Report: Who Gisele Saw After Leaving Tom Brady
While Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have yet to officially separate, the writing appears to be on the wall. Brady and Bundchen, who have been married since 2009, have reportedly hired divorce lawyers. They've reportedly been living apart for months. Now, according to TMZ Sports, Bundchen made an interesting move...
Davante Adams 'Permanently Banned' From Kansas City Establishment
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams is facing a potential suspension after he shoved a photographer who walked in front of him as Adams was walking into the locker room. The worker has reportedly filed a police report against Adams, according to a report from TMZ Sports. He allegedly...
Football World Reacts To Brent Musburger, Katherine Webb News
Believe it or not, Brent Musburger's comments about Katherine Webb are still being discussed to this day. Musburger, who was the play-by-play announcer for ABC's Saturday night college football game, made some controversial comments about Webb during the BCS National Championship Game between Notre Dame and Alabama. At the time,...
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Matthew Stafford News
The Los Angeles Rams entered the 2022 season with aspirations of winning back-to-back Super Bowls. Unfortunately, the team has struggled on the offensive side of the ball this season. Following an upset loss to the Dallas Cowboys last weekend, the Rams sit at 2-3 on the year. Most of the...
NFL World Reacts To The Mike Tomlin Decision News
Ask 100 Pittsburgh Steelers fans from around the country and all 100 would say it's time to move on from offensive coordinator Matt Canada. His second season in charge of the offense has been arguably worse than the first. He struggled to put Mitchell Trubisky in position to succeed and did the same against the Buffalo Bills this weekend with Kenny Pickett.
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Is Jealous: NFL World Reacts
Patrick Mahomes' wife saw how her husband treated Travis Kelce after the Chiefs' win on Monday Night Football. He went up to Kelce during his post-game interview and said, "I love this dude right here baby, this is my dog" before running out of the shot. Mahomes' wife, Brittany, saw...
NFL World Reacts To Micah Parsons Unhappy News
Dallas Cowboys fans weren't happy with a lack of holding penalties called on Rams lineman blocking Micah Parsons during Sunday's game. It turns out that Parsons feels the same. Taking to Twitter, Parsons called out the NFL on social media on Monday afternoon. "We won’t call this but we’ll call...
Tom Brady, Gisele's Friends Are Reportedly Taking One Side
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have been married for nearly 15 years, but their relationship is reportedly being put to the test. Both have reportedly hired divorce lawyers as their relationship continues to dominate the headlines. Brady's decision to return to football after a brief retirement is just one of several issues, according to multiple reports.
Former NFL Quarterback's Son Turned Himself In Wednesday
The son of a former NFL quarterback who backed up John Elway in two Super Bowls has turned himself in following a fatal hit-and-run this month. Walter Andrew Brister IV, the son of former NFL quarterback Walter Andrew "Bubby" Brister III, has been arrested for a hit and run incident that took place in Baton Rouge near LSU. He reportedly struck a pedestrian on Saturday and turned himself in on Wednesday.
NFL World Reacts To Monday's Blockbuster Trade Rumor
How much more firepower do the Buffalo Bills need?. Serious help could be on the way to Buffalo, as the Bills have looked like a Super Bowl frontrunner through the season's first month-plus. According to multiple reports, the Bills have reached out to the Panthers about All-Pro running back Christian...
NFL Reportedly Makes Decision On Roughing The Passer Controversy
There has been a lot of controversy surrounding a couple of roughing-the-passer calls over the last two days. It started on Sunday when Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle got penalized for simply sacking Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. It continued on Monday Night Football when Kansas City Chiefs pass rusher Chris Jones had a strip sack of Derek Carr and was penalized for the same thing.
Longtime Green Bay Packers Player Has Died At 50
Former New York Jets and Green Bay Packers tight end Tyrone Davis has passed away, according to his family. He was 50. Davis died earlier this month on October 2, according to Jeffress Funeral Home in Virginia. Services for the former University of Virginia star were held on October 8.
Look: Paige Spiranac's Racy Message For Critics Goes Viral
On Wednesday afternoon, Paige Spiranac took out her frustrations with a few fans in her comments section. Spiranac has been giving her college football picks this season - and has done quite well. She jokingly referred to herself as a betting sharp, which drew the ire of a few fans for some reason.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Gisele Relationship News
The relationship - or lack thereof - between Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen has dominated the headlines in recent months. According to multiple reports, the two seem destined for a divorce. Brady's decision to return to football after a brief retirement is just one of many issues hinted at by reports.
Giants Signed Notable Wide Receiver On Monday
The New York Giants signed a wide receiver to their practice squad on Monday afternoon. The team officially announced the signing of former Bills receiver Robert Foster. Foster played with the Bills from 2018-19 before he played with the Washington Commanders in 2020. His best individual season came in 2018 when he finished with 27 receptions for 541 yards and three touchdowns.
NFL World Reacts To The Aaron Rodgers Injury News
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers won't be practicing on Wednesday. Head coach Matt LaFleur spoke to the media and said that Rodgers is dealing with a thumb injury. He then added that it doesn't seem to be a big deal. It's obviously great news that Rodgers is likely to...
Steelers Player Has Brutally Honest Message For The Fans
The Pittsburgh Steelers are coming off one of their worst regular season losses in literal decades and the fanbase has been left fuming. But one Steelers player doesn't want to hear their criticisms. Speaking to the media on 93.7 The Fan, Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson admonished anyone criticizing the...
Draymond Green's Mom Reacts To Her Son Punching Teammate
Last week, TMZ obtained footage of Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole at Warriors practice. That video immediately went viral. In the clip, Green walks up to Poole to say something. After Poole shoves Green, the veteran forward responds with a haymaker. Green's mother, Mary Babers-Green, shared her thoughts on this...
NBA・
NFL World Reacts To Bill Belichick, Quarterback News
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was given the chance on Monday to shoot down any speculation about the future of the team's quarterback position. With Mac Jones injured, rookie Bailey Zappe has taken over as the team's starter. He helped lead the team to a dominant win over the Lions on Sunday.
