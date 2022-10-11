ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

WDBJ7.com

Danville house fire caused by unattended cooking

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Fire Department was called to a house fire Wednesday afternoon. The fire was reported at 3:06 p.m. at a home on Smith Street. Crews found heavy smoke and fire showing from the rear of the home. All residents were met outside the home. According...
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

One person, dog dead after Southwest Roanoke duplex fire

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The Fire Marshal’s Office determined the fire was accidental and caused by improperly discarded smoking materials. One person and a dog are dead after a Southwest Roanoke duplex fire Wednesday morning. The fire was in the 400 block of Albemarle Ave SW, near the...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Lynchburg Fire Department honors fallen firefighters

LYNCHBURG, Va. – It’s fire prevention week and Tuesday, the Lynchburg Fire Department took the time to honor those who have lost their lives in the line of duty. Friends, family, and city leaders gathered to pay their respects at the Annual Fallen Firefighter Memorial Service. The service...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Roanoke, VA
Roanoke, VA
Community, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke City is checking to make sure you are recycling correctly

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Putting things in the recycling bin that aren’t recyclable is costing taxpayers. Since June, the City of Roanoke has paid an extra $40,000 for recycling. The extra fee is from taking trash found in recycling from the facility to the landfill. To help combat this,...
ROANOKE, VA
wfirnews.com

One dead, two firefighters injured in southwest Roanoke house fire

UPDATE: Roanoke City emergency crews say one person and a dog have died as the result of a house fire this morning in the 4 hundred block of Albemarle Avenue Sw near Highland Park Elementary School. Authorities say two firefighters sustained non-life-threatening injuries.Two victims were rescued from the home. Previous:...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Lowe’s employees volunteer to spruce up Mill Mountain Zoo

ROANOKE, Va. – Christmas came early at the Mill Mountain Zoo. On Wednesday, dozens of Lowe’s employees helped give the zoo a facelift. About 40 employees from four different local Lowe’s stores put in 320 hours of volunteer labor painting railings, clearing leaves and debris, cutting trees, and much more.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Lynchburg Humane Society gives update on dozens of dogs saved in August

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A local animal shelter had some good news to share on Wednesday about nearly three dozen dogs, sick with Canine parvovirus, that were rescued from a single home back in August. According to the shelter, the virus is a serious illness that is deadly if left...
WSLS

Some of the Virginia Today team takes on Blue Ridge Nightmares

ROANOKE, Va. – Our very own Japhanie Gray and Brittany Wier got into the Halloween Spirt at Blue Ridge Nightmares. Some of the Virginia Today team takes on Blue Ridge Nightmares. Blue Ridge Nightmares is a haunted attraction where you can explore more than 60,000 square feet of haunted...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Catching up with a ‘Home for Good’ recipient

ROANOKE, Va. – An exciting week as we get ready to hand over the keys to this year’s “Home for Good.”. Our Home for Good project is in partnership with Habitat for Humanity in the Roanoke Valley and generous community sponsors, as well as volunteers. Seven other...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Traffic Garden teaches little tikes the rules of the road

ROANOKE, Va. – Watch out world, Roanoke’s youngest drivers are hitting the streets – well, the parking lot – and just on bikes. “I learned that it’s a really safe place for kids to realize how to learn how to ride a bike and how different people will help you and guide you,” said 5th grader Kalise Flood.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Virginia officials, Roanoke leaders discuss violent crime solutions

ROANOKE, Va. – Gathered inside the training facility for Roanoke Valley officers, state law enforcement and officials met to discuss solutions for the growing violent crime issue across the state. “Our murder rate was the highest it’s been in two decades,” stated Attorney General Jason Miyares. The...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Neighbor approached by Roanoke shooting victim shares story

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Police are investigating after a man was found shot in Northwest Roanoke Monday morning. Police say he was found in the 1600 block of Grayson Avenue NW, he was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay. The woman who called police says...
ROANOKE, VA
wfirnews.com

The Wombat Roanoke-made camper ready for GoFest launch

Wombat Camper, a Roanoke startup which manufactures small, overland-style camper trailers, will unveil its first production model this weekend at the Roanoke Go Outside Festival. A prototype was displayed at a previous GoFest. Julie Meilak is the company’s co-owner with husband Brad; they are working with Lift Arc Studios and TxTur to build the $75,000 Wombat. Meilak says they hope to draw interest from some of the 30,000 plus people expected to attend GoFest in downtown Roanoke this weekend for the high-end Wombat, which has a queen-size bed, a “wet” bathroom, a shower and an indoor-outdoor kitchen space.
ROANOKE, VA
cardinalnews.org

October chill (maybe snow?), but a warm welcome from a lifelong weather geek

Want to be the first to see weather news? Sign up for our weekly email weather newsletter, featuring weather journalist Kevin Myatt. Frost on the pumpkin may have arrived even faster than you could get the decorative pumpkin set up on your front porch. And now October is looking pretty chill off and on perhaps right up to Halloween.
VIRGINIA STATE

