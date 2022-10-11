Read full article on original website
NASCAR: Tyler Reddick out at Richard Childress Racing for 2023?
Tyler Reddick’s stint at Richard Childress Racing may be ending at the end of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season, one year earlier than expected. Shortly after it was announced that Richard Childress Racing had picked up an option in Tyler Reddick’s contract to keep him with the team for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, Reddick announced that he had signed with 23XI Racing for 2024.
NASCAR: Kurt Busch out at 23XI Racing for 2023?
Does Tyler Reddick’s impending arrival at 23XI Racing for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season mean that Kurt Busch won’t be back?. Kurt Busch hasn’t been behind the wheel of a NASCAR Cup Series car since Saturday, July 23, when he was involved in a single-car qualifying wreck at Pocono Raceway. It was announced the following day that he would not be competing in the race as a result of the concussion-like symptoms he had suffered following the wreck.
Kevin Harvick Is "So Confused" After NASCAR Slaps Stewart-Haas Racing With Another Huge Penalty
Kevin Harvick just can't understand why NASCAR keeps hitting Stewart-Haas Racing with massive penalty after massive penalty. Last week, Harvick and SHR were docked 100 points each, while crew chief Rodney Childers was fined $100,000 and suspended for four races after NASCAR officials found that Harvick's team had allegedly performed illegal modifications on his No. 4 Ford Mustang ahead of the Talladega playoff race. Harvick thought that the timing of the doled-out infractions seemed "strange" given that it came after his criticisms of NASCAR's Next Gen car.
Kyle Larson Reflects on Elimination From 2022 NASCAR Playoffs After Charlotte Roval
After Sunday’s race at the Roval, the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion was eliminated. Kyle Larson talked about what went wrong in 2022 after the finish. From the top of the sport to out before the Round of 8. It happens, but that won’t make the Hendrick Motorsports driver feel any better.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Spoke for the People on Sunday at the Charlotte Roval and It’s Not What NASCAR Wanted to Hear
Dale Earnhardt Jr. is known for his honesty and he gave a brutal dose of it on Sunday during the broadcast at the Roval, speaking for the fans and saying something NASCAR officials didn't want to hear. The post Dale Earnhardt Jr. Spoke for the People on Sunday at the Charlotte Roval and It’s Not What NASCAR Wanted to Hear appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR fines Stewart-Haas Racing $200K for race manipulation
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — (AP) — NASCAR said a review of data and team communications showed that Stewart-Haas Racing manipulated the results of the playoff elimination race at Charlotte, an infraction that drew an additional $200,000 in fines on Tuesday. “Nothing contradicted that that was done deliberately," NASCAR senior...
racer.com
Custer penalized, Shiplett suspended indefinitely over Roval finish
NASCAR has penalized Cole Custer and his Stewart-Haas Racing crew chief Mike Shiplett under the member code of conduct and performance obligation of the rule book after reviewing the last lap of Sunday’s race at the Charlotte Roval. The behavioral penalty equals a $100,000 fine for Custer, while the...
Brad Keselowski Could Tie Jimmie Johnson’s NASCAR Record at Las Vegas Motor Speedway
When the NASCAR Cup Series field lines up on Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Brad Keselowski will have a chance to tie a Jimmie Johnson record. It isn’t every week that drivers get a chance to make history. There have been some great races in Las Vegas. Are we in store for another?
FOX Sports
From Chase Elliott to Chase Briscoe: Scouting the NASCAR semifinalists
Drivers who advanced to the NASCAR Cup Series semifinal playoff round enter with a feeling of relief and anticipation. After a round that included wild-card-type races at Talladega and the Charlotte road course, the Round of 8 includes three somewhat "normal" tracks at Las Vegas, Homestead and Martinsville. Or as...
NASCAR TV Ratings: October 2022 (Charlotte Roval)
Over the weekend, NASCAR returned to Charlotte, North Carolina. The Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course hosted the Round of 12 finale, an elimination race in the playoffs. View NASCAR tv ratings for Charlotte below. Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race brought 1.251 million with a rating of 0.80. Sunday’s NASCAR...
FOX Sports
NASCAR penalizes Cole Custer, crew chief for manipulating finish Sunday
NASCAR fined Cole Custer and docked him points while indefinitely suspending his crew chief for what NASCAR viewed as an attempt to manipulate the Cup Series race finish Sunday on the Charlotte Motor Speedway road course. Custer slowed on the final lap, allowing Stewart-Haas Racing teammate Chase Briscoe to pass...
NASCAR Visits Vegas: Record-setting history at Las Vegas Motor Speedway
This weekend's races at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway (LVMS) will mark the fifth year Las Vegas has hosted a fall race, and the 29th time the NASCAR Cup Series has raced here.
CBS Sports
NASCAR Crash Course: Inside Christopher Bell's breakthrough performance at Charlotte
Chase Elliott was cruising out front toward his eighth career road course win. Defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson was poised to advance despite an unusual mistake. A billboard inside Charlotte Motor Speedway had other ideas. That sign, falling down into the middle of the racetrack, caused a late...
Las Vegas Qualifying Order: October 2022 (NASCAR)
NASCAR qualifying order for Las Vegas Motor Speedway. This weekend, NASCAR unloads in Las Vegas, Nevada. The 1.5-mile of Las Vegas Motor Speedway is set to host the NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series. View the NASCAR qualifying order for Las Vegas Motor Speedway below. The metric for the qualifying...
NBC Sports
Justin Allgaier, sponsor Brandt returning to JRM in 2023
Justin Allgaier and sponsor Brandt will be back with JR Motorsports for the 2023 Xfinity Series, the team announced Thursday. The 36-year-old Allgaier is the winningest driver at JR Motorsports with 19 series victories (16 of those wins at JRM). “It’s great to return to JRM next season and to...
