responded to the intersection of E. Memorial Drive and Prairie Avenue around 3:18 p.m. September 28 for reports of […]
JANESVILLE, WI
captimes.com

Madison’s co-op living: from Fellowship Farm to the future

“The first word I learned to spell was co-op. C-O-dash-O-P.”. Charlie Uphoff, my grandfather, lives on a small farm in Fitchburg. Born in 1944, he grew up there with his parents — and the pacifists, summer campers and people displaced by World War II who temporarily found a home at Fellowship Farm.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

UWPD seeks person of interest in attack after Illinois game

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The University of Wisconsin Police Department released two pictures of the person of interest in a battery that happened right after a Badgers football game and are asking for help identifying the individual. UWPD reports the victim alerted police immediately after the attack, which happened around...
MADISON, WI
empowerwisconsin.org

Tool of the Week: Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway

MADISON — If there’s one thing the liberals of Madison won’t tolerate, it’s the law — particularly if that law doesn’t fit with the constraints of their radical belief system. Like children, they don’t like to be told they’re wrong. They absolutely hate it...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

18-year-old accused of kidnapping at Madison park

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An eighteen-year-old man has been arrested after a meeting in a Madison park turned into a kidnapping where the victim was driven to another town and attacked over the weekend, according to a police report. The kidnapping happened on Sunday when the suspect and victim, who...
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy