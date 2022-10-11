Read full article on original website
Solar Storm Incoming: Intense Space Weather to Hit Earth Today
Fast-moving solar winds might cause an intense solar storm to hit Earth today, September 23, according to NOAA. Should we worry?. The relentless solar storm assaults this year have turned the Earth into a standing target. And after a little respite, the solar storm onslaught is again underway. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predicts that today, September 23, fast-moving solar winds will impact the Earth, resulting in a solar storm. This occurred just a few days after radio outages in Africa and the Middle East were brought on by a solar flare explosion on the Sun.
Earth to Be Dealt Double Blow As Giant Hole Forms in Sun's Atmosphere
A coronal mass ejection looks set to graze the planet, adding to a geomagnetic storm forecast for October 1.
Huge geomagnetic storms are expected to reach Earth tomorrow
The night sky in New York could light up with auroras during G2-class storms.
Draconid Meteor Shower 2022: What You Need to Know about Unusual Light Show
The Draconids take place between October 6 and 10 and some years can produce up to 1,000 meteors per hour.
Draconid Harvest Moon Meteor Shower: When It’s Happening, How to Watch
Get ready, stargazers, because one of the most extraordinary natural light shows of the year is on the way. Two meteor showers will be visible in the sky during the month of October. The first, the Draconid meteor shower, is taking place at nightfall and early evening on Saturday, October 8, though it may be visible on the nights of the 7th and 9th as well.
Nasa reveals most terrifying planets – including one where 5,400mph ‘glass shard’ storm would slice you apart
IF you're looking for a real halloween scare, look no further than space. Nasa is getting into the seasonal spirit by revealing some of the gruesomest depths of our universe which make Earth look pretty tame. One such place not fit for a halloween party is an exoplanet called HD...
NOAA Issued Geomagnetic Storm Warning That Will Produce Aurora in Parts of Pennsylvania, Iowa and Oregon
NOAA's Space Weather Forecast Center (SWPC) has issued a Geomagnetic Storm Watch for tomorrow, predicting a moderate, potentially disruptive event; the strong geomagnetic storm could also produce atypical Northern Lights or aurora, with the glowing phenomenon in the night sky possible as far south as Pennsylvania, Iowa, and Oregon. Geomagnetic...
Sunday evening will be best time to view Draconid meteor shower
MIAMI - If you were planning to enjoy a vibrant meteor shower this weekend, mother nature may have different plans for you. The annual Draconid Meteor Shower will be at its peak this Sunday, October 9th. The forecast for South Florida does not look cooperative though. Clouds & showers are expected just as the best viewing, Saturday evening, arrives and if that isn't enough to hide the shower, the Full Hunter's Moon arrives on Sunday to help drown out the brightness. The Draconids are not nearly as spectacular as the Perseids in August, but if you could see them this year,...
NASA sets date for next Artemis I launch attempt
After multiple failed launch attempts and a delay due to Hurricane Ian, NASA set a date for their next try at launching the Artemis I rocket.
The asteroid targets of this NASA mission are turning out to be very strange
NASA's Lucy spacecraft still has five years of trekking through space before it sees its first Trojan asteroid, but mission scientists are already getting a sense of what these rocks look like.
Watch the Draconid meteor shower rain fire over Earth on Oct. 8 and 9
On Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 8 and 9, the skies over Earth will glimmer with flaming space rocks and dust during the annual Draconid meteor shower. Unfortunately, the full Hunter's Moon, which peaks on the same nights, will largely outshine this year's shooting star spectacle. Meteor showers occur when Earth...
Strange Ripples Have Been Detected at The Edge of The Solar System
The bubble of space encasing the Solar System might be wrinkled, at least sometimes. Data from a spacecraft orbiting Earth has revealed ripple structures in the termination shock and heliopause: shifting regions of space that mark one of the boundaries between the space inside the Solar System, and what's outside – interstellar space. The results show that it's possible to get a detailed picture of the boundary of the Solar System and how it changes over time. This information will help scientists better understand a region of space known as the heliosphere, which pushes out from the Sun and shields the planets in...
NASA’s James Webb Telescope Captures Strange Dust Rings
NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope has captured an unusual image of a set of nested dust plumes. According to the experts, the strange dust rings are likely created by what can be described as violent interactions between two stars. The image is the latest in NASA’s efforts in researching how intense light from the stars can push matter around in space. Scientists are using the James Webb Space Telescope to research these points by focusing on the Cygnus constellation. This constellation is a double-star system that is located 5,000 light years away from the Earth.
Stunning Supernova May Have Been Visible In The Night Sky In The Middle Ages
Over 160,000 years ago a white dwarf went supernova in the nearby dwarf galaxy we call the Large Magellanic Cloud. Its light traveled through space and reached Earth around 670 years ago. That’s the new estimation that astronomers have worked out. By studying the shell of debris from this dead star, they were able to rewind the clock and work out when it might have been visible in the sky.
How to use the James Webb Space Telescope to hunt for life around white dwarfs
Many white dwarfs host planets that may lie within the habitable zones of those stars and may even support life. Now, scientists have outlined how to hunt for that possible life.
Early Martian life might have gone extinct due to climate change
Mars could have played host to methane spewing microbes in the planet’s early days, scientists say, with the microbes thriving to the point of altering the Martian climate.In a paper published Monday in the journal Nature Astronomy, a team of French and US researchers argue Mars could have hosted microbes in its crust similar to the hydrogenotrophic bacteria found on Earth. These terrestrial bacteria consume hydrogen and expel methane gas waste, and were among the first organisms to live in Earth’s primordial oceans.“Mars’ crust may have provided a favourable environment for microbial life. The porous brine-saturated regolith would have created...
Watch the sun spew a massive cloud of plasma in stunning video
Astrophotographer Miguel Claro caught amazing footage of a coronal mass ejection.
