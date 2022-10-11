Read full article on original website
Texas Pete hot sauce is facing a lawsuit because it's not really from the Longhorn StateCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Montgomery County Christmas store helps those in need enjoy the hoidayCheryl E PrestonMontgomery County, VA
Robert Jeffrey Jr.'s fate hangs in the balanceCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Roanoke River Greenway has a new Mountain Bike LoopCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Fall foliage has two major changes comingCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
WSLS
‘A tragedy. It’s a tragedy to me’: Neighbors shocked, saddened after deadly Roanoke house fire
ROANOKE, Va. – The stench of smoke lingered outside a Roanoke home that burst into flames early Wednesday morning. Fred Donaher woke up to the sound of sirens and flashing lights. “It was alarming. I thought, ‘Could this have a domino effect?’ Because these are old houses here in...
WDBJ7.com
Danville house fire caused by unattended cooking
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Fire Department was called to a house fire Wednesday afternoon. The fire was reported at 3:06 p.m. at a home on Smith Street. Crews found heavy smoke and fire showing from the rear of the home. All residents were met outside the home. According...
WDBJ7.com
One person, dog dead after Southwest Roanoke duplex fire
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The Fire Marshal’s Office determined the fire was accidental and caused by improperly discarded smoking materials. One person and a dog are dead after a Southwest Roanoke duplex fire Wednesday morning. The fire was in the 400 block of Albemarle Ave SW, near the...
WSLS
Lynchburg Fire Department honors fallen firefighters
LYNCHBURG, Va. – It’s fire prevention week and Tuesday, the Lynchburg Fire Department took the time to honor those who have lost their lives in the line of duty. Friends, family, and city leaders gathered to pay their respects at the Annual Fallen Firefighter Memorial Service. The service...
WSLS
Alleghany County first responders put to the test during a ‘mass casualty’ training
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. – Training for the worst is helping first responders do their best. As part of National Emergency Nurses Day, LewisGale Hospital Alleghany wanted to host a training for their emergency department. In order to have the training, the hospital needed patients, so participants in a local...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke City is checking to make sure you are recycling correctly
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Putting things in the recycling bin that aren’t recyclable is costing taxpayers. Since June, the City of Roanoke has paid an extra $40,000 for recycling. The extra fee is from taking trash found in recycling from the facility to the landfill. To help combat this,...
wfirnews.com
One dead, two firefighters injured in southwest Roanoke house fire
UPDATE: Roanoke City emergency crews say one person and a dog have died as the result of a house fire this morning in the 4 hundred block of Albemarle Avenue Sw near Highland Park Elementary School. Authorities say two firefighters sustained non-life-threatening injuries.Two victims were rescued from the home. Previous:...
WSLS
Lowe’s employees volunteer to spruce up Mill Mountain Zoo
ROANOKE, Va. – Christmas came early at the Mill Mountain Zoo. On Wednesday, dozens of Lowe’s employees helped give the zoo a facelift. About 40 employees from four different local Lowe’s stores put in 320 hours of volunteer labor painting railings, clearing leaves and debris, cutting trees, and much more.
WSLS
Lynchburg Humane Society gives update on dozens of dogs saved in August
LYNCHBURG, Va. – A local animal shelter had some good news to share on Wednesday about nearly three dozen dogs, sick with Canine parvovirus, that were rescued from a single home back in August. According to the shelter, the virus is a serious illness that is deadly if left...
WSLS
Drivers asked to avoid intersection of Williamson Rd and Airport Rd due to serious crash
ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Police Department is urging drivers to avoid the intersection of Williamson Road and Airport Road as they investigate a “serious single-vehicle accident.”. As of 9:20 a.m., Airport Road is closed between Williamson Rd and Towne Square Blvd NW, according to authorities. Stay with...
WSLS
Some of the Virginia Today team takes on Blue Ridge Nightmares
ROANOKE, Va. – Our very own Japhanie Gray and Brittany Wier got into the Halloween Spirt at Blue Ridge Nightmares. Some of the Virginia Today team takes on Blue Ridge Nightmares. Blue Ridge Nightmares is a haunted attraction where you can explore more than 60,000 square feet of haunted...
WSLS
Catching up with a ‘Home for Good’ recipient
ROANOKE, Va. – An exciting week as we get ready to hand over the keys to this year’s “Home for Good.”. Our Home for Good project is in partnership with Habitat for Humanity in the Roanoke Valley and generous community sponsors, as well as volunteers. Seven other...
WSLS
Traffic Garden teaches little tikes the rules of the road
ROANOKE, Va. – Watch out world, Roanoke’s youngest drivers are hitting the streets – well, the parking lot – and just on bikes. “I learned that it’s a really safe place for kids to realize how to learn how to ride a bike and how different people will help you and guide you,” said 5th grader Kalise Flood.
WSLS
‘It’s gotten a lot worse:’ Durham bus drivers in Roanoke say their paychecks are inconsistent
ROANOKE, Va. – Durham School Services, located in Roanoke, is facing backlash from its employees because of pay issues. Durham School Services is the company that provides school buses and drivers to Roanoke City Public Schools. One Durham bus driver in Roanoke, who wished to remain anonymous, spoke with...
WSLS
Virginia officials, Roanoke leaders discuss violent crime solutions
ROANOKE, Va. – Gathered inside the training facility for Roanoke Valley officers, state law enforcement and officials met to discuss solutions for the growing violent crime issue across the state. “Our murder rate was the highest it’s been in two decades,” stated Attorney General Jason Miyares. The...
wfxrtv.com
Neighbor approached by Roanoke shooting victim shares story
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Police are investigating after a man was found shot in Northwest Roanoke Monday morning. Police say he was found in the 1600 block of Grayson Avenue NW, he was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay. The woman who called police says...
WSLS
God’s Pit Crew extends stay in Florida due to overwhelming need after Hurricane Ian
DANVILLE, Va. – God’s Pit Crew’s Crisis Response Team arrived in Southwest Florida a week ago to help with recovery efforts after Hurricane Ian. The Danville-based non-profit said the damage is so bad, their volunteers have decided to stick around to help. GPC said their original plan...
wfirnews.com
The Wombat Roanoke-made camper ready for GoFest launch
Wombat Camper, a Roanoke startup which manufactures small, overland-style camper trailers, will unveil its first production model this weekend at the Roanoke Go Outside Festival. A prototype was displayed at a previous GoFest. Julie Meilak is the company’s co-owner with husband Brad; they are working with Lift Arc Studios and TxTur to build the $75,000 Wombat. Meilak says they hope to draw interest from some of the 30,000 plus people expected to attend GoFest in downtown Roanoke this weekend for the high-end Wombat, which has a queen-size bed, a “wet” bathroom, a shower and an indoor-outdoor kitchen space.
WDBJ7.com
Bedford Fire responds to Flat Top Mountain for injured hiker
(WDBJ) - The Bedford Fire Department responded to an injured hiker on Flat Top Mountain Sunday evening. According to Bedford communications, the injuries are not serious and there is no further danger to anyone else.
cardinalnews.org
October chill (maybe snow?), but a warm welcome from a lifelong weather geek
Want to be the first to see weather news? Sign up for our weekly email weather newsletter, featuring weather journalist Kevin Myatt. Frost on the pumpkin may have arrived even faster than you could get the decorative pumpkin set up on your front porch. And now October is looking pretty chill off and on perhaps right up to Halloween.
